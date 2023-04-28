TDS and UScellular to release first quarter operating results and host conference call on May 5, 2023

News provided by

Telephone and Data Systems

Apr 28, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHICAGO, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) will be webcasting their first quarter operating results conference call on May 5, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. central time.

The companies will release their financial results on May 4, 2023 after market close.

To listen to the webcast, please visit the events & presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,300 people as of December 31, 2022.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com 
UScellular: www.uscellular.com 
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com 
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems

Also from this source

TDS announces first quarter 2023 dividends

TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2022 results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics