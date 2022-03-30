TDS Board of Directors Nominates New Board Member

Woessner brings global telecommunications perspective

CHICAGO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc (NYSE:TDS) today announced that the Board of Directors has nominated Dirk S. Woessner for election to serve on the TDS Board. He will stand for election at the company's annual meeting of shareholders on May 19, 2022.

"We are excited to announce Dirk's nomination to the TDS Board. TDS has an extensive process by which we assess the skills and backgrounds necessary to help guide TDS' strategy into the future, as well as to bring talented and qualified individuals on to the TDS Board to enhance our oversight responsibilities," said Walter C. D. Carlson, TDS Board chairman. "We are confident that Dirk's broad and deep experience in the telecommunications industry, along with his entrepreneurial background, will serve TDS well in the years to come."

Mr. Woessner is CEO of CompuGroup Medical S.E. & Co. KGaA since January 2021. Mr. Woessner has substantial leadership experience in the telecommunications industry, having served in executive leadership positions with Deutsche Telekom AG and Rogers Communications. He brings substantial experience in sales, marketing, and service of fixed-network and mobile products for consumer and business customers. Mr. Woessner has a Master's in Chemistry from Technische University, München, Germany, and a PhD in Chemistry from Humboldt University, Berlin, Germany.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 8,800 people as of December 31, 2021.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

