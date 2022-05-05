TDS reports first quarter 2022 results

2022 guidance reaffirmed

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,315 million for the first quarter of 2022, versus $1,318 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $44 million and $0.37, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $57 million and $0.48, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"The TDS Family of Companies is making meaningful progress on our strategic priorities," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular is continuing to make improvements in its high-performing network and TDS Telecom is seeing good and increasing success in its fiber expansion program.

"UScellular's first quarter results delivered growth in retail service revenue, driven by the positive impact of higher ARPU. We continue to focus on growth areas of the business, including prepaid, business and government, and fixed wireless. Fixed wireless gross additions increased year-over-year, and momentum continues to build in our tower business, which produced double-digit revenue growth for the first quarter.

"TDS Telecom increased residential broadband connections, which contributed to strong residential broadband revenue growth in the quarter. TDS Telecom announced new fiber-to-the-home expansion markets in Montana and Wisconsin, as it continues to deploy fiber outside as well as inside of our traditional markets."

2022 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2022 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of May 5, 2022 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2022 Estimated Results


UScellular

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Service revenues

$3,100-$3,200

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1

$750-$900

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA1

$925-$1,075

Unchanged

Capital expenditures

$700-$800

Unchanged

TDS Telecom

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Total operating revenues

$1,010-$1,040

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1

$260-$290

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA1

$260-$290

Unchanged

Capital expenditures

$500-$550

Unchanged

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2022 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.

2022 Estimated Results

UScellular

TDS Telecom

(Dollars in millions)


Net income (GAAP)

N/A

N/A

Add back:


Income tax expense

N/A

N/A

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$65-$215

$40-$70

Add back:


Interest expense

135

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

710

220

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$910-$1,060

$260-$290

Add back or deduct:


(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

15

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$925-$1,075

$260-$290

Deduct:


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

170

Interest and dividend income

5

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$750-$900

$260-$290

Actual Results

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022

Year Ended
December 31, 2021

UScellular

TDS
Telecom

UScellular

TDS
Telecom 

(Dollars in millions)






Net income (GAAP)

$             52

$             23

$           160

$             90

Add back:






Income tax expense

32

8

20

24

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$             84

$             31

$           180

$           114

Add back:






Interest expense

33

(2)

175

(5)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

171

54

678

198

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$           288

$             83

$       1,033

$           308

Add back or deduct:






(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2


23

2

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(1)


(2)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$           289

$             83

$       1,054

$           310

Deduct:






Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

45


179

Interest and dividend income

1


6

1

Other, net




(1)

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$           243

$             83

$           869

$           310


Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for March 31, 2022, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

Stock Repurchase
During the first quarter of 2022, TDS repurchased 254,102 of its Common Shares for $5 million and UScellular repurchased 363,821 of its Common Shares for $10 million.

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,800 associates as of March 31, 2022.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network of information technology security; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K. 

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

Retail Connections








Postpaid








Total at end of period

4,335,000

4,380,000

4,391,000

4,399,000

4,406,000

Gross additions

126,000

165,000

145,000

141,000

143,000

Feature phones

2,000

3,000

2,000

3,000

3,000

Smartphones

89,000

122,000

103,000

98,000

101,000

Connected devices

35,000

40,000

40,000

40,000

39,000

Net additions (losses)

(44,000)

(12,000)

(8,000)

(6,000)

(6,000)

Feature phones

(10,000)

(7,000)

(7,000)

(7,000)

(9,000)

Smartphones

(26,000)

5,000

2,000

6,000

6,000

Connected devices

(8,000)

(10,000)

(3,000)

(5,000)

(3,000)

ARPU1,2

$        49.71

$        48.62

$        48.12

$        47.74

$        47.65

ARPA1,3

$      129.93

$      127.14

$      125.99

$      125.25

$      125.25

Churn rate4

1.30%

1.35%

1.15%

1.11%

1.12%

Handsets

1.10%

1.10%

0.95%

0.88%

0.92%

Connected devices

2.70%

3.08%

2.59%

2.69%

2.53%

Prepaid








Total at end of period

495,000

513,000

518,000

507,000

496,000

Gross additions

55,000

63,000

74,000

65,000

62,000

Net additions (losses)

(18,000)

(5,000)

11,000

10,000

(3,000)

ARPU2

$        34.59

$        34.53

$        35.05

$        35.64

$        35.25

Churn rate4

4.84%

4.39%

4.09%

3.66%

4.37%

Market penetration at end of period








Consolidated operating population

32,370,000

32,127,000

31,865,000

31,493,000

31,493,000

Consolidated operating penetration5

15%

15%

16%

16%

16%

Capital expenditures (millions)

$           137

$           321

$           185

$           148

$           125

Total cell sites in service

6,899

6,898

6,857

6,819

6,802

Owned towers

4,310

4,301

4,274

4,278

4,270



Q3 2021 Postpaid ARPU and ARPA amounts exclude $9 million of postpaid revenue related to an out-of-period error recorded in that quarter.

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• 

Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• 

Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

TDS Telecom

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

Residential connections








Broadband








Wireline, Incumbent

250,100

250,200

252,100

249,200

243,700

Wireline, Expansion

40,600

36,900

32,600

28,300

24,100

Cable

204,600

203,200

202,700

201,200

199,500

Total Broadband

495,200

490,300

487,400

478,700

467,300

Video

140,000

141,500

143,100

143,200

142,700

Voice

301,700

303,700

306,300

308,100

308,700

Total Residential connections

936,900

935,600

936,800

930,100

918,700

Commercial connections

260,000

264,300

269,000

274,400

278,800

Total connections

1,196,900

1,199,900

1,205,700

1,204,500

1,197,400










Residential revenue per connection1

$           57.95

$           57.86

$           57.75

$           57.66

$           56.97










Capital expenditures (millions)

$               105

$               151

$                 91

$                 99

$                 70


Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

2022
vs. 2021

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)




Operating revenues




UScellular

$   1,010

$ 1,023

(1)%

TDS Telecom

251

249

1%

All Other2

54

46

17%

1,315

1,318

Operating expenses




UScellular




Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

767

765

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

171

170

1%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2

5

(69)%

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(1)

(1)

(5)%

939

939

TDS Telecom




Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

169

168

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

54

49

11%

223

217

3%

All Other1




Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

54

47

15%

Depreciation and amortization

4

5

(17)%

58

52

12%

Total operating expenses

1,220

1,208

1%

Operating income (loss)




UScellular

71

84

(15)%

TDS Telecom

28

32

(11)%

All Other2

(4)

(6)

22%

95

110

(14)%

Investment and other income (expense)




Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

45

42

7%

Interest and dividend income

2

3

(55)%

Interest expense

(33)

(53)

40%

Total investment and other income (expense)

14

(8)

N/M

Income before income taxes

109

102

8%

Income tax expense

37

31

24%

Net income

72

71

1%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

11

12

(10)%

Net income attributable to TDS shareholders

61

59

3%

TDS Preferred Share dividends

17

2

N/M

Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders

$        44

$      57

(23)%






Basic weighted average shares outstanding

115

114

Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$     0.38

$   0.49

(23)%






Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

116

116

Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$     0.37

$   0.48

(23)%


N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
March 31,

2022

2021

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities


Net income

$                 72

$                 71

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

229

224

Bad debts expense

26

8

Stock-based compensation expense

12

10

Deferred income taxes, net

29

27

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(45)

(42)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

19

23

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2

5

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(1)

(1)

Other operating activities


(1)

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations


Accounts receivable

14

17

Equipment installment plans receivable


(18)

Inventory

(5)

8

Accounts payable

(60)

(115)

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

9

9

Accrued taxes

129

Accrued interest

10

9

Other assets and liabilities

(59)

(69)

Net cash provided by operating activities

381

165




Cash flows from investing activities


Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(271)

(220)

Cash paid for intangible assets

(568)

(1,261)

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges

1

1

Other investing activities

(10)

Net cash used in investing activities

(848)

(1,480)




Cash flows from financing activities


Issuance of long-term debt

776

567

Repayment of long-term debt

(127)

Issuance of short-term debt

60

Issuance of TDS Preferred Shares


420

TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(2)

(1)

UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments


(1)

Repurchase of TDS Common Shares

(4)

(3)

Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares

(10)

(2)

Dividends paid to TDS shareholders

(38)

(20)

Payment of debt and equity issuance costs

(2)

(14)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(1)

(1)

Other financing activities

(3)

(3)

Net cash provided by financing activities

649

942




Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

182

(373)




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


Beginning of period

414

1,452

End of period

$               596

$            1,079

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

ASSETS





March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(Dollars in millions)


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$                                549

$                                367

Accounts receivable, net

1,123

1,151

Inventory, net

184

178

Prepaid expenses

109

103

Income taxes receivable

58

184

Other current assets

62

61

Total current assets

2,085

2,044




Assets held for sale

15

18




Licenses

4,686

4,097




Goodwill

547

547




Other intangible assets, net

199

197




Investments in unconsolidated entities

506

479




Property, plant and equipment, net

4,385

4,361




Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,033

1,040




Other assets and deferred charges

668

710




Total assets

$                          14,124

$                          13,493

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Current liabilities


Current portion of long-term debt

$                                    9

$                                    6

Accounts payable

388

481

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

245

236

Accrued interest

20

10

Accrued taxes

43

45

Accrued compensation

77

137

Short-term operating lease liabilities

144

141

Other current liabilities

189

124

Total current liabilities

1,115

1,180




Deferred liabilities and credits


Deferred income tax liability, net

948

921

Long-term operating lease liabilities

951

960

Other deferred liabilities and credits

770

759




Long-term debt, net

3,567

2,928




Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

12

11




Equity


TDS shareholders' equity


Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1

1

Capital in excess of par value

2,511

2,496

Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1,074

1,074

Treasury shares, at cost

(456)

(461)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

6

5

Retained earnings

2,824

2,812

Total TDS shareholders' equity

5,960

5,927




Noncontrolling interests

801

807




Total equity

6,761

6,734




Total liabilities and equity

$                          14,124

$                          13,493

Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



March 31, 2022



TDS

TDS Corporate

Intercompany

TDS

UScellular

Telecom

& Other

Eliminations

Consolidated

(Dollars in millions)








Cash and cash equivalents

$                  300

$                    40

$                  253

$                  (44)

$                  549










Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets

$              4,677

$                  749

$                      6

$                    —

$              5,432

Investment in unconsolidated entities

465

4

45

(8)

506

$              5,142

$                  753

$                    51

$                     (8)

$              5,938










Property, plant and equipment, net

$              2,576

$              1,722

$                    87

$                    —

$              4,385










Long-term debt, net:








Current portion

$                      6

$                    —

$                      3

$                    —

$                      9

Non-current portion

3,220

3

344


3,567

$              3,226

$                      3

$                  347

$                    —

$              3,576

TDS Telecom Highlights

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended
March 31,

2022

2021

2022
vs. 2021

(Dollars in millions)




Operating revenues




Residential




Wireline, Incumbent

$         85

$         85

Wireline, Expansion

10

7

54%

Cable

67

65

3%

Total residential

163

157

4%

Commercial

44

47

(6)%

Wholesale

44

45

(2)%

Total service revenues

251

249

1%

Equipment revenues



26%

Total operating revenues

251

249

1%






Cost of services

96

97

(1)%

Cost of equipment and products



28%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

72

70

3%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

54

49

11%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net



3%

Total operating expenses

223

217

3%






Operating income

$         28

$         32

(11)%

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Financial Measures and Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow


Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$                 381

$                 165

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

271

220

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$                 110

$                  (55)


Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

