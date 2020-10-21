TDS Announces Cloud Migration Accelerator Offering Available on AWS Marketplace

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TDS, a provider of leading cloud and data center migration and modernization solutions, today announced a new rapid start cloud adoption package is available on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Marketplace. AWS customers can now purchase TransitionManager, the SaaS-based IT transformation platform, with its powerful data aggregation and visualization capabilities directly through AWS Marketplace, along with expert guidance from TDS. The AWS marketplace is an online software store that streamlines the procurement process for customers looking to find, buy, and immediately start using software and services that run on AWS.

TDS migration experts will conduct a Move Candidate Workshop with the customer to help identify 25 low-complexity workloads that are candidates for migration to the AWS Cloud. At the end of the project, the client will have completed a successful migration and established a sustainable, scalable process that will accelerate the future migration of thousands of servers to AWS Cloud. This limited offer includes a TransitionManager license for 90 days and consulting services from TDS to categorize up to 500 server workloads and then migrate 25 low complexity workloads to AWS using the integrated TM and CloudEndure transport tool chain.