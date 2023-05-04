TDS reports first quarter 2023 results

2023 guidance reaffirmed

As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on May 5, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,303 million for the first quarter of 2023, versus $1,315 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(9) million and $(0.08), respectively, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $44 million and $0.37, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"The TDS Family of Companies is committed to achieving its long-term strategic goals," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular is making significant investments in advancing its network, and TDS Telecom is executing on its strategy to deploy fiber in expansion markets, with approximately 100 communities in various stages of development.

"At UScellular, postpaid subscriber trends improved year over year as we made progress toward stabilizing our customer base, but we still had net subscriber losses during the quarter and have more work to do. We continued execution of our multi-year cost optimization program seeking efficiencies in both operating costs and capital expenditures.

"TDS Telecom increased residential broadband connections and residential revenue per connection. TDS Telecom is also expanding its footprint, deploying 25,000 marketable fiber service addresses in the first quarter and is on track to meet its full year 2023 fiber service address goal."

2023 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2023 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of May 4, 2023 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2023 Estimated Results



UScellular Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Service revenues $3,050-$3,150 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1 $725-$875 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA1 $875-$1,025 Unchanged Capital expenditures $600-$700 Unchanged











TDS Telecom Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Total operating revenues $1,030-$1,060 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1 $260-$290 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA1 $260-$290 Unchanged Capital expenditures $500-$550 Unchanged

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2023 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



2023 Estimated Results

UScellular

TDS Telecom (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) N/A

N/A Add back:





Income tax expense N/A

N/A Income before income taxes (GAAP) $10-$160

$40-$70 Add back:





Interest expense 205

— Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 645

220 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $860-$1,010

$260-$290 Add back or deduct:





(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 15

— Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $875-$1,025

$260-$290 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 145

— Interest and dividend income 5

— Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $725-$875

$260-$290



Actual Results

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2022

UScellular

TDS Telecom

UScellular

TDS Telecom (Dollars in millions)













Net income (GAAP) $ 14

$ 8

$ 35

$ 53 Add back:













Income tax expense 11

3

37

23 Income before income taxes (GAAP) $ 25

$ 11

$ 72

$ 76 Add back:













Interest expense 47

(2)

163

(7) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 170

59

700

215 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 242

$ 68

$ 935

$ 284 Add back or deduct:













Loss on impairment of licenses —

—

3

— (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 10

1

19

7 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

—

(1)

— Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 252

$ 69

$ 956

$ 291 Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 44

—

158

— Interest and dividend income 2

1

8

2 Other, net —

—

—

1 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 206

$ 68

$ 790

$ 288

Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for March 31, 2023, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

Stock Repurchase

During the first quarter of 2023, TDS repurchased 290,900 of its Common Shares for $3 million.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,223,000

4,247,000

4,264,000

4,296,000

4,335,000 Gross additions 137,000

154,000

151,000

128,000

126,000 Feature phones 7,000

6,000

5,000

4,000

2,000 Smartphones 86,000

99,000

102,000

90,000

89,000 Connected devices 44,000

49,000

44,000

34,000

35,000 Net additions (losses) (24,000)

(17,000)

(31,000)

(40,000)

(44,000) Feature phones (4,000)

(6,000)

(6,000)

(8,000)

(10,000) Smartphones (21,000)

(14,000)

(16,000)

(23,000)

(26,000) Connected devices 1,000

3,000

(9,000)

(9,000)

(8,000) ARPU1 $ 50.66

$ 50.60

$ 50.21

$ 50.07

$ 49.71 ARPA2 $ 130.77

$ 130.97

$ 130.27

$ 130.43

$ 129.93 Handset upgrade rate3 4.9 %

7.0 %

8.1 %

6.0 %

5.0 % Churn rate4 1.27 %

1.35 %

1.42 %

1.30 %

1.30 % Handsets 1.06 %

1.12 %

1.15 %

1.10 %

1.10 % Connected devices 2.78 %

2.99 %

3.40 %

2.73 %

2.70 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 470,000

493,000

493,000

490,000

495,000 Gross additions 43,000

61,000

62,000

56,000

55,000 Net additions (losses) (23,000)

—

2,000

(4,000)

(18,000) ARPU1 $ 33.19

$ 33.34

$ 35.04

$ 35.25

$ 34.59 Churn rate4 4.63 %

4.11 %

4.07 %

4.07 %

4.84 % Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 32,350,000

32,370,000

32,370,000

32,370,000

32,370,000 Consolidated operating penetration5 15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 208

$ 176

$ 136

$ 268

$ 137 Total cell sites in service 6,950

6,945

6,933

6,916

6,899 Owned towers 4,338

4,336

4,329

4,323

4,310

1 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 2 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 3 Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections. 4 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 5 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

TDS Telecom Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022 Residential connections

















Broadband

















Wireline, Incumbent 247,900

249,100

252,600

252,700

250,100 Wireline, Expansion 62,800

56,100

49,400

44,100

40,600 Cable 204,700

204,800

204,500

204,000

204,600 Total Broadband 515,400

510,000

506,500

500,800

495,200 Video 132,600

135,300

136,600

137,400

140,000 Voice 289,200

291,600

295,500

298,300

301,700 Total Residential connections 937,200

936,900

938,600

936,500

936,900 Commercial connections 229,800

236,000

242,800

250,700

260,000 Total connections 1,167,000

1,173,000

1,181,400

1,187,200

1,196,900



















Residential revenue per connection1 $ 60.24

$ 59.91

$ 60.32

$ 59.67

$ 57.95



















Capital expenditures (millions) $ 130

$ 165

$ 166

$ 120

$ 105

Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 1 Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023 vs. 2022 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)









Operating revenues









UScellular $ 986

$ 1,010

(2) % TDS Telecom 253

251

1 % All Other1 64

54

20 %

1,303

1,315

(1) % Operating expenses









UScellular









Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 780

767

2 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 170

171

(1) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 10

2

N/M (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

(1)

N/M

960

939

2 % TDS Telecom









Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 185

169

10 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 59

54

9 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 1

—

N/M

245

223

10 % All Other1









Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 66

54

22 % Depreciation and amortization 3

4

(6) %

69

58

20 % Total operating expenses 1,274

1,220

4 % Operating income (loss)









UScellular 26

71

(63) % TDS Telecom 8

28

(72) % All Other1 (5)

(4)

(18) %

29

95

(70) % Investment and other income (expense)









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 44

45

(3) % Interest and dividend income 5

2

N/M Interest expense (53)

(33)

(65) % Total investment and other income (expense) (4)

14

N/M Income before income taxes 25

109

(78) % Income tax expense 13

37

(66) % Net income 12

72

(84) % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 4

11

(68) % Net income attributable to TDS shareholders 8

61

(87) % TDS Preferred Share dividends 17

17

— Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders $ (9)

$ 44

N/M











Basic weighted average shares outstanding 113

115

(2) % Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ (0.08)

$ 0.38

N/M











Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 113

116

(3) % Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ (0.08)

$ 0.37

N/M

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful. Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 1 Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 12

$ 72 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 232

229 Bad debts expense 27

26 Stock-based compensation expense 3

12 Deferred income taxes, net 9

29 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (44)

(45) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 20

19 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 11

2 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

(1) Other operating activities 2

— Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable 22

14 Equipment installment plans receivable 1

— Inventory —

(5) Accounts payable (162)

(60) Customer deposits and deferred revenues (9)

9 Accrued taxes 1

129 Accrued interest 9

10 Other assets and liabilities (88)

(59) Net cash provided by operating activities 46

381







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (331)

(271) Cash paid for intangible assets (5)

(568) Other investing activities 2

(9) Net cash used in investing activities (334)

(848)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 316

776 Repayment of long-term debt (5)

(127) Issuance of short-term debt —

60 Repayment of short-term debt (60)

— TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (2)

(2) Repurchase of TDS Common Shares (3)

(4) Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares —

(10) Dividends paid to TDS shareholders (38)

(38) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1) Cash paid for software license agreements (8)

(2) Other financing activities (1)

(3) Net cash provided by financing activities 198

649







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (90)

182







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 399

414 End of period $ 309

$ 596

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 259

$ 360 Accounts receivable, net 1,131

1,181 Inventory, net 269

268 Prepaid expenses 113

102 Income taxes receivable 60

59 Other current assets 71

58 Total current assets 1,903

2,028







Assets held for sale 18

26







Licenses 4,702

4,699







Goodwill 547

547







Other intangible assets, net 199

204







Investments in unconsolidated entities 519

495







Property, plant and equipment, net 4,872

4,760







Operating lease right-of-use assets 986

995







Other assets and deferred charges 793

796







Total assets $ 14,539

$ 14,550

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 20

$ 19 Accounts payable 344

506 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 277

285 Accrued interest 21

12 Accrued taxes 45

46 Accrued compensation 78

144 Short-term operating lease liabilities 145

146 Other current liabilities 295

356 Total current liabilities 1,225

1,514







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 974

969 Long-term operating lease liabilities 900

908 Other deferred liabilities and credits 813

813







Long-term debt, net 4,040

3,731







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 12

12







Equity





TDS shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1

1 Capital in excess of par value 2,552

2,551 Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1,074

1,074 Treasury shares, at cost (474)

(481) Accumulated other comprehensive income 5

5 Retained earnings 2,658

2,699 Total TDS shareholders' equity 5,816

5,849







Noncontrolling interests 759

754







Total equity 6,575

6,603







Total liabilities and equity $ 14,539

$ 14,550

Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)





March 31, 2023





TDS

TDS Corporate

Intercompany

TDS

UScellular

Telecom

& Other

Eliminations

Consolidated (Dollars in millions)

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 154

$ 94

$ 111

$ (100)

$ 259



















Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets $ 4,692

$ 750

$ 6

$ —

$ 5,448 Investment in unconsolidated entities 477

4

46

(8)

519

$ 5,169

$ 754

$ 52

$ (8)

$ 5,967



















Property, plant and equipment, net $ 2,658

$ 2,125

$ 89

$ —

$ 4,872



















Long-term debt, net:

















Current portion $ 15

$ —

$ 5

$ —

$ 20 Non-current portion 3,297

3

740

—

4,040

$ 3,312

$ 3

$ 745

$ —

$ 4,060

TDS Telecom Highlights (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023 vs. 2022 (Dollars in millions)









Operating revenues









Residential









Wireline, Incumbent $ 86

$ 85

1 % Wireline, Expansion 15

10

44 % Cable 68

67

1 % Total residential 169

163

4 % Commercial 41

44

(7) % Wholesale 43

44

(4) % Total service revenues 253

251

1 % Equipment revenues —

—

(24) % Total operating revenues 253

251

1 %











Cost of services 104

96

9 % Cost of equipment and products —

—

(31) % Selling, general and administrative expenses 80

72

11 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 59

54

9 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 1

—

N/M Total operating expenses 245

223

10 %











Operating income $ 8

$ 28

(72) %

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful. Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Financial Measures and Reconciliations

(Unaudited) Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 46

$ 381 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (331)

(271) Cash paid for software license agreements (8)

(2) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ (293)

$ 108

1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems