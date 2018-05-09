TDS and U.S. Cellular to present at J.P. Morgan TMC Conference

CHICAGO, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS] and United States Cellular Corporation [NYSE: USM] are presenting at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications (TMC) conference on May 16, 2018 at 10:40 a.m. ET (9:40 a.m. CT). LeRoy T. Carlson Jr., President and CEO – TDS; Vicki L. Villacrez, Senior Vice President – Finance and CFO – TDS Telecom; Jane W. McCahon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations – TDS will attend.
To listen to all presentations, please visit the events and presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The presentation will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the start of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.
About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,900 people as of March 31, 2018.
For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com
U.S. Cellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-and-us-cellular-to-present-at-jp-morgan-tmc-conference-300645863.html
SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.; U.S. Cellular
