TDS announces first quarter 2026 dividends

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) has declared first quarter 2026 dividends on its Common Shares, Series A Common Shares, Series UU Preferred Shares and Series VV Preferred Shares.

TDS is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per Common Share and Series A Common Share payable on March 31, 2026, to holders of record on March 16, 2026.

TDS is paying a quarterly dividend of $414.0625 per share on the company's 6.625% Series UU Preferred shares; holders of depositary shares will receive $0.4140625 per depositary share payable on March 31, 2026, to holders of record on March 16, 2026.

TDS is paying a quarterly dividend of $375.0000 per share on the company's 6.000% Series VV Preferred shares; holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3750000 per depositary share payable on March 31, 2026, to holders of record on March 16, 2026.

The tickers for each class are as follows: the TDS Common shares is "TDS", the Series UU depositary shares is "TDSPrU" and the Series VV depositary shares is "TDSPrV".

About TDS

Founded in 1969, Telephone and Data Systems provides broadband services and wireless infrastructure through its businesses, TDS Telecom and Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com

TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com

Array: investors.arrayinc.com

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.