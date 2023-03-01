TDS and UScellular to present at investor conferences

CHICAGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) are attending the following conferences.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Webcast on March 8, 2023 at 4:30 pm ET

Douglas W. Chambers, UScellular executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer; Michelle Brukwicki, TDS Telecom senior vice president of finance & chief financial officer; and Julie Mathews, TDS director – investor relations, will attend. The presentation will be webcast both live and on-demand.

Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Webcast on March 8, 2023 at 7:30 ET

Vicki Villacrez, TDS executive vice president and chief financial officer; Fred Lubeley – vice president, financial planning & analysis; and Colleen Thompson, TDS vice president – corporate relations, will attend. The presentation will be webcast both live and on demand.

New Street Second Annual Fiber to the Future Conference (virtual)

Webcast on March 28, 2023 at 2:55 ET

James W. Butman, TDS Telecom president and CEO; Michelle Brukwicki, TDS Telecom senior vice president of finance & chief financial officer; and Julie Mathews, TDS director – investor relations, will attend. The presentation will be webcast live.

To listen to all presentations, please visit the events and presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the start of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,300 people as of December 31, 2022.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com

UScellular: www.uscellular.com

TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com

OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. and United States Cellular Corporation