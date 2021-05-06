TDS reports first quarter 2021 results

CHICAGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,318 million for the first quarter of 2021, versus $1,261 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $57 million and $0.48, respectively, for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $69 million and $0.59, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"The TDS Family of Businesses made a strong start to 2021 and are well-positioned to achieve their strategic priorities," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular and TDS Telecom produced impressive financial results and continued to provide essential communications, including high-quality data, video and voice services to our customers and communities. We are implementing our financing strategies to maintain a strong, yet flexible, financial foundation to fund our attractive investment opportunities, while also working to lower the cost of our balance sheet.

"UScellular increased service revenues, showing the positive effect of higher ARPU. Operational and cost discipline throughout the quarter also contributed to strong financial performance. Our attractive promotions are resonating with customers, and postpaid and prepaid handset additions strengthened compared to the same period a year ago. Investments in 5G and network modernization programs are on track reflecting UScellular's commitment to continue to meet customers' expectations for speed and reliability.

"TDS Telecom achieved excellent growth in residential customer connections and strong financial performance, driven by higher operating revenue in the first quarter. With the acceleration of its broadband strategy, 500,000 total customers are now taking broadband services, and more than half of all our customers now have 1Gig service available to them. This year, TDS Telecom has plans to double the number of service addresses that it built fiber to last year, building on the success of the program to-date."

2021 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2021 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of May 6, 2021 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2021 Estimated Results



UScellular Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Service revenues $3,025-$3,125 $3,050-$3,150 Adjusted OIBDA1 $800-$950 $850-$950 Adjusted EBITDA1 $975-$1,125 $1,025-$1,125 Capital expenditures $775-$875 Unchanged





TDS Telecom Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Total operating revenues $975-$1,025 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1 $290-$320 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA1 $290-$320 Unchanged Capital expenditures $425-$475 Unchanged

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2021 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



2021 Estimated Results

UScellular

TDS Telecom (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) N/A

N/A Add back:





Income tax expense N/A

N/A Income before income taxes (GAAP) $175-$275

$80-$110 Add back:





Interest expense 150



—

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 680



210

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $1,005-$1,105

$290-$320 Add back or deduct:





(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 20



—

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $1,025-$1,125

$290-$320 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 170



—

Interest and dividend income 5



—

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $850-$950

$290-$320



Actual Results

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

Year Ended

December 31, 2020

UScellular

TDS Telecom

UScellular

TDS Telecom (Dollars in millions)













Net income (GAAP) $ 62



$ 24



$ 233



$ 100

Add back:













Income tax expense 27



8



17



18

Income before income taxes (GAAP) $ 89



$ 33



$ 250



$ 117

Add back:













Interest expense 39



(1)



112



(4)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 170



49



683



203

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 298



$ 80



$ 1,045



$ 316

Add back or deduct:













(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 5



—



25



1

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (1)



—



—



—

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —



—



(5)



—

(Gain) loss on investments —



—



(2)



—

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 302



$ 81



$ 1,063



$ 317

Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 42



—



179



—

Interest and dividend income 2



—



8



5

Other, net —



—



—



(1)

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 258



$ 81



$ 876



$ 314





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for March 31, 2021, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

Stock Repurchase

During the first quarter of 2021, TDS repurchased 162,500 Common Shares for $3 million and UScellular repurchased 54,900 Common Shares for $2 million.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,406,000



4,412,000



4,401,000



4,372,000



4,359,000

Gross additions 143,000



171,000



168,000



129,000



132,000

Feature phones 3,000



2,000



4,000



3,000



2,000

Smartphones 101,000



117,000



98,000



82,000



88,000

Connected devices 39,000



52,000



66,000



44,000



42,000

Net additions (losses) (6,000)



11,000



28,000



12,000



(26,000)

Feature phones (9,000)



(9,000)



(8,000)



(8,000)



(10,000)

Smartphones 6,000



12,000



8,000



11,000



(10,000)

Connected devices (3,000)



8,000



28,000



9,000



(6,000)

ARPU1 $ 47.65



$ 47.51



$ 47.10



$ 46.24



$ 47.23

ARPA2 $ 125.25



$ 124.87



$ 123.27



$ 120.70



$ 122.92

Churn rate3 1.12 %

1.21 %

1.06 %

0.89 %

1.21 % Handsets 0.92 %

1.01 %

0.88 %

0.71 %

0.95 % Connected devices 2.53 %

2.64 %

2.35 %

2.24 %

3.11 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 496,000



499,000



506,000



496,000



494,000

Gross additions 62,000



56,000



65,000



62,000



57,000

Net additions (losses) (3,000)



(8,000)



11,000



2,000



(12,000)

ARPU1 $ 35.25



$ 35.15



$ 35.45



$ 34.89



$ 34.07

Churn rate3 4.37 %

4.24 %

3.59 %

4.05 %

4.67 % Total connections at end of period4 4,961,000



4,968,000



4,962,000



4,919,000



4,903,000

Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 31,493,000



31,314,000



31,314,000



31,292,000



31,292,000

Consolidated operating penetration5 16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 125



$ 320



$ 216



$ 168



$ 236

Total cell sites in service 6,802



6,797



6,758



6,673



6,629

Owned towers 4,270



4,271



4,246



4,208



4,184







1 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.



2 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.



3 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.



4 Includes reseller and other connections.



5 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.













TDS Telecom Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020 Residential connections

















Broadband1

















Wireline, Incumbent 243,700



242,500



243,400



240,400



230,400

Wireline, Expansion 24,100



20,400



17,300



14,700



12,300

Cable 199,500



196,400



193,300



191,000



184,100

Total Broadband 467,300



459,300



454,000



446,000



426,800

Video2

















Wireline 63,000



63,000



62,300



61,400



59,000

Cable 79,600



81,400



82,300



83,200



84,600

Total Video 142,700



144,400



144,500



144,600



143,600

Voice3

















Wireline 255,000



256,900



260,000



261,800



259,100

Cable 53,700



53,900



54,400



55,300



54,800

Total Voice 308,700



310,800



314,400



317,100



313,900

Total Residential connections 918,700



914,400



913,000



907,800



884,300

Commercial connections

















Broadband1 34,400



34,000



33,700



33,400



33,200

Video2 19,400



19,700



19,700



20,300



20,600

Voice3 116,500



119,700



122,700



126,100



128,600

ManagedIP4 108,500



113,300



116,700



117,300



119,800

Total Commercial connections 278,800



286,700



292,900



297,200



302,200

Total connections 1,197,400



1,201,100



1,205,900



1,205,000



1,186,400





















Residential revenue per connection5 $ 56.97



$ 55.66



$ 55.66



$ 53.82



$ 54.30





















Capital expenditures (millions) $ 70



$ 147



$ 92



$ 75



$ 54





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1 The individual customers provided high-speed internet access through various transmission technologies, including fiber, DSL, dedicated internet circuit technologies or cable modem service.



2 The individual customers provided video services.



3 The individual circuits connecting a customer to TDS' central office facilities that provide voice services or the billable number of lines into a building for voice services.



4 The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.



5 Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.













Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

2021 vs. 2020 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)









Operating revenues









UScellular $ 1,023



$ 963



6 % TDS Telecom 249



240



4 % All Other1 46



58



(21) %

1,318



1,261



4 % Operating expenses









UScellular









Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 765



732



5 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 170



177



(4) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 5



4



39 % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (1)



—



N/M

939



913



3 % TDS Telecom









Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 168



160



5 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 49



52



(5) %

217



212



2 % All Other1









Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 47



58



(19) % Depreciation and amortization 5



6



(17) %

52



64



(19) % Total operating expenses 1,208



1,189



2 % Operating income (loss)









UScellular 84



50



67 % TDS Telecom 32



28



12 % All Other1 (6)



(6)



3 %

110



72



52 % Investment and other income (expense)









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 42



45



(7) % Interest and dividend income 3



6



(44) % Interest expense (53)



(37)



(45) % Total investment and other income (8)



14



N/M Income before income taxes 102



86



18 % Income tax expense 31



3



N/M Net income 71



83



(14) % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 12



14



(9) % Net income attributable to TDS shareholders 59



69



(15) % TDS Preferred dividend requirement 2



—



N/M Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders $ 57



$ 69



(18) %











Basic weighted average shares outstanding 114



115



– Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ 0.49



$ 0.60



(18) %











Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 116



116



– Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ 0.48



$ 0.59



(18) %



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1 Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.













Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 71



$ 83

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 224



235

Bad debts expense 8



34

Stock-based compensation expense 10



11

Deferred income taxes, net 27



75

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (42)



(45)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities 23



25

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 5



4

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (1)



—

Other operating activities (1)



—

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable 17



43

Equipment installment plans receivable (18)



23

Inventory 8



(52)

Accounts payable (115)



87

Customer deposits and deferred revenues 9



(9)

Accrued taxes —



(74)

Accrued interest 9



9

Other assets and liabilities (69)



(82)

Net cash provided by operating activities 165



367









Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (220)



(377)

Cash paid for intangible assets (1,261)



(26)

Cash paid for investments —



(1)

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges 1



—

Net cash used in investing activities (1,480)



(404)









Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 567



50

Repayment of long-term debt —



(2)

Issuance of TDS Preferred Shares 420



—

TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (1)



(1)

UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (1)



—

Repurchase of TDS Common Shares (3)



(6)

Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares (2)



(21)

Dividends paid to TDS shareholders (20)



(19)

Payment of debt and equity issuance costs (14)



(3)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (1)



(1)

Other financing activities (3)



—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 942



(3)









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (373)



(40)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 1,452



474

End of period $ 1,079



$ 434









Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,042



$ 1,429

Short-term investments 3



3

Accounts receivable, net 1,097



1,112

Inventory, net 145



154

Prepaid expenses 114



105

Income taxes receivable 188



187

Other current assets 53



36

Total current assets 2,642



3,026









Assets held for sale 1



2









Licenses 3,924



2,638









Goodwill 547



547









Other intangible assets, net 213



213









Investments in unconsolidated entities 497



477









Property, plant and equipment, net 3,951



3,972









Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,005



998









Other assets and deferred charges 627



652









Total assets $ 13,407



$ 12,525









Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 6



$ 5

Accounts payable 360



508

Customer deposits and deferred revenues 202



193

Accrued interest 25



16

Accrued taxes 67



69

Accrued compensation 73



132

Short-term operating lease liabilities 134



129

Other current liabilities 96



101

Total current liabilities 963



1,153









Liabilities held for sale —



1









Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 890



863

Long-term operating lease liabilities 941



940

Other deferred liabilities and credits 558



541









Long-term debt, net 3,991



3,424









Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 10



10









Equity





TDS shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1



1

Capital in excess of par value 2,488



2,482

Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share 408



—

Treasury shares, at cost (472)



(477)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3)



(4)

Retained earnings 2,830



2,802

Total TDS shareholders' equity 5,252



4,804









Noncontrolling interests 802



789









Total equity 6,054



5,593









Total liabilities and equity $ 13,407



$ 12,525









Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)





March 31, 2021





TDS

TDS

Corporate

Intercompany

TDS

UScellular

Telecom

& Other

Eliminations

Consolidated (Dollars in millions)

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 479



$ 177



$ 564



$ (178)



$ 1,042





















Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets $ 3,915



$ 761



$ 8



$ —



$ 4,684

Investment in unconsolidated entities 455



4



45



(7)



497



$ 4,370



$ 765



$ 53



$ (7)



$ 5,181





















Property, plant and equipment, net $ 2,419



$ 1,435



$ 97



$ —



$ 3,951





















Long-term debt, net:

















Current portion $ 2



$ —



$ 4



$ —



$ 6

Non-current portion 2,981



4



1,006



—



3,991



$ 2,983



$ 4



$ 1,010



$ —



$ 3,997









TDS Telecom Highlights (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

2021 vs. 2020 (Dollars in millions)









Operating revenues









Residential









Wireline, Incumbent $ 85



$ 81



6 % Wireline, Expansion 7



4



80 % Cable 65



60



9 % Total residential 157



144



9 % Commercial 47



49



(6) % Wholesale 45



47



(3) % Total service revenues 249



240



4 % Equipment revenues —



—



9 % Total operating revenues 249



240



4 %











Cost of services 97



95



2 % Cost of equipment and products —



—



(1) % Selling, general and administrative expenses 70



65



9 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 49



52



(5) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net —



—



N/M Total operating expenses 217



212



2 %











Operating income $ 32



$ 28



12 %



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Financial Measures and Reconciliations (Unaudited) Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 165



$ 367

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment 220



377

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ (55)



$ (10)







1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

