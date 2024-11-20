TDS and UScellular to attend upcoming conferences

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) will be attending the following conferences.

Wells Fargo 8th Annual TMT Summit Conference
UScellular webcasted presentation on December 3, 2024 at 1:15 p.m. ET
Doug Chambers, UScellular executive vice president, chief financial officer & treasurer is presenting. The presentation will be webcast live.

Raymond James 2024 TMT and Consumer Conference
TDS Telecom and UScellular webcasted presentation on December 9, 2024 at 1:40 p.m. ET
Jim Butman, TDS Telecom president & chief executive officer, and Fred Lubeley, UScellular, vice president – financial planning and analysis, are presenting. The presentation will be webcast live.

To listen to the presentations, please visit the events and presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the start of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides wireless, broadband, video and voice to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular and TDS Telecom. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,000 associates as of September 30, 2024.

About UScellular
United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.5 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,200 full- and part-time associates as of September 30, 2024. At the end of the third quarter of 2024, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 83 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com
UScellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com

