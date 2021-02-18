TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2020 results

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,376 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, versus $1,336 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $14 million and $0.12, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $12 million and $0.10, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

TDS reported total operating revenues of $5,225 million and $5,176 million for the years ended 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net income attributable to TDS shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $226 million and $1.93, respectively, for the year ended 2020 compared to $121 million and $1.03, respectively, for the year ended 2019.

"The TDS Family of Businesses successfully overcame the challenges of 2020, finishing the year with excellent communications services, strong financial performance and heightened awareness of the essential services that TDS and our industry provides," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular kept churn low throughout the year, acquired new retail connections, maintained strong cost discipline and produced fine financial results. Under the leadership of our new CEO, Laurent Therivel,  UScellular is in a strong position to focus on growth in 2021. TDS Telecom accomplished a transformational year as execution of its broadband-focused strategy enabled it to respond to the seismic shift to remote working and learning, highlighting the importance of high-speed broadband in the home.

"UScellular grew its service revenues, driven primarily by higher ARPU, and customers taking higher-value services and it maintained operational, quality and cost discipline. These factors contributed to increased profitability year-over-year. Significant progress was achieved with both network modernization and deployment of 5G. In 2021, connecting customers, especially in underserved areas, with the highest-quality network continues to be one of UScellular's top priorities and remains a key competitive differentiator. UScellular will also be focused on market share expansion, ramping up business and government customer opportunities that utilize 5G and IoT, enhancing customers' digital experiences, and continuing its network modernization and 5G programs. 

"TDS Telecom achieved excellent growth in residential customer connections and strong financial performance in 2020, reflecting the successful execution of its broadband strategy, bolstered by increased consumer demand for broadband services caused by the large shift to remote work and learning. Out-of-territory fiber expansions and customers increasing their data speeds drove higher revenues. Successful efforts to reduce costs enabled TDS Telecom to redirect more resources to important growth opportunities. TDS Telecom's cable segment continued to significantly grow through the Continuum acquisition and increases in broadband penetration. TDS Telecom expanded its deployment of fiber both inside and outside of its traditional markets. Given the positive impacts we are seeing from our fiber investments, TDS Telecom plans to expand its fiber program by doubling the number of service addresses it builds in 2021.

"Our associates showed tremendous focus, resilience and dedication during this incredibly challenging year. I thank each of them. TDS' strong performance is a direct result of their hard and thoughtful work. The TDS Team looks forward to a very successful 2021, and to the progress we will continue to make on our long-term growth initiatives throughout the TDS Family of Businesses."

2021 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2021 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 18, 2021 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

UScellular

2021 Estimated
Results

Actual Results for
the Year Ended
December 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions)


Service revenues

$3,025-$3,125

$3,067

Adjusted OIBDA1

$800-$950

$876

Adjusted EBITDA1

$975-$1,125

$1,063

Capital expenditures

$775-$875

$940




TDS Telecom

2021 Estimated
Results

Actual Results for
the Year Ended
December 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions)


Total operating revenues

$975-$1,025

$976

Adjusted OIBDA1

$290-$320

$314

Adjusted EBITDA1

$290-$320

$317

Capital expenditures

$425-$475

$368

The following tables provide reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 estimated results and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2020. In providing 2021 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.

UScellular

TDS Telecom

Estimate

Actual

Estimate

Actual

(Dollars in millions)






Net income (GAAP)

N/A

$233

N/A

$100

Add back:






Income tax expense

N/A

17

N/A

18

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$135-$285

$250

$80-$110

$117

Add back:






Interest expense

135

112


(4)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

685

683

210

203

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$955-$1,105

$1,045

$290-$320

$316

Add back or deduct:






(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

20

25


1

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net


(5)


(Gain) loss on investments


(2)


Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$975-$1,125

$1,063

$290-$320

$317

Deduct:






Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

170

179


Interest and dividend income

5

8


5

Other, net




(1)

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$800-$950

$876

$290-$320

$314


Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1 

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2020, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

Retail Connections








Postpaid








Total at end of period

4,412,000

4,401,000

4,372,000

4,359,000

4,383,000

Gross additions

171,000

168,000

129,000

132,000

170,000

Feature phones

2,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

2,000

Smartphones

117,000

98,000

82,000

88,000

128,000

Connected devices

52,000

66,000

44,000

42,000

40,000

Net additions (losses)

11,000

28,000

12,000

(26,000)

(12,000)

Feature phones

(9,000)

(8,000)

(8,000)

(10,000)

(11,000)

Smartphones

12,000

8,000

11,000

(10,000)

13,000

Connected devices

8,000

28,000

9,000

(6,000)

(14,000)

ARPU1

$

47.51

$

47.10

$

46.24

$

47.23

$

46.57

ARPA2

$

124.87

$

123.27

$

120.70

$

122.92

$

120.99

Churn rate3

1.21

%

1.06

%

0.89

%

1.21

%

1.38

%

Handsets

1.01

%

0.88

%

0.71

%

0.95

%

1.11

%

Connected devices

2.64

%

2.35

%

2.24

%

3.11

%

3.44

%

Prepaid








Total at end of period

499,000

506,000

496,000

494,000

506,000

Gross additions

56,000

65,000

62,000

57,000

63,000

Net additions (losses)

(8,000)

11,000

2,000

(12,000)

(3,000)

ARPU1

$

35.15

$

35.45

$

34.89

$

34.07

$

34.11

Churn rate3

4.24

%

3.59

%

4.05

%

4.67

%

4.40

%

Total connections at end of period4

4,968,000

4,962,000

4,919,000

4,903,000

4,941,000

Market penetration at end of period








Consolidated operating population

31,314,000

31,314,000

31,292,000

31,292,000

30,740,000

Consolidated operating penetration5

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

Capital expenditures (millions)

$

320

$

216

$

168

$

236

$

243

Total cell sites in service

6,797

6,758

6,673

6,629

6,578

Owned towers

4,271

4,246

4,208

4,184

4,166



Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year.

1

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.

Includes reseller and other connections.

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

TDS Telecom

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

TDS Telecom








Wireline








Residential connections








Voice1

256,900

260,000

261,800

259,100

262,100

Broadband2

262,900

260,700

255,100

242,700

241,300

Video3

63,000

62,300

61,400

59,000

58,500

Wireline residential connections

582,800

583,000

578,300

560,700

561,900










Total residential revenue per connection4

$

51.33

$

51.45

$

49.73

$

50.12

$

49.11










Commercial connections








Voice1

106,700

109,400

112,400

114,400

117,800

Broadband2

21,000

20,800

20,700

20,500

20,400

managedIP5

111,400

114,900

115,500

118,300

121,200

Video3

200

200

200

100

100

Wireline commercial connections

239,400

245,400

248,700

253,400

259,600










Total Wireline connections

822,200

828,400

827,000

814,200

821,500










Cable








Cable residential and commercial connections








Broadband6

209,400

206,200

203,700

196,800

193,500

Video7

100,800

101,800

103,400

105,100

106,600

Voice8

66,800

67,700

69,000

68,900

69,500

managedIP5

1,900

1,800

1,800

1,400

1,300

Total Cable connections

378,900

377,400

378,000

372,300

370,900






















Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

The individual circuits connecting a customer to Wireline's central office facilities that provide voice services.

The number of Wireline customers provided high-capacity data circuits via various technologies, including DSL and dedicated internet circuit technologies.

The number of Wireline customers provided video services.

Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total Wireline residential revenue by the average number of Wireline residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.

Billable number of lines into a building for high-speed data services.

Generally, a home or business receiving video programming counts as one video connection. In counting bulk residential or commercial connections, such as an apartment building or hotel, connections are counted based on the number of units/rooms within the building receiving service.

Billable number of lines into a building for voice services.

TDS Telecom

Capital Expenditures (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

(Dollars in millions)








Wireline

$

122

$

74

$

58

$

39

$

98

Cable

25

18

17

15

26

Total TDS Telecom

$

147

$

92

$

75

$

54

$

124

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2020

2019

2020
vs. 2019

2020

2019

2020
vs. 2019

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)










Operating revenues










UScellular

$

1,073

$

1,052

2

%

$

4,037

$

4,022

TDS Telecom

248

235

6

%

976

930

5

%

All Other1

55

49

10

%

212

224

(6)

%

1,376

1,336

3

%

5,225

5,176

1

%

Operating expenses










UScellular










Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

895

871

3

%

3,161

3,190

(1)

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

168

178

(6)

%

683

702

(3)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

11

6

91

%

25

19

36

%

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net





N/M



(1)

N/M

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(5)



N/M

(5)



N/M

1,069

1,055

1

%

3,864

3,910

(1)

%

TDS Telecom










Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

175

162

8

%

663

629

5

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

50

51

(1)

%

203

200

1

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net





38

%

1

(7)

N/M

226

213

6

%

866

823

5

%

All Other1










Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

55

53

3

%

211

235

(10)

%

Depreciation and amortization

6

7

(22)

%

23

30

(23)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net





N/M

1



19

%

60

60


236

264

(11)

%

Total operating expenses

1,355

1,328

2

%

4,966

4,997

(1)

%

Operating income (loss)










UScellular

4

(3)

N/M

173

112

54

%

TDS Telecom

23

21

6

%

110

107

3

%

All Other1

(6)

(11)

47

%

(24)

(40)

41

%

21

8

N/M

259

179

45

%

Investment and other income (expense)










Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

43

39

11

%

181

168

8

%

Interest and dividend income

3

5

(33)

%

15

29

(49)

%

Gain (loss) on investments

(1)



N/M

2



N/M

Interest expense

(50)

(37)

(36)

%

(168)

(165)

(2)

%

Other, net



(1)

N/M

(1)



N/M

Total investment and other income

(5)

6

N/M

29

32

(10)

%

Income before income taxes

16

14

13

%

288

211

36

%

Income tax expense



(1)

N/M

19

64

(71)

%

Net income

16

15

4

%

269

147

83

%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

2

3

(44)

%

43

26

70

%

Net income attributable to TDS shareholders

$

14

$

12

18

%

$

226

$

121

86

%












Basic weighted average shares outstanding

114

115


114

114

Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS shareholders

$

0.12

$

0.10

19

%

$

1.97

$

1.06

86

%












Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

115

116


115

116

Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS shareholders

$

0.12

$

0.10

21

%

$

1.93

$

1.03

87

%


N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1

Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities


Net income

$

269

$

147

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

909

932

Bad debts expense

77

112

Stock-based compensation expense

53

59

Deferred income taxes, net

190

34

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(181)

(168)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

189

162

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

27

12

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net



(1)

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(5)


(Gain) loss on investments

(2)


Other operating activities

3

4

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations


Accounts receivable

(16)

(49)

Equipment installment plans receivable

(54)

(97)

Inventory

12

(19)

Accounts payable

173

(60)

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

4

(9)

Accrued taxes

(120)

(17)

Other assets and liabilities

4

(26)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,532

1,016




Cash flows from investing activities


Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(1,338)

(957)

Cash paid for acquisitions and licenses

(172)

(346)

Cash received from investments

1

29

Cash paid for investments

(3)

(11)

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges

26

41

Advance payments for license acquisitions

(30)

(5)

Other investing activities

5


Net cash used in investing activities

(1,511)

(1,249)




Cash flows from financing activities


Issuance of long-term debt

1,250


Repayment of long-term debt

(110)

(118)

TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(3)

(6)

UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(11)

(9)

Repurchase of TDS Common Shares

(14)


Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares

(23)

(21)

Dividends paid to TDS shareholders

(78)

(75)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(41)

(1)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(4)

Payments to acquire additional interest in subsidiaries

(11)


Other financing activities



14

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

957

(220)




Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

978

(453)




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


Beginning of period

474

927

End of period

$

1,452

$

474

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

December 31,

2020

2019

(Dollars in millions)


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,429

$

465

Short-term investments

3


Accounts receivable, net

1,112

1,124

Inventory, net

154

169

Prepaid expenses

105

98

Income taxes receivable

187

36

Other current assets

36

29

Total current assets

3,026

1,921




Assets held for sale

2






Licenses

2,638

2,480




Goodwill

547

547




Other intangible assets, net

213

239




Investments in unconsolidated entities

477

488




Property, plant and equipment, net

3,972

3,527




Operating lease right-of-use assets

998

972




Other assets and deferred charges

652

607




Total assets

$

12,525

$

10,781

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

December 31,

2020

2019

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Current liabilities


Current portion of long-term debt

$

5

$

10

Accounts payable

508

374

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

193

189

Accrued interest

16

11

Accrued taxes

69

41

Accrued compensation

132

121

Short-term operating lease liabilities

129

116

Other current liabilities

101

100

Total current liabilities

1,153

962




Liabilities held for sale

1






Deferred liabilities and credits


Deferred income tax liability, net

863

676

Long-term operating lease liabilities

940

931

Other deferred liabilities and credits

541

481




Long-term debt, net

3,424

2,316




Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

10

11




Equity


TDS shareholders' equity


Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1

1

Capital in excess of par value

2,482

2,468

Treasury shares, at cost

(477)

(479)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4)

(9)

Retained earnings

2,802

2,672

Total TDS shareholders' equity

4,804

4,653




Noncontrolling interests

789

751




Total equity

5,593

5,404




Total liabilities and equity

$

12,525

$

10,781

Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)


December 31, 2020

UScellular

TDS

Telecom

TDS
Corporate

& Other

Intercompany

Eliminations

TDS

Consolidated

(Dollars in millions)








Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,271

$

178

$

170

$

(190)

$

1,429










Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets

$

2,629

$

761

$

8

$



$

3,398

Investment in unconsolidated entities

435

4

45

(7)

477

$

3,064

$

765

$

53

$

(7)

$

3,875










Property, plant and equipment, net

$

2,466

$

1,408

$

98

$



$

3,972










Long-term debt, net:








Current portion

$

2

$



$

3

$



$

5

Non-current portion

2,489

4

931



3,424

$

2,491

$

4

$

934

$



$

3,429

TDS Telecom Highlights

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2020

2019

2020 vs.
2019

2020

2019

2020 vs.
2019

(Dollars in millions)










Wireline










Operating revenues










Residential

$

90

$

83

8

%

$

349

$

328

6

%

Commercial

37

40

(8)

%

152

168

(9)

%

Wholesale

46

47

(3)

%

182

186

(2)

%

Total service revenues

173

171

1

%

684

682

Equipment and product sales





(34)

%

1

1

(31)

%

173

171

1

%

685

683

Operating expenses










Cost of services

72

68

5

%

269

263

2

%

Cost of equipment and products





(55)

%

1

1

(36)

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

51

50

1

%

199

199

Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

123

119

3

%

468

463

1

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

30

33

(9)

%

124

132

(6)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net





N/M



(8)

N/M

154

153

1

%

593

587

1

%

Operating income

$

19

$

18

5

%

$

92

$

96

(4)

%












Cable










Operating revenues










Residential

$

63

$

53

19

%

$

245

$

205

20

%

Commercial

13

11

15

%

47

43

10

%

76

64

18

%

292

247

18

%

Operating expenses










Cost of services

33

26

24

%

123

105

17

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

19

17

12

%

72

62

16

%

Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

52

44

19

%

195

167

17

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

20

17

16

%

78

68

15

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net





(87)

%

1

1

(26)

%

72

61

18

%

274

236

16

%

Operating income

$

4

$

3

17

%

$

18

$

11

60

%












Total TDS Telecom operating income

$

23

$

21

6

%

$

110

$

107

3

%

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Financial Measures and Reconciliations

Free Cash Flow


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Dollars in millions)






Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$

366

$

142

$

1,532

$

1,016

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

424

326

1,338

957

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$

(58)

$

(184)

$

194

$

59


1 

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

