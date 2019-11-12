TDS Announces TransitionManager Integration with Amazon Web Services CloudEndure Migration

"Our SaaS-based platform is a proven solution to orchestrate complex data center, cloud and hybrid migrations, consolidations, disaster recovery, and other transformations," said Craig Macfarlane, co-founder and chief technology officer for TDS. "By integrating the cloud transport capabilities of AWS CloudEndure Migration, with the operational oversight of TDS TransitionManager, enterprise customers can move workloads more quickly, at the lowest cost and lowest risk of rollbacks."

A recent AWS Partner Network blog published by Jon Keeter, Sr. Solutions Architect at AWS, and Craig Macfarlane, CTO at TDS, describes a sample orchestrated migration with AWS CloudEndure and TransitionManager. They demonstrate how this integrated solution delivers:

Accelerated cloud migrations

Improved planning and execution efficiencies

Rapid achievement of product milestones

TDS and a key customer demonstrated the new integration to the AWS field community at an internal AWS Migrations Unplugged event on November 1, 2019.

To learn more about TransitionManager or CloudEndure Migration , check out AWS Marketplace or visit tdsi.com .

About TDS

TDS empowers, enables and accelerates an IT organization's ability to prepare for, orchestrate and manage through both planned and unplanned change. Recognized by industry analysts, chosen by Fortune 500 companies and standardized by some of the largest technology services firms, TDS' TransitionManager software has become the standard for accelerating the orchestration and execution of complex hybrid cloud and data center migrations, disaster recovery and operational resiliency initiatives and application rationalization programs. Since 2002, TDS has been successfully delivering results for complex IT transformation programs for enterprises and government entities around the world, having migrated over 1 million workloads and more than 250,000 applications while achieving close to 100% customer satisfaction.

