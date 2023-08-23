TDS Board of Directors Appoints Vicki Villacrez to Board

Villacrez brings telecommunications and financial leadership experience

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) has announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Vicki Villacrez, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to serve on the TDS Board.

"Vicki brings extensive financial leadership and telecommunications industry experience to our Board of Directors, and we are confident that the Company will benefit significantly from her Board contributions," said Walter C. D. Carlson, TDS Board chairman.

Ms. Villacrez is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TDS. She has extensive leadership experience in the telecommunications industry having spent more than thirty years at the TDS enterprise. She has a wealth of experience in finance, accounting, financial planning, strategic analysis, and cost management. She served as TDS Telecom's Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO from 2017 to February 2022. Prior to that she served as TDS Telecom's Vice President of Finance and CFO since 2012. Ms. Villacrez previously held several TDS enterprise leadership positions, with growing responsibility across control and finance, including leading Financial Analysis and Strategic Planning. Her background and attributes will enhance the diversity of the board. Ms. Villacrez has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Upper Iowa University and an MBA from Edgewood College. She is also a certified public accountant.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 9,100 associates as of June 30, 2023.

