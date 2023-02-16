TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2022 results

Investing in our networks; Provides 2023 guidance

TDS will hold a teleconference on February 17, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. CST.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,357 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, versus $1,372 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(43) million and $(0.38), respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $14 million and $0.11, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

TDS reported total operating revenues of $5,413 million and $5,329 million for the years ended 2022 and 2021, respectively. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(7) million and $(0.07), respectively, for the year ended 2022 compared to $117 million and $1.00, respectively, for the year ended 2021.

"The TDS Family of Companies made significant investments in its businesses in 2022, as we looked to strengthen our customer base, expand into new territories, and enhance our network technologies," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "Many of these investments have had a short-term impact on profitability yet are intended to strengthen our competitiveness and improve returns.

"In 2022, UScellular focused on expanding ARPU, improving customer results, and a number of related growth opportunities. We saw success in many areas yet were challenged in customer additions. Looking forward, as UScellular celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2023, it will continue to focus on customer growth, cost optimization, and investing in its network.

"TDS Telecom grew its footprint by 9% and delivered 133,000 new marketable fiber service addresses in 2022—its best year yet in terms of fiber service addresses—bringing our total to 582,000. Going forward, TDS Telecom will continue working toward its long-term fiber investment goal of reaching 1.2 million fiber service addresses by 2026."

2023 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2023 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 16, 2023 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.









UScellular 2023 Estimated

Results ` Actual Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 (Dollars in millions)





Service revenues $3,050-$3,150

$3,125 Adjusted OIBDA1 $725-$875

$790 Adjusted EBITDA1 $875-$1,025

$956 Capital expenditures $600-$700

$717







TDS Telecom 2023 Estimated

Results

Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31, 2022 (Dollars in millions)





Total operating revenues $1,030-$1,060

$1,020 Adjusted OIBDA1 $260-$290

$288 Adjusted EBITDA1 $260-$290

$291 Capital expenditures $500-$550

$556

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2023 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



UScellular

TDS Telecom

2023 Estimated

Results

Actual Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

2023 Estimated

Results

Actual Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 (Dollars in millions)













Net income (GAAP) N/A

$35

N/A

$53 Add back:













Income tax expense N/A

37

N/A

23 Income before income taxes (GAAP) $10-$160

$72

$40-$70

$76 Add back:













Interest expense 205

163

—

(7) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 645

700

220

215 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $860-$1,010

$935

$260-$290

$284 Add back or deduct:













Loss on impairment of licenses —

3

—

— (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 15

19

—

7 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

(1)

—

— Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $875-$1,025

$956

$260-$290

$291 Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 145

158

—

— Interest and dividend income 5

8

—

2 Other, net —

—

—

1 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $725-$875

$790

$260-$290

$288



Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2022, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

Stock Repurchase

During the fourth quarter of 2022, TDS repurchased 1,159,046 of its Common Shares for $14 million and UScellular repurchased 578,607 of its Common Shares for $14 million.

Conference Call Information

TDS will hold a conference call on February 17, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com or at

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/661339725

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/661339725 Access the call by phone at (888) 330-2384 (US/ Canada ), passcode: 1328528

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,300 people as of December 31, 2022.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which TDS does business; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,247,000

4,264,000

4,296,000

4,335,000

4,380,000 Gross additions 154,000

151,000

128,000

126,000

165,000 Feature phones 6,000

5,000

4,000

2,000

3,000 Smartphones 99,000

102,000

90,000

89,000

122,000 Connected devices 49,000

44,000

34,000

35,000

40,000 Net additions (losses) (17,000)

(31,000)

(40,000)

(44,000)

(12,000) Feature phones (6,000)

(6,000)

(8,000)

(10,000)

(7,000) Smartphones (14,000)

(16,000)

(23,000)

(26,000)

5,000 Connected devices 3,000

(9,000)

(9,000)

(8,000)

(10,000) ARPU1 $ 50.60

$ 50.21

$ 50.07

$ 49.71

$ 48.62 ARPA2 $ 130.97

$ 130.27

$ 130.43

$ 129.93

$ 127.14 Churn rate3 1.35 %

1.42 %

1.30 %

1.30 %

1.35 % Handsets 1.12 %

1.15 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 % Connected devices 2.99 %

3.40 %

2.73 %

2.70 %

3.08 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 493,000

493,000

490,000

495,000

513,000 Gross additions 61,000

62,000

56,000

55,000

63,000 Net additions (losses) —

2,000

(4,000)

(18,000)

(5,000) ARPU1 $ 33.34

$ 35.04

$ 35.25

$ 34.59

$ 34.53 Churn rate3 4.11 %

4.07 %

4.07 %

4.84 %

4.39 % Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 32,370,000

32,370,000

32,370,000

32,370,000

32,127,000 Consolidated operating penetration4 15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 176

$ 136

$ 268

$ 137

$ 321 Total cell sites in service 6,945

6,933

6,916

6,899

6,898 Owned towers 4,336

4,329

4,323

4,310

4,301



Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year. 1 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 2 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 3 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 4 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

TDS Telecom Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021 Residential connections

















Broadband

















Wireline, Incumbent 249,100

252,600

252,700

250,100

250,200 Wireline, Expansion 56,100

49,400

44,100

40,600

36,900 Cable 204,800

204,500

204,000

204,600

203,200 Total Broadband 510,000

506,500

500,800

495,200

490,300 Video 135,300

136,600

137,400

140,000

141,500 Voice 291,600

295,500

298,300

301,700

303,700 Total Residential connections 936,900

938,600

936,500

936,900

935,600 Commercial connections 236,000

242,800

250,700

260,000

264,300 Total connections 1,173,000

1,181,400

1,187,200

1,196,900

1,199,900



















Residential revenue per connection1 $ 59.91

$ 60.32

$ 59.67

$ 57.95

$ 57.86



















Capital expenditures (millions) $ 165

$ 166

$ 120

$ 105

$ 151



Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 1 Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















UScellular $ 1,048

$ 1,068

(2) %

$ 4,169

$ 4,122

1 % TDS Telecom 257

254

1 %

1,020

1,006

1 % All Other1 52

50

4 %

224

201

11 %

1,357

1,372

(1) %

5,413

5,329

2 % Operating expenses





















UScellular





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 885

887

—

3,379

3,253

4 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 179

169

7 %

700

678

3 % Loss on impairment of licenses —

—

—

3

—

N/M (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 11

8

28 %

19

23

(18) % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

(1)

78 %

(1)

(2)

52 %

1,075

1,063

1 %

4,100

3,952

4 % TDS Telecom





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 192

179

8 %

732

696

5 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 56

52

8 %

215

198

8 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 3

1

N/M

7

2

N/M

252

231

9 %

954

896

6 % All Other1





















Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 52

49

7 %

222

200

11 % Depreciation and amortization 3

5

(25) %

14

19

(22) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net —

—

N/M

1

1

N/M

56

54

4 %

237

220

8 % Total operating expenses 1,383

1,348

3 %

5,291

5,068

4 % Operating income (loss)





















UScellular (27)

5

N/M

69

170

(59) % TDS Telecom 5

23

(78) %

66

110

(40) % All Other1 (4)

(4)

(7) %

(13)

(19)

27 %

(26)

24

N/M

122

261

(53) % Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 36

43

(16) %

159

182

(12) % Interest and dividend income 7

3

N/M

17

11

45 % Interest expense (55)

(39)

(41) %

(174)

(232)

25 % Other, net —

—

N/M

1

(1)

N/M Total investment and other income (expense) (12)

7

N/M

3

(40)

N/M Income (loss) before income taxes (38)

31

N/M

125

221

(44) % Income tax expense (benefit) (8)

(5)

(54) %

53

33

59 % Net income (loss) (30)

36

N/M

72

188

(62) % Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax (4)

5

N/M

10

32

(69) % Net income (loss) attributable to TDS shareholders (26)

31

N/M

62

156

(61) % TDS Preferred Share dividends 17

17

—

69

39

79 % Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders $ (43)

$ 14

N/M

$ (7)

$ 117

N/M























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 113

115

(1) %

114

115

(1) % Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ (0.38)

$ 0.12

N/M

$ (0.07)

$ 1.03

N/M























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 113

116

(2) %

114

116

(1) % Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ (0.38)

$ 0.11

N/M

$ (0.07)

$ 1.00

N/M























N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.





















Numbers may not foot due to rounding.























1 Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2022

2021 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 72

$ 188 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 929

895 Bad debts expense 138

60 Stock-based compensation expense 42

49 Deferred income taxes, net 47

52 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (159)

(182) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 145

180 Loss on impairment of licenses 3

— (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 27

26 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (1)

(2) Other operating activities 10

61 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable (69)

(22) Equipment installment plans receivable (199)

(116) Inventory (90)

(25) Accounts payable 32

(69) Customer deposits and deferred revenues 48

43 Accrued taxes 127

(49) Other assets and liabilities 53

14 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,155

1,103







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (1,161)

(1,131) Cash paid for licenses and other intangible assets (614)

(1,308) Cash received from divestitures and exchanges 8

3 Advance payments for license acquisitions —

(20) Other investing activities (16)

(6) Net cash used in investing activities (1,783)

(2,462)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 1,154

1,543 Repayment of long-term debt (332)

(2,081) Issuance of short-term debt 110

— Repayment of short-term debt (50)

— Issuance of TDS Preferred Shares —

1,110 TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (4)

(5) UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (5)

(16) Repurchase of TDS Common Shares (40)

(8) Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares (43)

(31) Dividends paid to TDS shareholders (151)

(119) Payment of debt and equity issuance costs (2)

(62) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (3)

(3) Cash paid for software license agreements (23)

(9) Other financing activities 2

2 Net cash provided by financing activities 613

321







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (15)

(1,038)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 414

1,452 End of period $ 399

$ 414

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS December 31, 2022

2021 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 360

$ 367 Accounts receivable, net 1,181

1,151 Inventory, net 268

178 Prepaid expenses 102

103 Income taxes receivable 59

184 Other current assets 58

61 Total current assets 2,028

2,044







Assets held for sale 26

18







Licenses 4,699

4,097







Goodwill 547

547







Other intangible assets, net 204

197







Investments in unconsolidated entities 495

479







Property, plant and equipment, net 4,760

4,361







Operating lease right-of-use assets 995

1,040







Other assets and deferred charges 796

710







Total assets $ 14,550

$ 13,493

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY December 31, 2022

2021 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 19

$ 6 Accounts payable 506

481 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 285

236 Accrued interest 12

10 Accrued taxes 46

45 Accrued compensation 144

137 Short-term operating lease liabilities 146

141 Other current liabilities 356

124 Total current liabilities 1,514

1,180







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 969

921 Long-term operating lease liabilities 908

960 Other deferred liabilities and credits 813

759







Long-term debt, net 3,731

2,928







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 12

11







Equity





TDS shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1

1 Capital in excess of par value 2,551

2,496 Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1,074

1,074 Treasury shares, at cost (481)

(461) Accumulated other comprehensive income 5

5 Retained earnings 2,699

2,812 Total TDS shareholders' equity 5,849

5,927







Noncontrolling interests 754

807







Total equity 6,603

6,734







Total liabilities and equity $ 14,550

$ 13,493

Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)



December 31, 2022

UScellular

TDS Telecom

TDS Corporate & Other

Intercompany Eliminations

TDS Consolidated (Dollars in millions)

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 273

$ 104

$ 95

$ (112)

$ 360



















Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets $ 4,690

$ 755

$ 5

$ —

$ 5,450 Investment in unconsolidated entities 452

4

46

(7)

495

$ 5,142

$ 759

$ 51

$ (7)

$ 5,945



















Property, plant and equipment, net $ 2,624

$ 2,047

$ 89

$ —

$ 4,760



















Long-term debt, net:

















Current portion $ 13

$ —

$ 6

$ —

$ 19 Non-current portion 3,187

3

541

—

3,731

$ 3,200

$ 3

$ 547

$ —

$ 3,750

TDS Telecom Highlights (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022 vs.

2021

2022

2021

2022 vs.

2021 (Dollars in millions)





















Operating revenues





















Residential





















Wireline, Incumbent $ 87

$ 86

1 %

$ 350

$ 345

1 % Wireline, Expansion 14

10

42 %

49

34

46 % Cable 67

66

1 %

270

263

3 % Total residential 168

162

4 %

669

641

4 % Commercial 43

45

(5) %

173

183

(5) % Wholesale 45

46

(2) %

177

181

(2) % Total service revenues 256

254

1 %

1,019

1,005

1 % Equipment revenues —

—

5 %

1

1

(5) % Total operating revenues 257

254

1 %

1,020

1,006

1 %























Cost of services 110

103

6 %

418

404

3 % Cost of equipment and products —

—

(58) %

1

1

(2) % Selling, general and administrative expenses 83

75

10 %

313

291

8 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 56

52

8 %

215

198

8 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 3

1

N/M

7

2

N/M Total operating expenses 252

231

9 %

954

896

6 %























Operating income $ 5

$ 23

(78) %

$ 66

$ 110

(40) %



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful. Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Financial Measures and Reconciliations

Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 255

$ 239

$ 1,155

$ 1,103 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (367)

(404)

(1,161)

(1,131) Cash paid for software license agreements (18)

(5)

(23)

(9) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ (130)

$ (170)

$ (29)

$ (37)





1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems