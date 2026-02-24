TDS and Array to present at Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS®) and Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: AD) (Array SM) will present at the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Fla. on March 3, 2026, at 10:25 a.m. ET.

Vicki L. Villacrez, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Kris Bothfeld, Vice President of Financial Analysis and Strategic Planning, of TDS will present.

The presentation will be webcast both live and on demand. To listen to the presentation, please visit the events & presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.arrayinc.com. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the start of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS

Founded in 1969, TDS provides broadband services and wireless infrastructure through its businesses, TDS Telecom and Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

About Array

Array is a leading owner and operator of shared wireless communications infrastructure in the United States. With over 4,400 cell towers in locations from coast to coast, Array enables the deployment of 5G and other wireless technologies throughout the country. Headquartered in Chicago, Array is approximately 82% owned by TDS.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com

TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com

Array: www.arrayinc.com

