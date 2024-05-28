TDS Board Announces Unanimous Support for Sale of UScellular's Wireless Operations and Select Spectrum Assets to T-Mobile

TDS believes transaction delivers significant value to UScellular customers and shareholders

CHICAGO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. ("TDS") (NYSE: TDS) today indicated its board of directors unanimously approved the definitive agreement reached by TDS and United States Cellular Corporation ("UScellular") (NYSE: USM) to sell UScellular's wireless operations and approximately 30% of its spectrum assets to T-Mobile for a purchase price of $4.4 billion, including a combination of cash and up to approximately $2 billion of assumed debt. The agreement follows the thorough strategic review process announced in August 2023.

"Over the past four decades, TDS has supported the growth and development of UScellular, its wireless business and the company's mission to connect people to what matters most. Continuing to deliver for UScellular's customers requires a level of scale and investment that is best achieved by integrating its wireless operations with those of T-Mobile. We are confident that T-Mobile is the right partner and now is the right time to divest the operations," said Walter C. D. Carlson, Chair of the TDS Board. "T-Mobile's robust capabilities and offerings will enhance service, choice, and value for UScellular's wireless customers, while the financial terms will deliver significant shareholder value and position UScellular with a healthy balance sheet and a transformed tower infrastructure business poised for strong growth and value creation."

In addition to the sale of the wireless operations and select spectrum assets for $4.4 billion in cash and assumed debt, and the considerable benefits to customers as a result of the transaction, UScellular will benefit from the potential to opportunistically monetize the retained spectrum, which represents approximately 70% of total spectrum assets across several spectrum bands. UScellular's tower assets will represent one of the largest tower businesses in the United States, and following the transaction, T-Mobile will be a long-term tenant on a minimum of 2,015 incremental towers owned by UScellular, and extend the lease term for the approximately 600 towers where T-Mobile is already a tenant. This will ensure continued, uninterrupted service for UScellular customers and create a long-term contracted revenue stream from a strong anchor tenant for at least 15 years after the close of the transaction. UScellular also retains its significant equity method investment interests, primarily from its wireless partnerships, that generated $158 million of equity method income and $150 million in distributions in 2023.

While decisions regarding the distribution of proceeds from the sale of the wireless operations will be determined solely by the UScellular board of directors, TDS will receive such proceeds in proportion to its ownership of UScellular. To the extent cash distributions are made to UScellular shareholders, including from proceeds, if any, related to the monetization of retained spectrum assets, TDS will utilize such proceeds in the best interests of its shareholders. Depending on the amount of proceeds, those uses are expected to include continuing to invest in the company's fiber build-out program and reducing leverage levels, and may include return of capital to shareholders and the pursuit of other opportunities to grow the business.

Carlson continued, "As UScellular works to complete this transaction, TDS remains committed to executing on our strategy to grow our fiber footprint while increasing broadband penetrations and improving profitability. This includes bringing fiber to small and mid-sized, suburban and rural communities across the United States."

Other Transaction Details

TDS, in its role as the 83 percent shareholder of UScellular, has delivered its written consent approving the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

For more information, please refer to the release filed today by UScellular, which can be accessed in UScellular's website at https://investors.uscellular.com.

Advisors

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is serving as lead financial advisor, Centerview Partners LLC is serving as financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP is serving as lead legal advisor to TDS. TD Securities (USA) LLC and Wells Fargo are also serving as financial advisors to TDS for the transaction. PJT Partners LP is serving as financial advisor and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is serving as legal advisor to the independent directors of UScellular. Clifford Chance LLP and Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP are also serving as legal advisors to UScellular and TDS for the transaction.

Capital Allocation Strategy and Dividends

TDS remains confident in its plans to drive growth and create value by investing in fiber expansion. To support those plans, TDS is resetting its approach to capital allocation. Specifically, the Board has declared dividends for the second quarter 2024 at approximately 20% of the previous level for its Common Shares and Series A shares. This shift in approach is expected to free up additional capital that can be used to support the company's fiber program, among other purposes. No changes are anticipated in the dividends to be paid on the Series UU and Series VV preferred shares.

TDS is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per Common Share and Series A Common Share payable on June 28, 2024, to holders of record on June 14, 2024.

TDS is paying a quarterly dividend of $414.0625 per share on the company's 6.625% Series UU Preferred shares; holders of depositary shares will receive $0.4140625 per depositary share payable on July 1, 2024, to holders of record on June 15, 2024.

TDS is paying a quarterly dividend of $375.0000 per share on the company's 6.000% Series VV Preferred shares; holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3750000 per depositary share payable on July 1, 2024, to holders of record on June 15, 2024.

The tickers for the TDS Common shares is "TDS", the Series UU depositary shares is "TDSPrU" and the Series VV depositary shares is "TDSPrV".

Conference Call Information

TDS and UScellular will hold a joint conference call on May 28, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time.

Access the live call on TDS Events & Presentations or UScellular Events & Presentations or at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/598119900

Access the call by phone at (800) 715-9871 (U.S./ Canada ), conference ID: 2264212





Before the call, information to be discussed during the call will be posted to TDS Events & Presentations. The call will be archived on TDS Events & Presentations and UScellular Events & Presentations.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,600 associates as of March 31, 2024.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

