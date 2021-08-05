TDS reports second quarter 2021 results

UScellular and TDS Telecom executing on strategic priorities; guidance reaffirmed

Aug 05, 2021, 17:27 ET

TDS will hold a teleconference August 6, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. CDT.   

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,311 million for the second quarter of 2021, versus $1,263 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $20 million and $0.17, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $65 million and $0.56, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"The TDS family of companies produced solid revenue growth for the second quarter of 2021 and made good progress on achieving our long-term strategic goals," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "Also, our commitment to maintaining financial flexibility has allowed us to take actions to lower the average cost of financing for our growth initiatives. 

"At UScellular, higher postpaid ARPU helped drive service revenue growth as customers chose higher-value plans. Our efforts to build market share in our prepaid business are starting to generate positive results, and our business and government initiatives are laying the foundation for future growth. UScellular's 5G and network modernization programs are on track. We continue to be very optimistic on the performance capabilities of mmWave spectrum. Additionally, the 5G fixed wireless access tests of market demand have seen early, encouraging results and will provide valuable learnings as we look to bring this high-speed service to market.

"At TDS Telecom, increased broadband connections and customers choosing higher speeds contributed to higher operating revenues for the quarter. 1Gig speeds are available to more than half of all service addresses, and the TDS Telecom fiber footprint is expanding  inside as well as outside of our traditional markets. Performance of our launched fiber expansion markets continues to meet expectations. To take advantage of the fiber opportunities, we are accelerating and upsizing our fiber expansion in the years ahead."

2021 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2021 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 5, 2021 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2021 Estimated Results


UScellular

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Service revenues

$3,050-$3,150

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1

$850-$950

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA1

$1,025-$1,125

Unchanged

Capital expenditures

$775-$875

Unchanged






TDS Telecom

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Total operating revenues

$975-$1,025

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1

$290-$320

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA1

$290-$320

Unchanged

Capital expenditures

$425-$475

Unchanged

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2021 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.

2021 Estimated Results

UScellular

TDS Telecom

(Dollars in millions)


Net income (GAAP)

N/A

N/A

Add back:


Income tax expense

N/A

N/A

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$125-$225

$80-$110

Add back:


Interest expense

180


Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

700

210

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$1,005-$1,105

$290-$320

Add back or deduct:


(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

20


Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$1,025-$1,125

$290-$320

Deduct:


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

170


Interest and dividend income

5


Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$850-$950

$290-$320

Actual Results

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Year Ended

December 31, 2020

UScellular

TDS

Telecom

UScellular

TDS

Telecom 

(Dollars in millions)






Net income (GAAP)

$

97

$

46

$

233

$

100

Add back:






Income tax expense

17

15

17

18

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$

114

$

62

$

250

$

117

Add back:






Interest expense

97

(2)

112

(4)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

350

98

683

203

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$

561

$

157

$

1,045

$

316

Add back or deduct:






(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

7

1

25

1

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(1)






(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net





(5)


(Gain) loss on investments





(2)


Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$

567

$

158

$

1,063

$

317

Deduct:






Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

88



179


Interest and dividend income

3



8

5

Other, net







(1)

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$

476

$

159

$

876

$

314

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for June 30, 2021, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

Conference Call Information

TDS will hold a conference call on August 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com. 

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,900 associates as of June 30, 2021.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.    

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com
UScellular: www.uscellular.com 
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com 
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

Retail Connections








Postpaid








Total at end of period

4,399,000

4,406,000

4,412,000

4,401,000

4,372,000

Gross additions

141,000

143,000

171,000

168,000

129,000

Feature phones

3,000

3,000

2,000

4,000

3,000

Smartphones

98,000

101,000

117,000

98,000

82,000

Connected devices

40,000

39,000

52,000

66,000

44,000

Net additions (losses)

(6,000)

(6,000)

11,000

28,000

12,000

Feature phones

(7,000)

(9,000)

(9,000)

(8,000)

(8,000)

Smartphones

6,000

6,000

12,000

8,000

11,000

Connected devices

(5,000)

(3,000)

8,000

28,000

9,000

ARPU1

$

47.74

$

47.65

$

47.51

$

47.10

$

46.24

ARPA2

$

125.25

$

125.25

$

124.87

$

123.27

$

120.70

Churn rate3

1.11

%

1.12

%

1.21

%

1.06

%

0.89

%

Handsets

0.88

%

0.92

%

1.01

%

0.88

%

0.71

%

Connected devices

2.69

%

2.53

%

2.64

%

2.35

%

2.24

%

Prepaid








Total at end of period

507,000

496,000

499,000

506,000

496,000

Gross additions

65,000

62,000

56,000

65,000

62,000

Net additions (losses)

10,000

(3,000)

(8,000)

11,000

2,000

ARPU1

$

35.64

$

35.25

$

35.15

$

35.45

$

34.89

Churn rate3

3.66

%

4.37

%

4.24

%

3.59

%

4.05

%

Total connections at end of period4

4,967,000

4,961,000

4,968,000

4,962,000

4,919,000

Market penetration at end of period








Consolidated operating population

31,493,000

31,493,000

31,314,000

31,314,000

31,292,000

Consolidated operating penetration5

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

Capital expenditures (millions)

$

148

$

125

$

320

$

216

$

168

Total cell sites in service

6,819

6,802

6,797

6,758

6,673

Owned towers

4,278

4,270

4,271

4,246

4,208


1

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

2

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.

3

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.

4

Includes reseller and other connections.

5

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

TDS Telecom

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

Residential connections








Broadband1








Wireline, Incumbent

249,200

243,700

242,500

243,400

240,400

Wireline, Expansion

28,300

24,100

20,400

17,300

14,700

Cable

201,200

199,500

196,400

193,300

191,000

Total Broadband

478,700

467,300

459,300

454,000

446,000

Video2








Wireline

64,800

63,000

63,000

62,300

61,400

Cable

78,400

79,600

81,400

82,300

83,200

Total Video

143,200

142,700

144,400

144,500

144,600

Voice3








Wireline

254,200

255,000

256,900

260,000

261,800

Cable

54,000

53,700

53,900

54,400

55,300

Total Voice

308,100

308,700

310,800

314,400

317,100

Total Residential connections

930,100

918,700

914,400

913,000

907,800

Commercial connections








Broadband1

34,900

34,400

34,000

33,700

33,400

Video2

19,100

19,400

19,700

19,700

20,300

Voice3

114,300

116,500

119,700

122,700

126,100

ManagedIP4

106,200

108,500

113,300

116,700

117,300

Total Commercial connections

274,400

278,800

286,700

292,900

297,200

Total connections

1,204,500

1,197,400

1,201,100

1,205,900

1,205,000










Residential revenue per connection5

$

57.66

$

56.97

$

55.66

$

55.66

$

53.82










Capital expenditures (millions)

$

99

$

70

$

147

$

92

$

75

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1

The individual customers provided high-speed internet access through various transmission technologies, including fiber, DSL, dedicated internet circuit technologies or cable modem service.

2

The individual customers provided video services.

3

The individual circuits connecting a customer to TDS' central office facilities that provide voice services or the billable number of lines into a building for voice services.

4

The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.

5

Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

vs. 2020

2021

2020

2021

vs. 2020

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)










Operating revenues










UScellular

$

1,014

$

973

4

%

$

2,037

$

1,937

5

%

TDS Telecom

252

241

5

%

501

481

4

%

All Other1

45

49

(8)

%

91

106

(15)

%

1,311

1,263

4

%

2,629

2,524

4

%

Operating expenses










UScellular










Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

796

738

8

%

1,561

1,471

6

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

180

178

1

%

350

354

(2)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2

4

(50)

%

7

8

(9)

%

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net





N/M

(1)



N/M

978

920

6

%

1,917

1,833

5

%

TDS Telecom










Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

174

158

10

%

342

319

7

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

49

51

(5)

%

98

103

(5)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1



N/M

1



N/M

224

210

7

%

441

422

5

%

All Other1










Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

46

49

(6)

%

94

105

(13)

%

Depreciation and amortization

5

7

(17)

%

9

13

(17)

%

51

55

(7)

%

103

118

(14)

%

Total operating expenses

1,253

1,185

6

%

2,461

2,373

4

%

Operating income (loss)










UScellular

36

53

(32)

%

120

104

16

%

TDS Telecom

28

31

(10)

%

60

59

1

%

All Other1

(6)

(6)


(12)

(12)

2

%

58

78

(26)

%

168

151

12

%

Investment and other income (expense)










Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

48

44

7

%

90

90

Interest and dividend income

3

2

40

%

6

8

(22)

%

Interest expense

(86)

(38)

N/M

(138)

(75)

(85)

%

Other, net





(11)

%

(1)

(1)

10

%

Total investment and other income (expense)

(35)

8

N/M

(43)

22

N/M

Income before income taxes

23

86

(73)

%

125

173

(28)

%

Income tax expense (benefit)

(11)

8

N/M

20

12

62

%

Net income

34

78

(56)

%

105

161

(35)

%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

7

13

(44)

%

19

26

(26)

%

Net income attributable to TDS shareholders

27

65

(59)

%

86

135

(36)

%

TDS Preferred Share dividends

7



N/M

9



N/M

Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders

$

20

$

65

(69)

%

$

77

$

135

(43)

%












Basic weighted average shares outstanding

115

114


115

115

Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$

0.18

$

0.57

(69)

%

$

0.67

$

1.18

(43)

%












Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

116

115

1

%

116

115

Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$

0.17

$

0.56

(70)

%

$

0.65

$

1.15

(43)

%

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1

Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

ASSETS





June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions)


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

385

$

1,429

Short-term investments



3

Accounts receivable, net

1,072

1,112

Inventory, net

189

154

Prepaid expenses

108

105

Income taxes receivable

187

187

Other current assets

50

36

Total current assets

1,991

3,026




Assets held for sale

3

2




Licenses

3,926

2,638




Goodwill

547

547




Other intangible assets, net

207

213




Investments in unconsolidated entities

487

477




Property, plant and equipment, net

3,972

3,972




Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,021

998




Other assets and deferred charges

626

652




Total assets

$

12,780

$

12,525

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Current liabilities


Current portion of long-term debt

$

6

$

5

Accounts payable

374

508

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

199

193

Accrued interest

13

16

Accrued taxes

66

69

Accrued compensation

92

132

Short-term operating lease liabilities

138

129

Other current liabilities

98

101

Total current liabilities

986

1,153




Liabilities held for sale



1




Deferred liabilities and credits


Deferred income tax liability, net

903

863

Long-term operating lease liabilities

951

940

Other deferred liabilities and credits

538

541




Long-term debt, net

3,335

3,424




Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

10

10




Equity


TDS shareholders' equity


Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1

1

Capital in excess of par value

2,462

2,482

Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share

406


Treasury shares, at cost

(458)

(477)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2)

(4)

Retained earnings

2,812

2,802

Total TDS shareholders' equity

5,221

4,804




Noncontrolling interests

836

789




Total equity

6,057

5,593




Total liabilities and equity

$

12,780

$

12,525

Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



June 30, 2021



TDS

TDS
Corporate

Intercompany

TDS

UScellular

Telecom

& Other

Eliminations

Consolidated

(Dollars in millions)








Cash and cash equivalents

$

267

$

167

$

119

$

(168)

$

385










Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets

$

3,917

$

756

$

7

$



$

4,680

Investment in unconsolidated entities

445

4

46

(8)

487

$

4,362

$

760

$

53

$

(8)

$

5,167










Property, plant and equipment, net

$

2,386

$

1,492

$

94

$



$

3,972










Long-term debt, net:








Current portion

$

3

$



$

3

$



$

6

Non-current portion

2,710

4

621



3,335

$

2,713

$

4

$

624

$



$

3,341

TDS Telecom Highlights

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

vs. 2020

2021

2020

2021

vs. 2020

(Dollars in millions)










Operating revenues










Residential










Wireline, Incumbent

$

86

$

81

7

%

$

171

$

162

6

%

Wireline, Expansion

8

4

81

%

15

8

80

%

Cable

66

60

10

%

131

119

9

%

Total residential

160

145

10

%

317

289

10

%

Commercial

46

48

(4)

%

93

98

(5)

%

Wholesale

45

47

(3)

%

91

94

(3)

%

Total service revenues

251

240

5

%

500

480

4

%

Equipment revenues





5

%

1

1

7

%

Total operating revenues

252

241

5

%

501

481

4

%












Cost of services

101

92

10

%

199

188

6

%

Cost of equipment and products





(12)

%





(7)

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

73

66

11

%

143

130

10

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

49

51

(5)

%

98

103

(5)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1



N/M

1



N/M

Total operating expenses

224

210

7

%

441

422

5

%












Operating income

$

28

$

31

(10)

%

$

60

$

59

1

%

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

