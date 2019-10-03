TDR Specialists In Orthodontics Celebrates National Orthodontic Health Month

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TDR Specialists in Orthodontics, one of southeast Michigan's leading orthodontic care firms, will participate in National Orthodontic Health Month throughout October.

With more than 1.2 million U.S. children and adults currently sporting a variety of orthodontia according to Colgate, orthodontists throughout North America use National Orthodontic Health Month to highlight the role orthodontists and orthodontia play in creating better, healthier smiles and stronger bites.

"Every day, the professionals at TDR provide our patients and patient families education on the importance of orthodontic treatment and proper dental care," said Dr. Scott Tyler. "We recognize the impact of National Orthodontic Health Month and how it generates positive conversations about our industry."

Throughout National Orthodontic Health Month, TDR will be sharing helpful orthodontic care tips and advice on its social media channels. The practice will also be promoting a series of videos focused on the benefits of treatment for children and adults.

TDR is driving industry innovation with the use of cutting-edge technology that leads to personalized solutions and transformative patient experiences. The team was the first in the U.S. to develop and implement 3-D printed custom expanders through their unique 3-D printing lab. As the top orthodontic practice in the state of Michigan for Invisalign, no one has moved more teeth with clear aligners than TDR.

TDR Specialists in Orthodontics

TDR Specialists in Orthodontics is one of the leading orthodontic care firms located throughout southeast Michigan. For 30 years, TDR has provided innovative orthodontic care designed to deliver a world-class patient experience in a state-of-the-art environment. Originally founded in 1989, the practice includes three partners, Dr. Tyler, Dr. Dumas, and Dr. Groth, a team of 4 dedicated orthodontic associates and dozens of support staff at four locations in Birmingham, Rochester, Novi and Brighton.

