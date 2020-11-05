TDS reports third quarter 2020 results

UScellular and TDS Telecom report strong subscriber and financial results driving increases to 2020 guidance

News provided by

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Nov 05, 2020, 16:05 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference November 6, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. CST. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.   

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,324 million for the third quarter of 2020, versus $1,321 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $78 million and $0.66, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $18 million and $0.15, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"The TDS Enterprise had a strong quarter," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "Impressive financial results produced by UScellular and TDS Telecom demonstrate how much our customers value our essential communications and high-quality data services. Both businesses have lifted their expectations for 2020 financial performance. Our associates continue to show exceptional dedication and resilience in keeping our operations and networks performing at top levels for our customers.

"At UScellular, churn remained very low and retail net additions grew through an increase in connected devices. The positive impact of higher ARPU, combined with  operational and cost discipline throughout the quarter, helped  drive a strong increase in profitability, compared to the same period a year ago. LT Therivel has successfully transitioned into his new role as CEO. During the quarter UScellular successfully completed a 5G millimeter wave test data session showing significant expansion of signal reach and speed. This is important in enabling UScellular to move faster and more cost-efficiently in its 5G evolution and it will also leverage this technology to better serve its customers and help close the digital divide. UScellular has launched a new logo and brand identity with a modern look – a visual signal of how they are working to expand their brand appeal.

"At TDS Telecom, our fiber investments are delivering results. TDS Telecom grew its Wireline video and broadband connections, and combined with demand for higher broadband speeds, drove increases in average residential revenue per connection and total residential revenue. TDS Telecom continues its fiber strategy and has now deployed fiber to 280,000 or 34% of its wireline service addresses. Bolstered by the Continuum acquisition, cable operations produced an exceptional quarter with increased broadband connections generating a 19% growth in revenues and a strong increase in profitability."

2020 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2020 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 5, 2020 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2020 Estimated Results


UScellular

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Service revenues

$3,000-$3,100

$3,025-$3,075

Adjusted OIBDA1

$725-$850

$800-$875

Adjusted EBITDA1

$900-$1,025

$975-$1,050

Capital expenditures

$850-$950

Unchanged

TDS Telecom

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Total operating revenues

$950-$1,000

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1

$280-$310

$300-$320

Adjusted EBITDA1

$290-$320

$305-$325

Capital expenditures

$300-$350

Unchanged

The following tables provide reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 estimated results, actual results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2019. In providing 2020 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.

2020 Estimated Results

UScellular

TDS Telecom

(Dollars in millions)


Net income (GAAP)

N/A

N/A

Add back:


Income tax expense

N/A

N/A

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$165-$240

$95-$115

Add back:


Interest expense

110

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

680

210

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$955-$1,030

$305-$325

Add back or deduct:


(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

20

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$975-$1,050

$305-$325

Deduct:


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

170

Interest and dividend income

5

5

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$800-$875

$300-$320

Actual Results

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020

Year Ended
December 31, 2019

UScellular

TDS
Telecom

UScellular

TDS

Telecom 

(Dollars in millions)






Net income (GAAP)

$

227

$

81

$

133

$

92

Add back:






Income tax expense

11

13

52

30

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$

238

$

94

$

185

$

122

Add back:






Interest expense

76

(3)

110

(3)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

516

152

702

200

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$

830

$

243

$

997

$

320

Add back or deduct:






(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

14

1

19

(7)

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net





(1)


(Gain) loss on investments

(3)






Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$

841

$

243

$

1,015

$

313

Deduct:






Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

137



166


Interest and dividend income

6

4

17

12

Other, net



(1)




Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$

698

$

240

$

832

$

300


Numbers may not foot due to rounding.


EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2020, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

Conference Call Information

TDS will hold a conference call on November 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com. 

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,300 people as of September 30, 2020.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact, duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; intense competition; the ability to execute TDS' business strategy; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the state and federal regulatory environment; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences, price competition, or  churn rates; advances in  technology; the value of assets and investments; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; changes in facts and circumstances that could require TDS to record adjustments to amounts reflected in the financial statements; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; pending and future litigation. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K. 

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on TDS' business is uncertain, but depending on its duration and severity it could have a material adverse effect on TDS' business, financial condition or results of operations.

The impact of the global spread of COVID-19 on TDS' future operations is uncertain. Public health emergencies, such as COVID-19, pose the risk that TDS or its associates, agents, partners and suppliers may be unable to conduct business activities for an extended period of time and/or provide the level of service expected. TDS' ability to attract customers, maintain an adequate supply chain and execute on its business strategies and initiatives could be negatively impacted by this outbreak. Additionally, COVID-19 has caused and could continue to cause increased unemployment, economic downturn and credit market deterioration, all of which could negatively impact TDS. The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on TDS' business, financial condition and results of operations will depend on future circumstances, including the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, actions taken by governmental authorities and other possible direct and indirect consequences, all of which are uncertain and cannot be predicted.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com 
UScellular: www.uscellular.com 
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com 
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

Retail Connections








Postpaid








Total at end of period

4,401,000

4,372,000

4,359,000

4,383,000

4,395,000

Gross additions

168,000

129,000

132,000

170,000

163,000

Feature phones

4,000

3,000

2,000

2,000

3,000

Smartphones

98,000

82,000

88,000

128,000

121,000

Connected devices

66,000

44,000

42,000

40,000

39,000

Net additions (losses)

28,000

12,000

(26,000)

(12,000)

(19,000)

Feature phones

(8,000)

(8,000)

(10,000)

(11,000)

(11,000)

Smartphones

8,000

11,000

(10,000)

13,000

9,000

Connected devices

28,000

9,000

(6,000)

(14,000)

(17,000)

ARPU1

$

47.10

$

46.24

$

47.23

$

46.57

$

46.16

ARPA2

$

123.27

$

120.70

$

122.92

$

120.99

$

119.87

Churn rate3

1.06

%

0.89

%

1.21

%

1.38

%

1.38

%

Handsets

0.88

%

0.71

%

0.95

%

1.11

%

1.09

%

Connected devices

2.35

%

2.24

%

3.11

%

3.44

%

3.44

%

Prepaid








Total at end of period

506,000

496,000

494,000

506,000

510,000

Gross additions

65,000

62,000

57,000

63,000

70,000

Net additions (losses)

11,000

2,000

(12,000)

(3,000)

9,000

ARPU1

$

35.45

$

34.89

$

34.07

$

34.11

$

34.35

Churn rate3

3.59

%

4.05

%

4.67

%

4.40

%

4.03

%

Total connections at end of period4

4,962,000

4,919,000

4,903,000

4,941,000

4,957,000

Market penetration at end of period








Consolidated operating population

31,314,000

31,292,000

31,292,000

30,740,000

31,310,000

Consolidated operating penetration5

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

Capital expenditures (millions)

$

216

$

168

$

236

$

243

$

170

Total cell sites in service

6,758

6,673

6,629

6,578

6,554

Owned towers

4,246

4,208

4,184

4,166

4,123


Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• 

Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.

Includes reseller and other connections.

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total population of consolidated operating markets as estimated by Nielsen.

TDS Telecom

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

TDS Telecom








Wireline








Residential connections








Voice1

260,000

261,800

259,100

262,100

266,100

Broadband2

260,700

255,100

242,700

241,300

242,200

Video3

62,300

61,400

59,000

58,500

57,300

Wireline residential connections

583,000

578,300

560,700

561,900

565,600










Total residential revenue per connection4

$

51.45

$

49.73

$

50.12

$

49.11

$

49.02










Commercial connections








Voice1

109,400

112,400

114,400

117,800

121,200

Broadband2

20,800

20,700

20,500

20,400

20,600

managedIP5

114,900

115,500

118,300

121,200

124,500

Video3

200

200

100

100

400

Wireline commercial connections

245,400

248,700

253,400

259,600

266,600










Total Wireline connections

828,400

827,000

814,200

821,500

832,300










Cable








Cable residential and commercial connections








Broadband6

206,200

203,700

196,800

193,500

174,900

Video7

101,800

103,400

105,100

106,600

98,000

Voice8

67,700

69,000

68,900

69,500

63,900

managedIP5

1,800

1,800

1,400

1,300

1,200

Total Cable connections

377,400

378,000

372,300

370,900

338,000






















Numbers may not foot due to rounding.


The individual circuits connecting a customer to Wireline's central office facilities that provide voice services.

The number of Wireline customers provided high-capacity data circuits via various technologies, including DSL and dedicated internet circuit technologies.

The number of Wireline customers provided video services.

Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total Wireline residential revenue by the average number of Wireline residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.

Billable number of lines into a building for high-speed data services.

Generally, a home or business receiving video programming counts as one video connection. In counting bulk residential or commercial connections, such as an apartment building or hotel, connections are counted based on the number of units/rooms within the building receiving service.

Billable number of lines into a building for voice services.

TDS Telecom

Capital Expenditures (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

(Dollars in millions)









Wireline

$

74

$

58

$

39

$

98

$

61

Cable

18

17

15

26

20

Total TDS Telecom

$

92

$

75

$

54

$

124

$

81



 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2020

2019

2020
vs. 2019

2020

2019

2020
vs. 2019

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)










Operating revenues










UScellular

$

1,027

$

1,031


$

2,964

$

2,970

TDS Telecom

247

231

7

%

728

695

5

%

All Other1

50

59

(16)

%

157

175

(10)

%

1,324

1,321


3,849

3,840

Operating expenses










UScellular










Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

795

823

(3)

%

2,266

2,319

(2)

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

161

181

(11)

%

516

524

(2)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

6

5

15

%

14

13

10

%

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net





N/M



(1)

N/M

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net



2

N/M





N/M

962

1,011

(5)

%

2,796

2,855

(2)

%

TDS Telecom










Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

169

162

4

%

488

467

4

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

49

50


152

150

2

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net





65

%

1

(7)

N/M

219

212

3

%

641

609

5

%

All Other1










Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

50

62

(19)

%

157

182

(13)

%

Depreciation and amortization

7

6

(26)

%

17

23

(24)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net



1

(96)

%



(1)

71

%

56

69

(20)

%

174

205

(14)

%

Total operating expenses

1,237

1,292

(4)

%

3,611

3,669

(2)

%

Operating income (loss)










UScellular

65

20

N/M

168

115

46

%

TDS Telecom

28

20

44

%

87

86

2

%

All Other1

(6)

(11)

45

%

(17)

(30)

39

%

87

29

N/M

238

171

39

%

Investment and other income (expense)










Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

48

44

10

%

138

129

7

%

Interest and dividend income

4

7

(49)

%

12

24

(52)

%

Gain (loss) on investments

3



N/M

3



N/M

Interest expense

(43)

(42)

(1)

%

(119)

(128)

8

%

Other, net





(60)

%

(1)



(58)

%

Total investment and other income

12

9

38

%

33

25

35

%

Income before income taxes

99

38

N/M

271

196

38

%

Income tax expense

6

15

(61)

%

17

64

(73)

%

Net income

93

23

N/M

254

132

92

%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

15

5

N/M

42

22

87

%

Net income attributable to TDS shareholders

$

78

$

18

N/M

$

212

$

110

93

%












Basic weighted average shares outstanding

114

115


114

114

Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS shareholders

$

0.68

$

0.15

N/M

$

1.85

$

0.96

93

%












Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

115

116


115

116

Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS shareholders

$

0.66

$

0.15

N/M

$

1.81

$

0.93

94

%










































N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.


Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2020

2019

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities


Net income

$

254

$

132

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

685

697

Bad debts expense

55

80

Stock-based compensation expense

39

47

Deferred income taxes, net

217

23

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(138)

(129)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

118

100

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

15

5

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net



(1)

(Gain) loss on investments

(3)


Other operating activities

1

4

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations


Accounts receivable

26

(42)

Equipment installment plans receivable

13

(42)

Inventory

2

3

Accounts payable

95

(4)

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

(21)

(2)

Accrued taxes

(156)

37

Accrued interest

14

9

Other assets and liabilities

(50)

(43)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,166

874




Cash flows from investing activities


Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(914)

(631)

Cash paid for licenses

(169)

(257)

Cash received from investments

1

29

Cash paid for investments

(1)

(11)

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges

1

32

Other investing activities

4

1

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,078)

(837)




Cash flows from financing activities


Issuance of long-term debt

675


Repayment of long-term debt

(8)

(16)

TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(3)

(6)

UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(11)

(8)

Repurchase of TDS Common Shares

(14)


Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares

(23)

(21)

Dividends paid to TDS shareholders

(58)

(57)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(23)

(1)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(3)

Other financing activities

1

9

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

534

(103)




Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

622

(66)




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


Beginning of period

474

927

End of period

$

1,096

$

861

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

ASSETS





September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(Dollars in millions)


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,076

$

465

Accounts receivable, net

1,056

1,124

Inventory, net

164

169

Prepaid expenses

109

98

Income taxes receivable

226

36

Other current assets

39

29

Total current assets

2,670

1,921




Assets held for sale

19






Licenses

2,637

2,480




Goodwill

547

547




Other intangible assets, net

219

239




Investments in unconsolidated entities

508

488




Property, plant and equipment, net

3,727

3,527




Operating lease right-of-use assets

988

972




Other assets and deferred charges

580

607




Total assets

$

11,895

$

10,781

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Current liabilities


Current portion of long-term debt

$

3

$

10

Accounts payable

399

374

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

168

189

Accrued interest

24

11

Accrued taxes

63

41

Accrued compensation

107

121

Short-term operating lease liabilities

125

116

Other current liabilities

76

100

Total current liabilities

965

962




Deferred liabilities and credits


Deferred income tax liability, net

893

676

Long-term operating lease liabilities

938

931

Other deferred liabilities and credits

530

481




Long-term debt, net

2,970

2,316




Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

10

11




Equity


TDS shareholders' equity


Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1

1

Capital in excess of par value

2,479

2,468

Treasury shares, at cost

(478)

(479)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7)

(9)

Retained earnings

2,809

2,672

Total TDS shareholders' equity

4,804

4,653




Noncontrolling interests

785

751




Total equity

5,589

5,404




Total liabilities and equity

$

11,895

$

10,781

Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2020



TDS

TDS Corporate

Intercompany

TDS

UScellular

Telecom

& Other

Eliminations

Consolidated

(Dollars in millions)








Cash and cash equivalents

$

931

$

573

$

147

$

(575)

$

1,076










Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets

$

2,628

$

766

$

9

$



$

3,403

Investment in unconsolidated entities

467

4

48

(11)

508

$

3,095

$

770

$

57

$

(11)

$

3,911










Property, plant and equipment, net

$

2,322

$

1,303

$

102

$



$

3,727










Long-term debt, net:








Current portion

$

2

$



$

1

$



$

3

Non-current portion

2,108

4

858



2,970

$

2,110

$

4

$

859

$



$

2,973

TDS Telecom Highlights

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2020

2019

2020
vs. 2019

2020

2019

2020
vs. 2019

(Dollars in millions)










Wireline










Operating revenues










Residential

$

90

$

83

8

%

$

260

$

245

6

%

Commercial

38

41

(8)

%

115

127

(9)

%

Wholesale

45

45

1

%

136

139

(2)

%

Total service revenues

173

169

2

%

511

512

Equipment and product sales





4

%

1

1

(30)

%

173

169

2

%

512

512

Operating expenses










Cost of services

69

68

2

%

197

195

1

%

Cost of equipment and products





(25)

%

1

1

(30)

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

51

52

(3)

%

148

148

(1)

%

Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

120

120


345

344

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

30

33

(8)

%

94

99

(5)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net





(70)

%



(8)

N/M

150

153

(2)

%

439

435

1

%

Operating income

$

23

$

16

42

%

$

73

$

78

(6)

%












Cable










Operating revenues










Residential

$

62

$

52

21

%

$

182

$

152

20

%

Commercial

12

10

13

%

34

32

9

%

74

62

19

%

216

184

18

%

Operating expenses










Cost of services

31

27

15

%

91

79

15

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

18

15

23

%

52

44

18

%

Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

49

42

18

%

143

124

16

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

20

17

15

%

59

51

15

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net





N/M

1

1

(14)

%

69

59

17

%

202

175

15

%

Operating income (loss)

$

5

$

3

55

%

$

14

$

8

76

%












Total TDS Telecom operating income

$

28

$

20

44

%

$

87

$

86

2

%

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Financial Measures and Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Dollars in millions)






Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$

359

$

282

$

1,166

$

874

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

304

238

914

631

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$

55

$

44

$

252

$

243


Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Related Links

www.tdsinc.com

Also from this source

TDS announces third quarter 2020 dividend...

TDS reports second quarter 2020 results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics