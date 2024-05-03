TDS reports first quarter 2024 results

News provided by

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

May 03, 2024, 07:30 ET

2024 guidance reaffirmed

CHICAGO, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on May 3, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,262 million for the first quarter of 2024, versus $1,303 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $12 million and $0.10, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $(9) million and $(0.08), respectively, in the same period one year ago.

1Q 2024 Highlights*

UScellular

  • Financial results
    • Service revenues decreased 2%
    • Postpaid ARPU grew 3%
    • Net income, Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA up significantly
  • Postpaid churn rate reduced 4%
  • Fixed wireless customers grew 42% to 124,000

TDS Telecom

  • On track to deliver 125,000 fiber service addresses in 2024
    • Delivered 28,000 fiber services addresses in Q1
    • Grew total year over year service address footprint 12%
  • Solid fiber growth driving strong results
    • Residential broadband connections grew 6%
    • Operating revenues grew 5%; Residential revenues grew 10%
    • Adjusted EBITDA up significantly

* Comparisons are 1Q'23 to 1Q'24 unless otherwise noted

"The TDS Family of Companies' ongoing commitment to quality networks supports our mission of providing outstanding communications services to our customers," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "Our customers are benefiting from the deployments of mid-band spectrum and fiber.

"UScellular continues to balance subscriber growth with financial discipline in this highly competitive environment. Though we lost postpaid customers in the first quarter, UScellular made progress in postpaid churn reduction. Increased postpaid ARPU and ongoing cost optimization programs drove notable improvements in profitability.

"TDS Telecom is seeing strong growth in revenue and profitability primarily as a result of the significant broadband investments made over the past couple of years. With steady fiber service address delivery and successful selling activities, TDS Telecom reached a milestone by exceeding 100,000 residential broadband connections in our expansion markets. TDS Telecom deployed an additional 28,000 marketable fiber service addresses in the first quarter and is on track to reach its goal of delivering 125,000 new marketable service addresses in 2024." 

Exploration of Strategic Alternatives for UScellular

On August 4, 2023, TDS and UScellular announced that the Boards of Directors of both companies decided to initiate a process to explore a range of strategic alternatives for UScellular. The review remains active and on-going.

2024 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2024 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of May 3, 2024 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2024 Estimated Results


UScellular

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Service revenues

$2,950-$3,050

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1, 2

$750-$850

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA1, 2

$920-$1,020

Unchanged

Capital expenditures

$550-$650

Unchanged

TDS Telecom

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Total operating revenues

$1,070-$1,100

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1

$310-$340

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA1

$310-$340

Unchanged

Capital expenditures

$310-$340

Unchanged

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2024 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.

2024 Estimated Results2

UScellular

TDS Telecom

(Dollars in millions)


Net income (GAAP)

N/A

N/A

Add back:


Income tax expense

N/A

N/A

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$60-$160

$40-$70

Add back:


Interest expense

185

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

660

270

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$905-$1,005

$310-$340

Add back or deduct:


(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

15

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$920-$1,020

$310-$340

Deduct:


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

155

Interest and dividend income

15

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$750-$850

$310-$340

Actual Results

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

Year Ended

December 31, 2023

UScellular

TDS

Telecom

UScellular

TDS

Telecom

(Dollars in millions)






Net income (GAAP)

$             24

$             24

$             58

$         (483)

Add back:






Income tax expense

28

7

53

(26)

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$             52

$             31

$           111

$         (509)

Add back:






Interest expense

43

(2)

196

(8)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

165

65

656

245

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$           260

$             93

$           963

$         (272)

Add back or deduct:






Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

7


8

Loss on impairment of goodwill




547

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

6

2

17

10

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(1)


(2)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$           272

$             95

$           986

$           285

Deduct:






Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

42


158

Interest and dividend income

2

1

10

4

Other, net


1


2

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$           228

$             93

$           818

$           279

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.


1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of UScellular while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for March 31, 2024, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.


2

2024 Estimated Results do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic alternatives review referenced above.

Conference Call Information

TDS will hold a conference call on May 3, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com. 

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,600 associates as of March 31, 2024.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether any strategic alternatives for UScellular will be successfully identified or completed; whether any such strategic alternative will result in additional value for TDS or its shareholders and whether the process will have an adverse impact on TDS' businesses; intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which TDS does business; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; the effect on TDS' business if the collateral securing its secured term loan is foreclosed upon; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by the TDS Voting Trust; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.   

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com
UScellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

Retail Connections








Postpaid








Total at end of period1

4,051,000

4,106,000

4,159,000

4,194,000

4,223,000

Gross additions

106,000

129,000

128,000

125,000

137,000

Handsets

63,000

80,000

84,000

83,000

93,000

Connected devices

43,000

49,000

44,000

42,000

44,000

Net additions (losses)1

(44,000)

(50,000)

(35,000)

(28,000)

(24,000)

Handsets

(47,000)

(53,000)

(38,000)

(29,000)

(25,000)

Connected devices

3,000

3,000

3,000

1,000

1,000

ARPU2

$        51.96

$        51.61

$        51.11

$        50.64

$        50.66

ARPA3

$      132.00

$      131.63

$      130.91

$      130.19

$      130.77

Handset upgrade rate4

4.5 %

5.8 %

4.5 %

4.8 %

4.9 %

Churn rate5

1.22 %

1.44 %

1.30 %

1.21 %

1.27 %

Handsets

1.03 %

1.22 %

1.11 %

1.01 %

1.06 %

Connected devices

2.52 %

3.03 %

2.64 %

2.65 %

2.78 %

Prepaid








Total at end of period1

436,000

451,000

462,000

462,000

470,000

Gross additions

41,000

43,000

52,000

50,000

43,000

Net additions (losses)1

(13,000)

(11,000)


(8,000)

(23,000)

ARPU2, 6

$        32.25

$        32.32

$        33.44

$        33.86

$        33.19

Churn rate5

4.06 %

3.87 %

3.68 %

4.18 %

4.63 %

Market penetration at end of period








Consolidated operating population

32,550,000

32,350,000

32,350,000

32,350,000

32,350,000

Consolidated operating penetration7

14 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

Capital expenditures (millions)

$           131

$           148

$           111

$           143

$           208

Total cell sites in service

6,995

7,000

6,973

6,952

6,950

Owned towers

4,382

4,373

4,356

4,341

4,338


1     

First quarter 2024 connections were adjusted to remove subscribers that could no longer access the UScellular network due to the CDMA shutdown. This resulted in 11,000 and 2,000 subscribers removed from the postpaid and prepaid base, respectively, that are not included in Net additions (losses) for the quarter.

2     

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

•   Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

•   Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

3     

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.

4     

Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.

5     

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.

6     

Fourth quarter 2023 Prepaid ARPU excludes a $6 million reduction of prepaid revenue related to an adjustment to correct a prior period error recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.

7     

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets. 

TDS Telecom

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

Residential connections








Broadband








Incumbent

245,100

244,800

248,800

249,200

247,900

Expansion

100,400

92,200

79,400

70,200

62,800

Cable

202,400

202,900

204,400

204,200

204,700

Total Broadband1

547,900

539,800

532,600

523,600

515,400

Video

128,800

131,500

132,400

132,300

132,600

Voice

279,400

281,600

284,000

288,200

289,200

Total Residential connections

956,100

952,900

949,000

944,100

937,200

Commercial connections

206,200

210,200

217,400

223,300

229,800

Total connections

1,162,200

1,163,100

1,166,400

1,167,400

1,167,000










Residential revenue per connection2

$           64.58

$           62.74

$           62.15

$           61.97

$           60.24










Capital expenditures (millions)

$                 87

$               143

$               172

$               132

$               130

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.


1     

Total residential broadband connections increased by 8,100 during the three months ended March 31, 2024, due primarily to net additions of 6,400 as well as certain other adjustments.

2   

Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)




Operating revenues




UScellular

$      950

$    986

(4) %

TDS Telecom

266

253

5 %

All Other1

46

64

(29) %

1,262

1,303

(3) %

Operating expenses




UScellular




Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

729

780

(7) %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

165

170

(2) %

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

6

10

(43) %

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(1)


N/M

899

960

(6) %

TDS Telecom




Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

173

185

(6) %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

65

59

10 %

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2

1

60 %

240

245

(2) %

All Other1




Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

53

66

(20) %

Depreciation and amortization

4

3

(14) %

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

(1)


N/M

56

69

(20) %

Total operating expenses

1,195

1,274

(6) %

Operating income (loss)




UScellular

51

26

94 %

TDS Telecom

27

8

N/M

All Other1

(11)

(5)

(83) %

67

29

N/M

Investment and other income (expense)




Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

42

44

(3) %

Interest and dividend income

5

5

(4) %

Interest expense

(57)

(53)

(9) %

Other, net

1


N/M

Total investment and other income (expense)

(9)

(4)

N/M

Income before income taxes

58

25

N/M

Income tax expense

20

13

49 %

Net income

38

12

N/M

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

9

4

N/M

Net income attributable to TDS shareholders

29

8

N/M

TDS Preferred Share dividends

17

17

Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders

$        12

$      (9)

N/M






Basic weighted average shares outstanding

113

113

Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$     0.11

$ (0.08)

N/M






Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

117

113

4 %

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$     0.10

$ (0.08)

N/M

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.


1   

Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments. 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities


Net income

$                 38

$                 12

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

234

232

Bad debts expense

31

27

Stock-based compensation expense

14

3

Deferred income taxes, net

14

9

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(42)

(44)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

22

20

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

7

11

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(1)

Other operating activities

1

2

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations


Accounts receivable

27

22

Equipment installment plans receivable

2

1

Inventory

24

Accounts payable

(35)

(162)

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

6

(9)

Accrued taxes

4

1

Accrued interest

9

9

Other assets and liabilities

(131)

(88)

Net cash provided by operating activities

224

46




Cash flows from investing activities


Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(235)

(331)

Cash paid for intangible assets

(11)

(5)

Other investing activities


2

Net cash used in investing activities

(246)

(334)




Cash flows from financing activities


Issuance of long-term debt

140

316

Repayment of long-term debt

(57)

(5)

Repayment of short-term debt


(60)

Tax payments for TDS stock-based compensation awards

(1)

(2)

Repurchase of TDS Common Shares


(3)

Dividends paid to TDS shareholders

(39)

(38)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(1)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(9)

(8)

Other financing activities

(2)

(1)

Net cash provided by financing activities

30

198




Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

8

(90)




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


Beginning of period

270

399

End of period

$               278

$               309

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

ASSETS





March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Dollars in millions)


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$                                249

$                                236

Accounts receivable, net

1,036

1,074

Inventory, net

184

208

Prepaid expenses

107

86

Income taxes receivable

3

4

Other current assets

49

52

Total current assets

1,628

1,660




Assets held for sale


15




Licenses

4,720

4,702




Other intangible assets, net

178

183




Investments in unconsolidated entities

526

505




Property, plant and equipment, net

5,052

5,062




Operating lease right-of-use assets

979

987




Other assets and deferred charges

783

807




Total assets

$                          13,866

$                          13,921

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Current liabilities


Current portion of long-term debt

$                                  26

$                                  26

Accounts payable

302

360

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

284

277

Accrued interest

21

12

Accrued taxes

44

43

Accrued compensation

59

149

Short-term operating lease liabilities

147

147

Other current liabilities

148

170

Total current liabilities

1,031

1,184




Deferred liabilities and credits


Deferred income tax liability, net

988

975

Long-term operating lease liabilities

883

890

Other deferred liabilities and credits

780

784




Long-term debt, net

4,164

4,080




Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

16

12




Equity


TDS shareholders' equity


Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1

1

Capital in excess of par value

2,570

2,558

Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1,074

1,074

Treasury shares, at cost

(460)

(465)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

11

11

Retained earnings

2,008

2,023

Total TDS shareholders' equity

5,204

5,202




Noncontrolling interests

800

794




Total equity

6,004

5,996




Total liabilities and equity

$                          13,866

$                          13,921

Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



March 31, 2024



TDS

TDS Corporate

Intercompany

TDS

UScellular

Telecom

& Other

Eliminations

Consolidated

(Dollars in millions)








Cash and cash equivalents

$                  185

$                    38

$                    65

$                  (39)

$                  249










Licenses and other intangible assets

$              4,711

$                  182

$                      5

$                    —

$              4,898

Investment in unconsolidated entities

482

4

48

(8)

526

$              5,193

$                  186

$                    53

$                    (8)

$              5,424










Property, plant and equipment, net

$              2,540

$              2,429

$                    83

$                    —

$              5,052










Long-term debt, net:








Current portion

$                    20

$                    —

$                      6

$                    —

$                    26

Non-current portion

3,029

3

1,132


4,164

$              3,049

$                      3

$              1,138

$                    —

$              4,190

TDS Telecom Highlights

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

(Dollars in millions)




Operating revenues




Residential




Incumbent

$         90

$         86

4 %

Expansion

26

15

71 %

Cable

70

68

3 %

Total residential

185

169

10 %

Commercial

37

41

(9) %

Wholesale

44

43

3 %

Total service revenues

266

253

5 %

Equipment revenues



(35) %

Total operating revenues

266

253

5 %






Cost of services

98

104

(6) %

Cost of equipment and products



15 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses

75

80

(6) %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

65

59

10 %

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2

1

60 %

Total operating expenses

240

245

(2) %






Operating income

$         27

$           8

N/M

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Financial Measures and Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow


Three Months Ended

March 31,

TDS - CONSOLIDATED

2024

2023

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$                 224

$                   46

Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(235)

(331)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(9)

(8)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$                  (20)

$               (293)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

UScellular

2024

2023

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$                 203

$                   41

Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(133)

(196)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(9)

(7)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$                   61

$               (162)


1

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income and Income before income taxes.

Three Months Ended

March 31,

UScellular

2024

2023

(Dollars in millions)


Net income (GAAP)

$                  24

$                 14

Add back:


Income tax expense

28

11

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

52

25

Add back:


Interest expense

43

47

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

165

170

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

260

242

Add back or deduct:


Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

7

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

6

10

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

272

252

Deduct:


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

42

44

Interest and dividend income

2

2

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$                228

$               206

Three Months Ended

March 31,

TDS TELECOM

2024

2023

(Dollars in millions)


Net income (GAAP)

$                 24

$                    8

Add back:


Income tax expense

7

3

Interest expense

(2)

(2)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

65

59

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

93

68

Add back or deduct:


(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2

1

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

95

69

Deduct:


Interest and dividend income

1

1

Other, net

1

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

93

68

Deduct:


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

65

59

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2

1

Operating income (GAAP)

$                 27

$                    8

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Also from this source

TDS announces new $375 million unsecured debt financing

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: "TDS") announced today the closing of a $375 million unsecured debt financing with funds managed by Oaktree...

TDS Telecom to present at the New Street Fiber to the Future Conference

TDS Telecom, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), will be virtually presenting at the New Street Research and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Carriers and Services

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Wireless Communications

News Releases in Similar Topics