TDS reports second quarter 2019 results

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,261 million for the second quarter of 2019, versus $1,255 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $33 million and $0.28, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $33 million and $0.29, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"The TDS family of companies produced solid financial results for the second quarter of 2019 and made significant progress toward achieving their long-term strategic goals," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "U.S. Cellular grew service revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, while sustaining high customer loyalty, and it continued making enhancements to its high-performing network. TDS Telecom expanded its broadband customer base, increased profitability and continued implementing its fiber deployment strategy.

"U.S. Cellular grew service revenues through an increase in average revenue per user, driven by growing interest of customers in its Total Plans, and through higher inbound roaming revenues. Customer satisfaction remained high throughout the quarter and drove very low postpaid handset churn rates. U.S. Cellular is moving steadily forward on its 5G deployment and network modernization initiatives. In the recent FCC millimeter wave auctions, U.S. Cellular successfully acquired new licenses providing access to high frequency spectrum over its footprint, that are needed to deliver exciting, new very high speed capabilities using 5G to our current and future customers.

"TDS Telecom generated both top line and bottom line growth, reporting a 60 percent increase in Net income and a 9 percent increase in Adjusted EBITDA, compared to the same quarter last year. Both Wireline and Cable segments reported increased broadband connections and higher revenue per connection. In Wireline, increasing video connections and customer demand for higher broadband speeds continue to offset legacy voice declines. Wireline continued fiber expansion growth even deeper into its markets while expanding its fiber footprint in attractive out-of-territory markets in Wisconsin and Idaho. Cable operations produced an outstanding quarter, generating 9 percent growth in cable revenues which drove a 29 percent increase in Adjusted EBITDA, compared to the same quarter last year."

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2019 results for U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, and TDS are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 1, 2019 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.



Total operating revenues $4,000-$4,200 $3,900-$4,100*

$900-$950 Unchanged

$5,125-$5,375 $5,025-$5,275* Adjusted OIBDA (2) $725-$875 Unchanged

$280-$310 Unchanged

$1,000-$1,180 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA (2) $900-$1,050 Unchanged

$290-$320 Unchanged

$1,185-$1,365 Unchanged Capital expenditures $625-$725 Unchanged

$300-$350 Unchanged

$940-$1,090 Unchanged





* Change represents lower equipment sales revenues.

The following tables provide reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 estimated results, actual results for the six months ended June 30, 2019, and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2018. In providing 2019 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



Net income (GAAP) N/A

N/A

N/A Add back:









Income tax expense (benefit) N/A

N/A

N/A Income before income taxes (GAAP) $70-$220

$85-$115

$60-$240 Add back:









Interest expense 115

—

175 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 700

205

935 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2) $885-$1,035

$290-$320

$1,170-$1,350 Add back or deduct:









(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 15

—

15 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2) $900-$1,050

$290-$320

$1,185-$1,365 Deduct:









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 155

—

155 Interest and dividend income 20

10

30 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) (2) $725-$875

$280-$310

$1,000-$1,180



Net income (GAAP) $ 90



$ 56



$ 109



$ 164



$ 89



$ 175

Add back or deduct:





















Income tax expense 41



18



50



51



16



46

Income before income taxes (GAAP) $ 131



$ 74



$ 159



$ 215



$ 105



$ 221

Add back:





















Interest expense 58



(1)



86



116



(2)



172

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 345



100



460



640



212



883

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 534



$ 173



$ 705



$ 971



$ 315



$ 1,276

Add back or deduct:





















(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 7



(8)



—



10



(2)



9

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (2)



—



(2)



—



—



—

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (2)



—



(2)



(18)



—



(18)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 537



$ 165



$ 701



$ 963



$ 313



$ 1,267

Deduct:





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 84



—



85



159



—



160

Interest and dividend income 11



6



17



15



8



26

Other, net (1)



—



1



(1)



2



2

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 443



$ 159



$ 598



$ 790



$ 303



$ 1,079





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

(1) The TDS column includes U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom and also the impacts of consolidating eliminations, corporate operations and non-reportable segments.



(2) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for June 30, 2019, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,414,000



4,440,000



4,472,000



4,466,000



4,468,000

Gross additions 137,000



137,000



179,000



172,000



146,000

Feature phones 5,000



4,000



4,000



3,000



5,000

Smartphones 97,000



98,000



132,000



130,000



106,000

Connected devices 35,000



35,000



43,000



39,000



35,000

Net additions (losses) (26,000)



(32,000)



6,000



(1,000)



(13,000)

Feature phones (10,000)



(13,000)



(11,000)



(14,000)



(12,000)

Smartphones (1,000)



(1,000)



31,000



29,000



17,000

Connected devices (15,000)



(18,000)



(14,000)



(16,000)



(18,000)

ARPU (1) $ 45.90



$ 45.44



$ 45.58



$ 45.31



$ 44.74

ARPA (2) $ 119.46



$ 118.84



$ 119.60



$ 119.42



$ 118.57

Churn rate (3) 1.23 %

1.26 %

1.29 %

1.29 %

1.19 % Handsets 0.97 %

0.99 %

1.00 %

1.02 %

0.92 % Connected devices 3.01 %

3.08 %

3.20 %

3.04 %

2.85 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 500,000



503,000



516,000



528,000



527,000

Gross additions 61,000



61,000



66,000



80,000



78,000

Net additions (losses) (2,000)



(13,000)



(12,000)



1,000



2,000

ARPU (1) $ 34.43



$ 33.44



$ 32.80



$ 32.09



$ 32.32

Churn rate (3) 4.20 %

4.92 %

4.98 %

4.98 %

4.83 % Total connections at end of period (4) 4,967,000



4,995,000



5,041,000



5,050,000



5,051,000

Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 31,310,000



31,310,000



31,469,000



31,469,000



31,469,000

Consolidated operating penetration (5) 16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 195



$ 102



$ 242



$ 118



$ 86

Total cell sites in service 6,535



6,506



6,531



6,506



6,478

Owned towers 4,116



4,106



4,129



4,119



4,105







(1) Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.



(2) Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.



(3) Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.



(4) Includes reseller and other connections.



(5) Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total population of consolidated operating markets as estimated by Nielsen.

TDS Telecom Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018 TDS Telecom

















Wireline

















Residential connections

















Voice (1) 269,000



271,100



274,100



278,400



282,200

Broadband (2) 240,200



236,100



235,400



237,100



234,300

Video (3) 56,200



54,300



54,000



53,100



51,500

Wireline residential connections 565,500



561,500



563,500



568,600



568,000





















Total residential revenue per connection (4) $ 47.88



$ 48.16



$ 47.39



$ 47.30



$ 47.22





















Commercial connections

















Voice (1) 124,200



127,300



130,500



134,000



137,300

Broadband (2) 20,600



20,400



20,600



20,700



20,600

managedIP (5) 128,300



132,000



134,000



138,000



141,400

Video (3) 400



400



400



400



400

Wireline commercial connections 273,500



280,100



285,400



293,100



299,600





















Total Wireline connections 839,000



841,500



848,900



861,700



867,700





















Cable

















Cable residential and commercial connections

















Broadband (6) 172,600



171,100



167,400



163,600



159,400

Video (7) 100,300



101,400



102,900



102,100



101,600

Voice (8) 64,800



65,400



65,200



63,600



62,000

managedIP (5) 1,100



1,100



1,000



700



700

Total Cable connections 338,900



339,000



336,500



330,100



323,700





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



(1) The individual circuits connecting a customer to Wireline's central office facilities.



(2) The number of Wireline customers provided high-capacity data circuits via various technologies, including DSL and dedicated internet circuit technologies.



(3) The number of Wireline customers provided video services.



(4) Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total Wireline residential revenue by the average number of Wireline residential connections and by the number of months in the period.



(5) The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.



(6) Billable number of lines into a building for high-speed data services.



(7) Generally, a home or business receiving video programming counts as one video connection. In counting bulk residential or commercial connections, such as an apartment building or hotel, connections are counted based on the number of units/rooms within the building receiving service.



(8) Billable number of lines into a building for voice services.

TDS Telecom Capital Expenditures (Unaudited) Quarter Ended 6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018 (Dollars in millions)

















Wireline $ 55



$ 29



$ 73



$ 41



$ 33

Cable 15



13



19



13



13

Total TDS Telecom $ 70



$ 42



$ 91



$ 54



$ 46





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.