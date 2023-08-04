TDS reports second quarter 2023 results

As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on August 4, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,267 million for the second quarter of 2023, versus $1,349 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(19) million and $(0.17), respectively, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $18 million and $0.15, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

2Q 2023 Highlights*

UScellular

  • Focused on improving subscriber trajectory to reduce postpaid losses - made progress in reducing postpaid churn 
  • Executing on growth initiatives
    • Fixed Wireless customers grew 66% to 96,000
    • Tower rental revenues grew 10%
  • Reduced debt balance by $150 million in 2Q'23
  • Launching 5G Mid-Band network - providing low latency and faster speeds
    • Ended June with availability in parts of Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Virginia and Washington

TDS Telecom

  • Delivered 66,000 fiber service addresses through June; remain on track to deliver 175,000 fiber addresses by end of 2023 
  • Broadband investments driving positive results
    • Residential broadband connections grew 5%
    • Residential broadband revenues grew 8%
    • Residential revenue per connection grew 4%
  • Increased full-year Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA guidance due to disciplined spending
  • Modestly reduced full-year capital expenditures guidance

* Comparisons are 2Q'22 to 2Q'23 unless otherwise noted

"The TDS Family of Companies continues to execute on its multi-year strategies, while focusing intensely on cost containment," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular has begun deploying mid-band 5G spectrum, and TDS Telecom is making solid progress on its fiber program.

"At UScellular, postpaid handset subscriber trends improved slightly year-over-year driven by improvements in churn, however, subscriber results remained challenged overall as gross additions declined. Two of UScellular's growth areas, fixed wireless and the tower portfolio, produced year-over-year double-digit increases in gross additions and revenues, respectively. In July, UScellular surpassed 100,000 fixed wireless customers – a key milestone as momentum for the product continues.

"TDS Telecom grew its residential revenue per connection and increased total residential broadband connections for the quarter. TDS Telecom continues to execute its broadband growth strategy through its multi-year fiber expansion program."

Recent Development: On August 4, 2023, TDS and UScellular announced a process to explore a range of strategic alternatives for UScellular.

2023 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2023 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 4, 2023 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

The 2023 Estimated Results shown below do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic review referenced above.

2023 Estimated Results


UScellular

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Service revenues

$3,050-$3,150

$3,025-$3,075

Adjusted OIBDA1

$725-$875

$750-$850

Adjusted EBITDA1

$875-$1,025

$925-$1,025

Capital expenditures

$600-$700

Unchanged


TDS Telecom

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Total operating revenues

$1,030-$1,060

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1

$260-$290

$270-$300

Adjusted EBITDA1

$260-$290

$270-$300

Capital expenditures

$500-$550

$475-$525

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2023 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.

2023 Estimated Results

UScellular

TDS Telecom

(Dollars in millions)


Net income (GAAP)

N/A

N/A

Add back:


Income tax expense

N/A

N/A

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$50-$150

$40-$70

Add back:


Interest expense

200

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

655

230

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$905-$1,005

$270-$300

Add back or deduct:


(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

20

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$925-$1,025

$270-$300

Deduct:


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

160

Interest and dividend income

15

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$750-$850

$270-$300

Actual Results

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

Year Ended

December 31, 2022

UScellular

TDS

Telecom

UScellular

TDS

Telecom

(Dollars in millions)






Net income (GAAP)

$             20

$             15

$             35

$             53

Add back:






Income tax expense

29

5

37

23

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$             49

$             21

$             72

$             76

Add back:






Interest expense

99

(4)

163

(7)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

330

119

700

215

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$           478

$           136

$           935

$           284

Add back or deduct:






Loss on impairment of licenses



3

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

13

3

19

7

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net



(1)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$           491

$           139

$           956

$           291

Deduct:






Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

82


158

Interest and dividend income

5

2

8

2

Other, net


1


1

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$           404

$           136

$           790

$           288

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for June 30, 2023, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

Stock Repurchase
During the second quarter of 2023, TDS repurchased 255,090 of its Common Shares for $3 million.

Conference Call Information
TDS will hold a conference call on August 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com. 

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 9,100 associates as of June 30, 2023.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether any strategic alternatives for UScellular will be successfully identified or completed; whether any such strategic alternative will result in additional value for TDS or its shareholders and whether the process will have an adverse impact on TDS' businesses; intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which TDS does business; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by the TDS Voting Trust; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.   

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com
UScellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

Retail Connections








Postpaid








Total at end of period

4,194,000

4,223,000

4,247,000

4,264,000

4,296,000

Gross additions

125,000

137,000

154,000

151,000

128,000

Handsets

83,000

93,000

105,000

107,000

94,000

Connected devices

42,000

44,000

49,000

44,000

34,000

Net additions (losses)

(28,000)

(24,000)

(17,000)

(31,000)

(40,000)

Handsets

(29,000)

(25,000)

(20,000)

(22,000)

(31,000)

Connected devices

1,000

1,000

3,000

(9,000)

(9,000)

ARPU1

$        50.64

$        50.66

$        50.60

$        50.21

$        50.07

ARPA2

$      130.19

$      130.77

$      130.97

$      130.27

$      130.43

Handset upgrade rate3

4.8 %

4.9 %

7.0 %

8.1 %

6.0 %

Churn rate4

1.21 %

1.27 %

1.35 %

1.42 %

1.30 %

Handsets

1.01 %

1.06 %

1.12 %

1.15 %

1.10 %

Connected devices

2.65 %

2.78 %

2.99 %

3.40 %

2.73 %

Prepaid








Total at end of period

462,000

470,000

493,000

493,000

490,000

Gross additions

50,000

43,000

61,000

62,000

56,000

Net additions (losses)

(8,000)

(23,000)


2,000

(4,000)

ARPU1

$        33.86

$        33.19

$        33.34

$        35.04

$        35.25

Churn rate4

4.18 %

4.63 %

4.11 %

4.07 %

4.07 %

Market penetration at end of period








Consolidated operating population

32,350,000

32,350,000

32,370,000

32,370,000

32,370,000

Consolidated operating penetration5

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

Capital expenditures (millions)

$           143

$           208

$           176

$           136

$           268

Total cell sites in service

6,952

6,950

6,945

6,933

6,916

Owned towers

4,341

4,338

4,336

4,329

4,323


1   

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
•       Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
•       Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.

Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.

5  

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets. 

TDS Telecom

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

Residential connections








Broadband








Wireline, Incumbent

249,200

247,900

249,100

252,600

252,700

Wireline, Expansion

70,200

62,800

56,100

49,400

44,100

Cable

204,200

204,700

204,800

204,500

204,000

Total Broadband

523,600

515,400

510,000

506,500

500,800

Video

132,300

132,600

135,300

136,600

137,400

Voice

288,200

289,200

291,600

295,500

298,300

Total Residential connections

944,100

937,200

936,900

938,600

936,500

Commercial connections

223,300

229,800

236,000

242,800

250,700

Total connections

1,167,400

1,167,000

1,173,000

1,181,400

1,187,200










Residential revenue per connection1

$           61.97

$           60.24

$           59.91

$           60.32

$           59.67










Capital expenditures (millions)

$              132

$              130

$              165

$              166

$              120

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1         

Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period. 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

vs. 2022

2023

2022

2023

vs. 2022

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)










Operating revenues










UScellular

$      957

$ 1,027

(7) %

$   1,942

$ 2,037

(5) %

TDS Telecom

257

256

1 %

510

507

1 %

All Other1

53

66

(19) %

118

120

(2) %

1,267

1,349

(6) %

2,570

2,664

(4) %

Operating expenses










UScellular










Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

759

806

(6) %

1,538

1,573

(2) %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

161

172

(7) %

330

342

(4) %

Loss on impairment of licenses


3

N/M


3

N/M

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

3

6

(44) %

13

8

73 %

923

987

(7) %

1,881

1,926

(2) %

TDS Telecom










Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

189

180

5 %

374

349

7 %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

60

52

15 %

119

106

12 %

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2

1

N/M

3

1

N/M

251

233

8 %

496

456

9 %

All Other1










Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

56

61

(7) %

124

116

6 %

Depreciation and amortization

4

5

3 %

7

8

(2) %

60

66

(7) %

131

124

6 %

Total operating expenses

1,234

1,286

(4) %

2,508

2,506

Operating income (loss)










UScellular

34

40

(13) %

61

111

(45) %

TDS Telecom

7

23

(71) %

15

51

(72) %

All Other1

(8)


N/M

(14)

(4)

N/M

33

63

(47) %

62

158

(61) %

Investment and other income (expense)










Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

38

38

1 %

82

83

(1) %

Interest and dividend income

6

5

10 %

11

7

61 %

Interest expense

(62)

(40)

(54) %

(116)

(72)

(59) %

Other, net



(34) %

1


26 %

Total investment and other income (expense)

(18)

3

N/M

(22)

18

N/M

Income before income taxes

15

66

(77) %

40

176

(77) %

Income tax expense

15

27

(43) %

28

65

(56) %

Net income


39

(100) %

12

111

(90) %

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

2

4

(63) %

6

15

(67) %

Net income (loss) attributable to TDS shareholders

(2)

35

N/M

6

96

(93) %

TDS Preferred Share dividends

17

17


35

35

Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders

$      (19)

$      18

N/M

$      (29)

$      61

N/M












Basic weighted average shares outstanding

113

115

(2) %

113

115

(2) %

Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$   (0.17)

$   0.15

N/M

$   (0.25)

$   0.53

N/M












Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

113

116

(3) %

113

116

(3) %

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$   (0.17)

$   0.15

N/M

$   (0.25)

$   0.52

N/M

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1      

Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments. 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities


Net income

$                 12

$               111

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

456

456

Bad debts expense

53

54

Stock-based compensation expense

14

23

Deferred income taxes, net

22

52

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(82)

(83)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

78

80

Loss on impairment of licenses


3

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

16

9

Other operating activities

4

3

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations


Accounts receivable

19

(25)

Equipment installment plans receivable

7

(25)

Inventory

52

(35)

Accounts payable

(124)

(6)

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

(9)

7

Accrued taxes

56

131

Accrued interest

(1)

1

Other assets and liabilities

(59)

(22)

Net cash provided by operating activities

514

734




Cash flows from investing activities


Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(629)

(526)

Cash paid for intangible assets

(8)

(585)

Advance payments for license acquisitions


(1)

Other investing activities

8

(10)

Net cash used in investing activities

(629)

(1,122)




Cash flows from financing activities


Issuance of long-term debt

391

776

Repayment of long-term debt

(209)

(228)

Issuance of short-term debt


60

Repayment of short-term debt

(60)

TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(3)

(4)

UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(6)

(5)

Repurchase of TDS Common Shares

(6)

(20)

Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares


(18)

Dividends paid to TDS shareholders

(76)

(76)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(2)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(20)

(3)

Other financing activities


(1)

Net cash provided by financing activities

9

479




Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(106)

91




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


Beginning of period

399

414

End of period

$               293

$               505

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

ASSETS





June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Dollars in millions)


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$                                251

$                                360

Accounts receivable, net

1,107

1,181

Inventory, net

216

268

Prepaid expenses

104

102

Income taxes receivable

5

59

Other current assets

63

58

Total current assets

1,746

2,028




Assets held for sale

16

26




Licenses

4,704

4,699




Goodwill

547

547




Other intangible assets, net

193

204




Investments in unconsolidated entities

500

495




Property, plant and equipment, net

4,932

4,760




Operating lease right-of-use assets

988

995




Other assets and deferred charges

780

796




Total assets

$                          14,406

$                          14,550

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Current liabilities


Current portion of long-term debt

$                                  60

$                                  19

Accounts payable

364

506

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

278

285

Accrued interest

12

12

Accrued taxes

45

46

Accrued compensation

104

144

Short-term operating lease liabilities

147

146

Other current liabilities

268

356

Total current liabilities

1,278

1,514




Deferred liabilities and credits


Deferred income tax liability, net

987

969

Long-term operating lease liabilities

900

908

Other deferred liabilities and credits

820

813




Long-term debt, net

3,872

3,731




Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

12

12




Equity


TDS shareholders' equity


Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1

1

Capital in excess of par value

2,532

2,551

Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1,074

1,074

Treasury shares, at cost

(466)

(481)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

5

5

Retained earnings

2,606

2,699

Total TDS shareholders' equity

5,752

5,849




Noncontrolling interests

785

754




Total equity

6,537

6,603




Total liabilities and equity

$                          14,406

$                          14,550

Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



June 30, 2023



TDS

TDS Corporate

Intercompany

TDS

UScellular

Telecom

& Other

Eliminations

Consolidated

(Dollars in millions)








Cash and cash equivalents

$                 186

$                   73

$                    69

$                  (77)

$                 251










Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets

$              4,694

$                 744

$                      6

$                    —

$              5,444

Investment in unconsolidated entities

457

4

47

(8)

500

$              5,151

$                 748

$                    53

$                    (8)

$              5,944










Property, plant and equipment, net

$              2,640

$              2,203

$                    89

$                    —

$              4,932










Long-term debt, net:








Current portion

$                   54

$                    —

$                      6

$                    —

$                   60

Non-current portion

3,105

3

764


3,872

$              3,159

$                     3

$                  770

$                    —

$              3,932

TDS Telecom Highlights

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

vs. 2022

2023

2022

2023

vs. 2022

(Dollars in millions)










Operating revenues










Residential










Wireline, Incumbent

$         89

$         88

1 %

$       175

$       173

1 %

Wireline, Expansion

18

12

48 %

33

22

46 %

Cable

68

68

1 %

136

135

1 %

Total residential

175

168

4 %

344

330

4 %

Commercial

39

44

(10) %

80

87

(8) %

Wholesale

43

45

(4) %

86

89

(4) %

Total service revenues

257

256

1 %

510

507

1 %

Equipment revenues



(5) %


1

(17) %

Total operating revenues

257

256

1 %

510

507

1 %












Cost of services

108

103

5 %

212

199

7 %

Cost of equipment and products



24 %



(10) %

Selling, general and administrative expenses

81

77

5 %

162

150

8 %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

60

52

15 %

119

106

12 %

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2

1

N/M

3

1

N/M

Total operating expenses

251

233

8 %

496

456

9 %












Operating income

$           7

$         23

(71) %

$         15

$         51

(72) %

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Financial Measures and Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow


Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Dollars in millions)






Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$                 469

$                 352

$                 514

$                 734

Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(298)

(256)

(629)

(526)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(12)


(20)

(3)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$                 159

$                   96

$               (135)

$                 205


1         

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems

