TDS reports first quarter 2021 results

UScellular raises 2021 guidance with strong first quarter performance;

TDS Telecom hits 500,000 broadband connections

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

May 06, 2021, 16:05 ET

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,318 million for the first quarter of 2021, versus $1,261 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $57 million and $0.48, respectively, for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $69 million and $0.59, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"The TDS Family of Businesses made a strong start to 2021 and are well-positioned to achieve their strategic priorities," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular and TDS Telecom produced impressive financial results and continued to provide essential communications, including high-quality data, video and voice services to our customers and communities. We are implementing our financing strategies to maintain a strong, yet flexible, financial foundation to fund our attractive investment opportunities, while also working to lower the cost of our balance sheet.

"UScellular increased service revenues, showing the positive effect of higher ARPU. Operational and cost discipline throughout the quarter also contributed to strong financial performance. Our attractive promotions are resonating with customers, and postpaid and prepaid handset additions strengthened compared to the same period a year ago. Investments in 5G and network modernization programs are on track reflecting UScellular's commitment to continue to meet customers' expectations for speed and reliability.

"TDS Telecom achieved excellent growth in residential customer connections and strong financial performance, driven by higher operating revenue in the first quarter. With the acceleration of its broadband strategy, 500,000 total customers are now taking broadband services, and more than half of all our customers now have 1Gig service available to them. This year, TDS Telecom has plans to double the number of service addresses that it built fiber to last year, building on the success of the program to-date."

2021 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2021 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of May 6, 2021 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2021 Estimated Results


UScellular

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Service revenues

$3,025-$3,125

$3,050-$3,150

Adjusted OIBDA1

$800-$950

$850-$950

Adjusted EBITDA1

$975-$1,125

$1,025-$1,125

Capital expenditures

$775-$875

Unchanged



TDS Telecom

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Total operating revenues

$975-$1,025

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1

$290-$320

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA1

$290-$320

Unchanged

Capital expenditures

$425-$475

Unchanged

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2021 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.

2021 Estimated Results

UScellular

TDS Telecom

(Dollars in millions)


Net income (GAAP)

N/A

N/A

Add back:


Income tax expense

N/A

N/A

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$175-$275

$80-$110

Add back:


Interest expense

150


Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

680

210

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$1,005-$1,105

$290-$320

Add back or deduct:


(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

20


Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$1,025-$1,125

$290-$320

Deduct:


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

170


Interest and dividend income

5


Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$850-$950

$290-$320

Actual Results

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021

Year Ended
December 31, 2020

UScellular

TDS

Telecom

UScellular

TDS

Telecom 

(Dollars in millions)






Net income (GAAP)

$

62

$

24

$

233

$

100

Add back:






Income tax expense

27

8

17

18

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$

89

$

33

$

250

$

117

Add back:






Interest expense

39

(1)

112

(4)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

170

49

683

203

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$

298

$

80

$

1,045

$

316

Add back or deduct:






(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

5



25

1

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(1)






(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net





(5)


(Gain) loss on investments





(2)


Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$

302

$

81

$

1,063

$

317

Deduct:






Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

42



179


Interest and dividend income

2



8

5

Other, net







(1)

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$

258

$

81

$

876

$

314

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for March 31, 2021, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

Stock Repurchase
During the first quarter of 2021, TDS repurchased 162,500 Common Shares for $3 million and UScellular repurchased 54,900 Common Shares for $2 million.

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 9,100 associates as of March 31, 2021.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.    

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

Retail Connections








Postpaid








Total at end of period

4,406,000

4,412,000

4,401,000

4,372,000

4,359,000

Gross additions

143,000

171,000

168,000

129,000

132,000

Feature phones

3,000

2,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

Smartphones

101,000

117,000

98,000

82,000

88,000

Connected devices

39,000

52,000

66,000

44,000

42,000

Net additions (losses)

(6,000)

11,000

28,000

12,000

(26,000)

Feature phones

(9,000)

(9,000)

(8,000)

(8,000)

(10,000)

Smartphones

6,000

12,000

8,000

11,000

(10,000)

Connected devices

(3,000)

8,000

28,000

9,000

(6,000)

ARPU1

$

47.65

$

47.51

$

47.10

$

46.24

$

47.23

ARPA2

$

125.25

$

124.87

$

123.27

$

120.70

$

122.92

Churn rate3

1.12

%

1.21

%

1.06

%

0.89

%

1.21

%

Handsets

0.92

%

1.01

%

0.88

%

0.71

%

0.95

%

Connected devices

2.53

%

2.64

%

2.35

%

2.24

%

3.11

%

Prepaid








Total at end of period

496,000

499,000

506,000

496,000

494,000

Gross additions

62,000

56,000

65,000

62,000

57,000

Net additions (losses)

(3,000)

(8,000)

11,000

2,000

(12,000)

ARPU1

$

35.25

$

35.15

$

35.45

$

34.89

$

34.07

Churn rate3

4.37

%

4.24

%

3.59

%

4.05

%

4.67

%

Total connections at end of period4

4,961,000

4,968,000

4,962,000

4,919,000

4,903,000

Market penetration at end of period








Consolidated operating population

31,493,000

31,314,000

31,314,000

31,292,000

31,292,000

Consolidated operating penetration5

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

Capital expenditures (millions)

$

125

$

320

$

216

$

168

$

236

Total cell sites in service

6,802

6,797

6,758

6,673

6,629

Owned towers

4,270

4,271

4,246

4,208

4,184


1

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.


2

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.


3

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.


4

Includes reseller and other connections.


5

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.






TDS Telecom

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

Residential connections








Broadband1








Wireline, Incumbent

243,700

242,500

243,400

240,400

230,400

Wireline, Expansion

24,100

20,400

17,300

14,700

12,300

Cable

199,500

196,400

193,300

191,000

184,100

Total Broadband

467,300

459,300

454,000

446,000

426,800

Video2








Wireline

63,000

63,000

62,300

61,400

59,000

Cable

79,600

81,400

82,300

83,200

84,600

Total Video

142,700

144,400

144,500

144,600

143,600

Voice3








Wireline

255,000

256,900

260,000

261,800

259,100

Cable

53,700

53,900

54,400

55,300

54,800

Total Voice

308,700

310,800

314,400

317,100

313,900

Total Residential connections

918,700

914,400

913,000

907,800

884,300

Commercial connections








Broadband1

34,400

34,000

33,700

33,400

33,200

Video2

19,400

19,700

19,700

20,300

20,600

Voice3

116,500

119,700

122,700

126,100

128,600

ManagedIP4

108,500

113,300

116,700

117,300

119,800

Total Commercial connections

278,800

286,700

292,900

297,200

302,200

Total connections

1,197,400

1,201,100

1,205,900

1,205,000

1,186,400










Residential revenue per connection5

$

56.97

$

55.66

$

55.66

$

53.82

$

54.30










Capital expenditures (millions)

$

70

$

147

$

92

$

75

$

54

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1

The individual customers provided high-speed internet access through various transmission technologies, including fiber, DSL, dedicated internet circuit technologies or cable modem service.


2

The individual customers provided video services.


3

The individual circuits connecting a customer to TDS' central office facilities that provide voice services or the billable number of lines into a building for voice services.


4

The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.


5

Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.






Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

2021

vs. 2020

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)




Operating revenues




UScellular

$

1,023

$

963

6

%

TDS Telecom

249

240

4

%

All Other1

46

58

(21)

%

1,318

1,261

4

%

Operating expenses




UScellular




Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

765

732

5

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

170

177

(4)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

5

4

39

%

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(1)



N/M

939

913

3

%

TDS Telecom




Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

168

160

5

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

49

52

(5)

%

217

212

2

%

All Other1




Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

47

58

(19)

%

Depreciation and amortization

5

6

(17)

%

52

64

(19)

%

Total operating expenses

1,208

1,189

2

%

Operating income (loss)




UScellular

84

50

67

%

TDS Telecom

32

28

12

%

All Other1

(6)

(6)

3

%

110

72

52

%

Investment and other income (expense)




Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

42

45

(7)

%

Interest and dividend income

3

6

(44)

%

Interest expense

(53)

(37)

(45)

%

Total investment and other income

(8)

14

N/M

Income before income taxes

102

86

18

%

Income tax expense

31

3

N/M

Net income

71

83

(14)

%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

12

14

(9)

%

Net income attributable to TDS shareholders

59

69

(15)

%

TDS Preferred dividend requirement

2



N/M

Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders

$

57

$

69

(18)

%






Basic weighted average shares outstanding

114

115

Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$

0.49

$

0.60

(18)

%






Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

116

116

Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$

0.48

$

0.59

(18)

%

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.


1

Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.






Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities


Net income

$

71

$

83

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

224

235

Bad debts expense

8

34

Stock-based compensation expense

10

11

Deferred income taxes, net

27

75

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(42)

(45)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

23

25

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

5

4

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(1)


Other operating activities

(1)


Changes in assets and liabilities from operations


Accounts receivable

17

43

Equipment installment plans receivable

(18)

23

Inventory

8

(52)

Accounts payable

(115)

87

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

9

(9)

Accrued taxes



(74)

Accrued interest

9

9

Other assets and liabilities

(69)

(82)

Net cash provided by operating activities

165

367




Cash flows from investing activities


Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(220)

(377)

Cash paid for intangible assets

(1,261)

(26)

Cash paid for investments



(1)

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges

1


Net cash used in investing activities

(1,480)

(404)




Cash flows from financing activities


Issuance of long-term debt

567

50

Repayment of long-term debt



(2)

Issuance of TDS Preferred Shares

420


TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(1)

(1)

UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(1)


Repurchase of TDS Common Shares

(3)

(6)

Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares

(2)

(21)

Dividends paid to TDS shareholders

(20)

(19)

Payment of debt and equity issuance costs

(14)

(3)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(1)

(1)

Other financing activities

(3)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

942

(3)




Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(373)

(40)




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


Beginning of period

1,452

474

End of period

$

1,079

$

434



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

ASSETS





March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions)


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,042

$

1,429

Short-term investments

3

3

Accounts receivable, net

1,097

1,112

Inventory, net

145

154

Prepaid expenses

114

105

Income taxes receivable

188

187

Other current assets

53

36

Total current assets

2,642

3,026




Assets held for sale

1

2




Licenses

3,924

2,638




Goodwill

547

547




Other intangible assets, net

213

213




Investments in unconsolidated entities

497

477




Property, plant and equipment, net

3,951

3,972




Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,005

998




Other assets and deferred charges

627

652




Total assets

$

13,407

$

12,525



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Current liabilities


Current portion of long-term debt

$

6

$

5

Accounts payable

360

508

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

202

193

Accrued interest

25

16

Accrued taxes

67

69

Accrued compensation

73

132

Short-term operating lease liabilities

134

129

Other current liabilities

96

101

Total current liabilities

963

1,153




Liabilities held for sale



1




Deferred liabilities and credits


Deferred income tax liability, net

890

863

Long-term operating lease liabilities

941

940

Other deferred liabilities and credits

558

541




Long-term debt, net

3,991

3,424




Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

10

10




Equity


TDS shareholders' equity


Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1

1

Capital in excess of par value

2,488

2,482

Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share

408


Treasury shares, at cost

(472)

(477)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3)

(4)

Retained earnings

2,830

2,802

Total TDS shareholders' equity

5,252

4,804




Noncontrolling interests

802

789




Total equity

6,054

5,593




Total liabilities and equity

$

13,407

$

12,525



Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



March 31, 2021



TDS

TDS
Corporate

Intercompany

TDS

UScellular

Telecom

& Other

Eliminations

Consolidated

(Dollars in millions)








Cash and cash equivalents

$

479

$

177

$

564

$

(178)

$

1,042










Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets

$

3,915

$

761

$

8

$



$

4,684

Investment in unconsolidated entities

455

4

45

(7)

497

$

4,370

$

765

$

53

$

(7)

$

5,181










Property, plant and equipment, net

$

2,419

$

1,435

$

97

$



$

3,951










Long-term debt, net:








Current portion

$

2

$



$

4

$



$

6

Non-current portion

2,981

4

1,006



3,991

$

2,983

$

4

$

1,010

$



$

3,997



TDS Telecom Highlights

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

2021

vs. 2020

(Dollars in millions)




Operating revenues




Residential




Wireline, Incumbent

$

85

$

81

6

%

Wireline, Expansion

7

4

80

%

Cable

65

60

9

%

Total residential

157

144

9

%

Commercial

47

49

(6)

%

Wholesale

45

47

(3)

%

Total service revenues

249

240

4

%

Equipment revenues





9

%

Total operating revenues

249

240

4

%






Cost of services

97

95

2

%

Cost of equipment and products





(1)

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

70

65

9

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

49

52

(5)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net





N/M

Total operating expenses

217

212

2

%






Operating income

$

32

$

28

12

%

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Financial Measures and Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow


Three Months Ended
March 31,

2021

2020

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$

165

$

367

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

220

377

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$

(55)

$

(10)


1

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

