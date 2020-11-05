TDS reports third quarter 2020 results

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,324 million for the third quarter of 2020, versus $1,321 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $78 million and $0.66, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $18 million and $0.15, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"The TDS Enterprise had a strong quarter," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "Impressive financial results produced by UScellular and TDS Telecom demonstrate how much our customers value our essential communications and high-quality data services. Both businesses have lifted their expectations for 2020 financial performance. Our associates continue to show exceptional dedication and resilience in keeping our operations and networks performing at top levels for our customers.

"At UScellular, churn remained very low and retail net additions grew through an increase in connected devices. The positive impact of higher ARPU, combined with operational and cost discipline throughout the quarter, helped drive a strong increase in profitability, compared to the same period a year ago. LT Therivel has successfully transitioned into his new role as CEO. During the quarter UScellular successfully completed a 5G millimeter wave test data session showing significant expansion of signal reach and speed. This is important in enabling UScellular to move faster and more cost-efficiently in its 5G evolution and it will also leverage this technology to better serve its customers and help close the digital divide. UScellular has launched a new logo and brand identity with a modern look – a visual signal of how they are working to expand their brand appeal.

"At TDS Telecom, our fiber investments are delivering results. TDS Telecom grew its Wireline video and broadband connections, and combined with demand for higher broadband speeds, drove increases in average residential revenue per connection and total residential revenue. TDS Telecom continues its fiber strategy and has now deployed fiber to 280,000 or 34% of its wireline service addresses. Bolstered by the Continuum acquisition, cable operations produced an exceptional quarter with increased broadband connections generating a 19% growth in revenues and a strong increase in profitability."

2020 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2020 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 5, 2020 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2020 Estimated Results



UScellular Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Service revenues $3,000-$3,100 $3,025-$3,075 Adjusted OIBDA1 $725-$850 $800-$875 Adjusted EBITDA1 $900-$1,025 $975-$1,050 Capital expenditures $850-$950 Unchanged

TDS Telecom Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Total operating revenues $950-$1,000 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1 $280-$310 $300-$320 Adjusted EBITDA1 $290-$320 $305-$325 Capital expenditures $300-$350 Unchanged

The following tables provide reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 estimated results, actual results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2019. In providing 2020 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.

2020 Estimated Results

UScellular

TDS Telecom (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) N/A

N/A Add back:





Income tax expense N/A

N/A Income before income taxes (GAAP) $165-$240

$95-$115 Add back:





Interest expense 110

— Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 680

210 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $955-$1,030

$305-$325 Add back or deduct:





(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 20

— Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $975-$1,050

$305-$325 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 170

— Interest and dividend income 5

5 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $800-$875

$300-$320



Actual Results

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

UScellular

TDS

Telecom

UScellular

TDS Telecom (Dollars in millions)













Net income (GAAP) $ 227



$ 81



$ 133



$ 92

Add back:













Income tax expense 11



13



52



30

Income before income taxes (GAAP) $ 238



$ 94



$ 185



$ 122

Add back:













Interest expense 76



(3)



110



(3)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 516



152



702



200

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 830



$ 243



$ 997



$ 320

Add back or deduct:













(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 14



1



19



(7)

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —



—



(1)



—

(Gain) loss on investments (3)



—



—



—

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 841



$ 243



$ 1,015



$ 313

Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 137



—



166



—

Interest and dividend income 6



4



17



12

Other, net —



(1)



—



—

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 698



$ 240



$ 832



$ 300







Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2020, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,300 people as of September 30, 2020.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact, duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; intense competition; the ability to execute TDS' business strategy; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the state and federal regulatory environment; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; the value of assets and investments; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; changes in facts and circumstances that could require TDS to record adjustments to amounts reflected in the financial statements; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; pending and future litigation. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on TDS' business is uncertain, but depending on its duration and severity it could have a material adverse effect on TDS' business, financial condition or results of operations.

The impact of the global spread of COVID-19 on TDS' future operations is uncertain. Public health emergencies, such as COVID-19, pose the risk that TDS or its associates, agents, partners and suppliers may be unable to conduct business activities for an extended period of time and/or provide the level of service expected. TDS' ability to attract customers, maintain an adequate supply chain and execute on its business strategies and initiatives could be negatively impacted by this outbreak. Additionally, COVID-19 has caused and could continue to cause increased unemployment, economic downturn and credit market deterioration, all of which could negatively impact TDS. The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on TDS' business, financial condition and results of operations will depend on future circumstances, including the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, actions taken by governmental authorities and other possible direct and indirect consequences, all of which are uncertain and cannot be predicted.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,401,000



4,372,000



4,359,000



4,383,000



4,395,000

Gross additions 168,000



129,000



132,000



170,000



163,000

Feature phones 4,000



3,000



2,000



2,000



3,000

Smartphones 98,000



82,000



88,000



128,000



121,000

Connected devices 66,000



44,000



42,000



40,000



39,000

Net additions (losses) 28,000



12,000



(26,000)



(12,000)



(19,000)

Feature phones (8,000)



(8,000)



(10,000)



(11,000)



(11,000)

Smartphones 8,000



11,000



(10,000)



13,000



9,000

Connected devices 28,000



9,000



(6,000)



(14,000)



(17,000)

ARPU1 $ 47.10



$ 46.24



$ 47.23



$ 46.57



$ 46.16

ARPA2 $ 123.27



$ 120.70



$ 122.92



$ 120.99



$ 119.87

Churn rate3 1.06 %

0.89 %

1.21 %

1.38 %

1.38 % Handsets 0.88 %

0.71 %

0.95 %

1.11 %

1.09 % Connected devices 2.35 %

2.24 %

3.11 %

3.44 %

3.44 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 506,000



496,000



494,000



506,000



510,000

Gross additions 65,000



62,000



57,000



63,000



70,000

Net additions (losses) 11,000



2,000



(12,000)



(3,000)



9,000

ARPU1 $ 35.45



$ 34.89



$ 34.07



$ 34.11



$ 34.35

Churn rate3 3.59 %

4.05 %

4.67 %

4.40 %

4.03 % Total connections at end of period4 4,962,000



4,919,000



4,903,000



4,941,000



4,957,000

Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 31,314,000



31,292,000



31,292,000



30,740,000



31,310,000

Consolidated operating penetration5 16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 216



$ 168



$ 236



$ 243



$ 170

Total cell sites in service 6,758



6,673



6,629



6,578



6,554

Owned towers 4,246



4,208



4,184



4,166



4,123







1 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 2 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 3 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 4 Includes reseller and other connections. 5 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total population of consolidated operating markets as estimated by Nielsen.

TDS Telecom Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019 TDS Telecom

















Wireline

















Residential connections

















Voice1 260,000



261,800



259,100



262,100



266,100

Broadband2 260,700



255,100



242,700



241,300



242,200

Video3 62,300



61,400



59,000



58,500



57,300

Wireline residential connections 583,000



578,300



560,700



561,900



565,600





















Total residential revenue per connection4 $ 51.45



$ 49.73



$ 50.12



$ 49.11



$ 49.02





















Commercial connections

















Voice1 109,400



112,400



114,400



117,800



121,200

Broadband2 20,800



20,700



20,500



20,400



20,600

managedIP5 114,900



115,500



118,300



121,200



124,500

Video3 200



200



100



100



400

Wireline commercial connections 245,400



248,700



253,400



259,600



266,600





















Total Wireline connections 828,400



827,000



814,200



821,500



832,300





















Cable

















Cable residential and commercial connections

















Broadband6 206,200



203,700



196,800



193,500



174,900

Video7 101,800



103,400



105,100



106,600



98,000

Voice8 67,700



69,000



68,900



69,500



63,900

managedIP5 1,800



1,800



1,400



1,300



1,200

Total Cable connections 377,400



378,000



372,300



370,900



338,000















































Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1 The individual circuits connecting a customer to Wireline's central office facilities that provide voice services. 2 The number of Wireline customers provided high-capacity data circuits via various technologies, including DSL and dedicated internet circuit technologies. 3 The number of Wireline customers provided video services. 4 Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total Wireline residential revenue by the average number of Wireline residential connections and by the number of months in the period. 5 The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology. 6 Billable number of lines into a building for high-speed data services. 7 Generally, a home or business receiving video programming counts as one video connection. In counting bulk residential or commercial connections, such as an apartment building or hotel, connections are counted based on the number of units/rooms within the building receiving service. 8 Billable number of lines into a building for voice services.

TDS Telecom

Capital Expenditures (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended 9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

(Dollars in millions)



















Wireline $ 74



$ 58



$ 39

$ 98



$ 61



Cable 18



17



15

26



20



Total TDS Telecom $ 92



$ 75



$ 54

$ 124



$ 81









Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

vs. 2019

2020

2019

2020

vs. 2019 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















UScellular $ 1,027



$ 1,031



–

$ 2,964



$ 2,970



– TDS Telecom 247



231



7 %

728



695



5 % All Other1 50



59



(16) %

157



175



(10) %

1,324



1,321



–

3,849



3,840



– Operating expenses





















UScellular





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 795



823



(3) %

2,266



2,319



(2) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 161



181



(11) %

516



524



(2) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 6



5



15 %

14



13



10 % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —



—



N/M

—



(1)



N/M (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —



2



N/M

—



—



N/M

962



1,011



(5) %

2,796



2,855



(2) % TDS Telecom





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 169



162



4 %

488



467



4 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 49



50



–

152



150



2 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net —



—



65 %

1



(7)



N/M

219



212



3 %

641



609



5 % All Other1





















Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 50



62



(19) %

157



182



(13) % Depreciation and amortization 7



6



(26) %

17



23



(24) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net —



1



(96) %

—



(1)



71 %

56



69



(20) %

174



205



(14) % Total operating expenses 1,237



1,292



(4) %

3,611



3,669



(2) % Operating income (loss)





















UScellular 65



20



N/M

168



115



46 % TDS Telecom 28



20



44 %

87



86



2 % All Other1 (6)



(11)



45 %

(17)



(30)



39 %

87



29



N/M

238



171



39 % Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 48



44



10 %

138



129



7 % Interest and dividend income 4



7



(49) %

12



24



(52) % Gain (loss) on investments 3



—



N/M

3



—



N/M Interest expense (43)



(42)



(1) %

(119)



(128)



8 % Other, net —



—



(60) %

(1)



—



(58) % Total investment and other income 12



9



38 %

33



25



35 % Income before income taxes 99



38



N/M

271



196



38 % Income tax expense 6



15



(61) %

17



64



(73) % Net income 93



23



N/M

254



132



92 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 15



5



N/M

42



22



87 % Net income attributable to TDS shareholders $ 78



$ 18



N/M

$ 212



$ 110



93 %























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 114



115



–

114



114



– Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS shareholders $ 0.68



$ 0.15



N/M

$ 1.85



$ 0.96



93 %























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 115



116



–

115



116



– Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS shareholders $ 0.66



$ 0.15



N/M

$ 1.81



$ 0.93



94 %





















































































N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1 Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 254



$ 132

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 685



697

Bad debts expense 55



80

Stock-based compensation expense 39



47

Deferred income taxes, net 217



23

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (138)



(129)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities 118



100

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 15



5

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —



(1)

(Gain) loss on investments (3)



—

Other operating activities 1



4

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable 26



(42)

Equipment installment plans receivable 13



(42)

Inventory 2



3

Accounts payable 95



(4)

Customer deposits and deferred revenues (21)



(2)

Accrued taxes (156)



37

Accrued interest 14



9

Other assets and liabilities (50)



(43)

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,166



874









Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (914)



(631)

Cash paid for licenses (169)



(257)

Cash received from investments 1



29

Cash paid for investments (1)



(11)

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges 1



32

Other investing activities 4



1

Net cash used in investing activities (1,078)



(837)









Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 675



—

Repayment of long-term debt (8)



(16)

TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (3)



(6)

UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (11)



(8)

Repurchase of TDS Common Shares (14)



—

Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares (23)



(21)

Dividends paid to TDS shareholders (58)



(57)

Payment of debt issuance costs (23)



(1)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (2)



(3)

Other financing activities 1



9

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 534



(103)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 622



(66)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 474



927

End of period $ 1,096



$ 861



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,076



$ 465

Accounts receivable, net 1,056



1,124

Inventory, net 164



169

Prepaid expenses 109



98

Income taxes receivable 226



36

Other current assets 39



29

Total current assets 2,670



1,921









Assets held for sale 19



—









Licenses 2,637



2,480









Goodwill 547



547









Other intangible assets, net 219



239









Investments in unconsolidated entities 508



488









Property, plant and equipment, net 3,727



3,527









Operating lease right-of-use assets 988



972









Other assets and deferred charges 580



607









Total assets $ 11,895



$ 10,781



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 3



$ 10

Accounts payable 399



374

Customer deposits and deferred revenues 168



189

Accrued interest 24



11

Accrued taxes 63



41

Accrued compensation 107



121

Short-term operating lease liabilities 125



116

Other current liabilities 76



100

Total current liabilities 965



962









Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 893



676

Long-term operating lease liabilities 938



931

Other deferred liabilities and credits 530



481









Long-term debt, net 2,970



2,316









Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 10



11









Equity





TDS shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1



1

Capital in excess of par value 2,479



2,468

Treasury shares, at cost (478)



(479)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7)



(9)

Retained earnings 2,809



2,672

Total TDS shareholders' equity 4,804



4,653









Noncontrolling interests 785



751









Total equity 5,589



5,404









Total liabilities and equity $ 11,895



$ 10,781



Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)





September 30, 2020





TDS

TDS Corporate

Intercompany

TDS

UScellular

Telecom

& Other

Eliminations

Consolidated (Dollars in millions)

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 931



$ 573



$ 147



$ (575)



$ 1,076





















Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets $ 2,628



$ 766



$ 9



$ —



$ 3,403

Investment in unconsolidated entities 467



4



48



(11)



508



$ 3,095



$ 770



$ 57



$ (11)



$ 3,911





















Property, plant and equipment, net $ 2,322



$ 1,303



$ 102



$ —



$ 3,727





















Long-term debt, net:

















Current portion $ 2



$ —



$ 1



$ —



$ 3

Non-current portion 2,108



4



858



—



2,970



$ 2,110



$ 4



$ 859



$ —



$ 2,973



TDS Telecom Highlights (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

vs. 2019

2020

2019

2020

vs. 2019 (Dollars in millions)





















Wireline





















Operating revenues





















Residential $ 90



$ 83



8 %

$ 260



$ 245



6 % Commercial 38



41



(8) %

115



127



(9) % Wholesale 45



45



1 %

136



139



(2) % Total service revenues 173



169



2 %

511



512



– Equipment and product sales —



—



4 %

1



1



(30) %

173



169



2 %

512



512



– Operating expenses





















Cost of services 69



68



2 %

197



195



1 % Cost of equipment and products —



—



(25) %

1



1



(30) % Selling, general and administrative expenses 51



52



(3) %

148



148



(1) % Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 120



120



–

345



344



– Depreciation, amortization and accretion 30



33



(8) %

94



99



(5) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net —



—



(70) %

—



(8)



N/M

150



153



(2) %

439



435



1 % Operating income $ 23



$ 16



42 %

$ 73



$ 78



(6) %























Cable





















Operating revenues





















Residential $ 62



$ 52



21 %

$ 182



$ 152



20 % Commercial 12



10



13 %

34



32



9 %

74



62



19 %

216



184



18 % Operating expenses





















Cost of services 31



27



15 %

91



79



15 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 18



15



23 %

52



44



18 % Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 49



42



18 %

143



124



16 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 20



17



15 %

59



51



15 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net —



—



N/M

1



1



(14) %

69



59



17 %

202



175



15 % Operating income (loss) $ 5



$ 3



55 %

$ 14



$ 8



76 %























Total TDS Telecom operating income $ 28



$ 20



44 %

$ 87



$ 86



2 %



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Financial Measures and Reconciliations (Unaudited) Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 359



$ 282



$ 1,166



$ 874

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment 304



238



914



631

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ 55



$ 44



$ 252



$ 243







1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

