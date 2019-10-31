TDS reports third quarter 2019 results

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference November 1, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com .

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,321 million for the third quarter of 2019, versus $1,297 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $18 million and $0.15, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $46 million and $0.41, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"Our results for the third quarter reflect the investments we are making throughout the TDS Family of Companies," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "U.S. Cellular is continuing to make improvements to its high-performing network and TDS Telecom is making progress deploying fiber in its new out-of-territory fiber markets.

"At U.S. Cellular subscriber activity built momentum throughout the quarter. Higher inbound roaming revenue and increased postpaid average revenue per user (ARPU) drove revenue growth. U.S. Cellular is progressing with network modernization. U.S. Cellular is readying its network for 5G and many customers with 4G devices are experiencing better network quality and improved speeds. U.S. Cellular is on track to launch 5G service in Iowa and Wisconsin during the first quarter of 2020.

"At TDS Telecom, customer demand for faster broadband speeds and for video connections generated higher residential revenue per connection. The Wireline segment saw growth in revenues from fiber investments which helped offset declines in legacy voice revenue. Wireline continued to expand fiber even deeper into its ILEC markets while also expanding its fiber footprint to attractive out-of-territory markets. Cable operations produced another strong quarter, generating 8% growth in revenues through increased broadband connections, which contributed to a 14% year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA."

2019 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2019 results for U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, and TDS are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of October 31, 2019 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.



2019 Estimated Results

U.S. Cellular

TDS Telecom

TDS1

Previous Current

Previous Current

Previous Current (Dollars in millions)















Total operating revenues $3,900-$4,100 $3,950-$4,050

$900-$950 Unchanged

$5,025-$5,275 $5,075-$5,225 Adjusted OIBDA2 $725-$875 $750-$850

$280-$310 Unchanged

$1,000-$1,180 $1,025-$1,155 Adjusted EBITDA2 $900-$1,050 $925-$1,025

$290-$320 Unchanged

$1,185-$1,365 $1,210-$1,340 Capital expenditures $625-$725 Unchanged

$300-$350 Unchanged

$940-$1,090 Unchanged

The following tables provide reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 estimated results, actual results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2018. In providing 2019 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



2019 Estimated Results

U.S. Cellular

TDS Telecom

TDS1 (Dollars in millions)









Net income (GAAP) N/A

N/A

N/A Add back:









Income tax expense (benefit) N/A

N/A

N/A Income before income taxes (GAAP) $80-$180

$85-$115

$70-$200 Add back:









Interest expense 115x

—

175 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 710

205

945 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)2 $905-$1,005

$290-$320

$1,190-$1,320 Add back or deduct:









(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 20

—

20 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)2 $925-$1,025

$290-$320

$1,210-$1,340 Deduct:









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 160

—

160 Interest and dividend income 15

10

25 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)2 $750-$850

$280-$310

$1,025-$1,155



Actual Results

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

Year Ended

December 31, 2018

U.S. Cellular

TDS Telecom

TDS1

U.S. Cellular

TDS Telecom

TDS1 (Dollars in millions)





















Net income (GAAP) $ 115



$ 74



$ 132



$ 164



$ 89



$ 175

Add back or deduct:





















Income tax expense 55



23



64



51



16



46

Income before income taxes (GAAP) $ 170



$ 97



$ 196



$ 215



$ 105



$ 221

Add back:





















Interest expense 87



(2)



128



116



(2)



172

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 524



150



697



640



212



883

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)2 $ 781



$ 245



$ 1,021



$ 971



$ 315



$ 1,276

Add back or deduct:





















(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 13



(7)



5



10



(2)



9

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (1)



—



(1)



—



—



—

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —



—



—



(18)



—



(18)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)2 $ 793



$ 238



$ 1,025



$ 963



$ 313



$ 1,267

Deduct:





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 128



—



129



159



—



160

Interest and dividend income 14



9



24



15



8



26

Other, net —



—



—



(1)



2



2

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)2 $ 651



$ 228



$ 872



$ 790



$ 303



$ 1,079





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1 The TDS column includes U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom and also the impacts of consolidating eliminations, corporate operations and non-reportable segments.



2 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2019, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,400 people as of September 30, 2019.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to execute TDS' business strategy; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and U.S. Cellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; impacts of any pending acquisitions/divestitures/exchanges of properties and/or licenses, including, but not limited to, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, successfully complete the transactions and the financial impacts of such transactions; the ability of the company to successfully manage and grow its markets; the access to and pricing of unbundled network elements; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the state and federal telecommunications regulatory environment; the value of assets and investments; adverse changes in the ratings of TDS and U.S. Cellular debt securities by accredited ratings organizations; industry consolidation; advances in telecommunications technology; pending and future litigation; changes in income tax rates, laws, regulations or rulings; changes in customer growth rates, average monthly revenue per user, churn rates, roaming revenue and terms, the availability of wireless devices, or the mix of services and products offered by U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are discussed in the Form 8-K Current Report used by TDS to furnish this press release to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated by reference herein.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,395,000



4,414,000



4,440,000



4,472,000



4,466,000

Gross additions 163,000



137,000



137,000



179,000



172,000

Feature phones 3,000



5,000



4,000



4,000



3,000

Smartphones 121,000



97,000



98,000



132,000



130,000

Connected devices 39,000



35,000



35,000



43,000



39,000

Net additions (losses) (19,000)



(26,000)



(32,000)



6,000



(1,000)

Feature phones (11,000)



(10,000)



(13,000)



(11,000)



(14,000)

Smartphones 9,000



(1,000)



(1,000)



31,000



29,000

Connected devices (17,000)



(15,000)



(18,000)



(14,000)



(16,000)

ARPU1 $ 46.16



$ 45.90



$ 45.44



$ 45.58



$ 45.31

ARPA2 $ 119.87



$ 119.46



$ 118.84



$ 119.60



$ 119.42

Churn rate3 1.38 %

1.23 %

1.26 %

1.29 %

1.29 % Handsets 1.09 %

0.97 %

0.99 %

1.00 %

1.02 % Connected devices 3.44 %

3.01 %

3.08 %

3.20 %

3.04 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 510,000



500,000



503,000



516,000



528,000

Gross additions 70,000



61,000



61,000



66,000



80,000

Net additions (losses) 9,000



(2,000)



(13,000)



(12,000)



1,000

ARPU1 $ 34.35



$ 34.43



$ 33.44



$ 32.80



$ 32.09

Churn rate3 4.03 %

4.20 %

4.92 %

4.98 %

4.98 % Total connections at end of period4 4,957,000



4,967,000



4,995,000



5,041,000



5,050,000

Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 31,310,000



31,310,000



31,310,000



31,469,000



31,469,000

Consolidated operating penetration5 16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 170



$ 195



$ 102



$ 242



$ 118

Total cell sites in service 6,554



6,535



6,506



6,531



6,506

Owned towers 4,123



4,116



4,106



4,129



4,119







1 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:





• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.







• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.





2 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.



3 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.



4 Includes reseller and other connections.



5 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total population of consolidated operating markets as estimated by Nielsen.

TDS Telecom Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018 TDS Telecom

















Wireline

















Residential connections

















Voice1 266,100



269,000



271,100



274,100



278,400

Broadband2 242,200



240,200



236,100



235,400



237,100

Video3 57,300



56,200



54,300



54,000



53,100

Wireline residential connections 565,600



565,500



561,500



563,500



568,600





















Total residential revenue per connection4 $ 49.02



$ 47.88



$ 48.16



$ 47.39



$ 47.30





















Commercial connections

















Voice1 121,200



124,200



127,300



130,500



134,000

Broadband2 20,600



20,600



20,400



20,600



20,700

managedIP5 124,500



128,300



132,000



134,000



138,000

Video3 400



400



400



400



400

Wireline commercial connections 266,600



273,500



280,100



285,400



293,100





















Total Wireline connections 832,300



839,000



841,500



848,900



861,700





















Cable

















Cable residential and commercial connections

















Broadband6 174,900



172,600



171,100



167,400



163,600

Video7 98,000



100,300



101,400



102,900



102,100

Voice8 63,900



64,800



65,400



65,200



63,600

managedIP5 1,200



1,100



1,100



1,000



700

Total Cable connections 338,000



338,900



339,000



336,500



330,100





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1 The individual circuits connecting a customer to Wireline's central office facilities that provide voice services.



2 The number of Wireline customers provided high-capacity data circuits via various technologies, including DSL and dedicated internet circuit technologies.



3 The number of Wireline customers provided video services.



4 Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total Wireline residential revenue by the average number of Wireline residential connections and by the number of months in the period.



5 The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.



6 Billable number of lines into a building for high-speed data services.



7 Generally, a home or business receiving video programming counts as one video connection. In counting bulk residential or commercial connections, such as an apartment building or hotel, connections are counted based on the number of units/rooms within the building receiving service.



8 Billable number of lines into a building for voice services.

TDS Telecom Capital Expenditures (Unaudited) Quarter Ended 9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018 (Dollars in millions)

















Wireline $ 61



$ 55



$ 29



$ 73



$ 41

Cable 20



15



13



19



13

Total TDS Telecom $ 81



$ 70



$ 42



$ 91



$ 54





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.