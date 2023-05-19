TDS announces second quarter 2023 dividends

CHICAGO, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), a leading provider of telecommunications services, has declared second quarter 2023 dividends on its Common Shares, Series A Common Shares, Series UU Preferred Shares and Series VV Preferred Shares payable on June 30, 2023, to holders of record on June 15, 2023.

  • TDS is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per Common Share and Series A Common Share.
  • TDS is paying a quarterly dividend of $414.0625 per share on the company's 6.625% Series UU Preferred shares; holders of depositary shares will receive $0.4140625 per depositary share.
  • TDS is paying a quarterly dividend of $375.0000 per share on the company's 6.000% Series VV Preferred shares; holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3750000 per depositary share.

The tickers for the TDS Common shares is "TDS", the Series UU depositary shares is "TDSPrU" and the Series VV depositary shares is "TDSPrV".

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 9,300 associates as of March 31, 2023.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com
U.S. Cellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

