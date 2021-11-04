TDS reports third quarter 2021 results

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference November 4, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,328 million for the third quarter of 2021, versus $1,324 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $28 million and $0.24, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $78 million and $0.66, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"The TDS Enterprise continued to execute on its strategic priorities," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular is continuing to make improvements in its high-performing network and TDS Telecom is making progress in its new fiber expansion markets.

"At UScellular, the positive impact of postpaid ARPU contributed to growth in retail service revenues. In addition, prepaid results indicate an improving trend as we progress through the year. Our business and government and our tower operations are also gaining momentum towards the growth we believe is achievable in their respective areas. UScellular's 5G and network modernization programs are on track, and we are optimistic on the use of millimeter wave spectrum for fixed wireless access and its potential to serve rural customers. Test trials to validate customer experience and network performance have continued and will provide important insights as we look to bring this service to market.

"TDS Telecom achieved excellent growth in broadband connections, which helped drive higher operating revenues for the quarter. TDS Telecom continues to upsize its fiber program and has deployed fiber to 40% of its wireline service addresses. Now capable of delivering 2Gig internet speeds in select markets, TDS Telecom will offer 2Gig speeds in all of its fiber expansion markets going forward."

2021 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2021 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 4, 2021 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2021 Estimated Results



UScellular Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Service revenues $3,050-$3,150 $3,075-$3,125 Adjusted OIBDA1 $850-$950 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA1 $1,025-$1,125 Unchanged Capital expenditures $775-$875 $700-$800











TDS Telecom Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Total operating revenues $975-$1,025 $990-$1,020 Adjusted OIBDA1 $290-$320 $295-$315 Adjusted EBITDA1 $290-$320 $295-$315 Capital expenditures $425-$475 $400-$450

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2021 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



2021 Estimated Results

UScellular

TDS Telecom (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) N/A

N/A Add back:





Income tax expense N/A

N/A Income before income taxes (GAAP) $155-$255

$95-$115 Add back:





Interest expense 180



—

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 675



200

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $1,010-$1,110

$295-$315 Add back or deduct:





(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 15



—

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $1,025-$1,125

$295-$315 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 170



—

Interest and dividend income 5



—

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $850-$950

$295-$315



Actual Results

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2020

UScellular

TDS Telecom

UScellular

TDS Telecom (Dollars in millions)













Net income (GAAP) $ 132



$ 68



$ 233



$ 100

Add back:













Income tax expense 31



22



17



18

Income before income taxes (GAAP) $ 163



$ 90



$ 250



$ 117

Add back:













Interest expense 144



(3)



112



(4)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 510



147



683



203

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 817



$ 233



$ 1,045



$ 316

Add back or deduct:













(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 15



2



25



1

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (1)



—



—



—

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —



—



(5)



—

(Gain) loss on investments —



—



(2)



—

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 831



$ 235



$ 1,063



$ 317

Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 137



—



179



—

Interest and dividend income 5



1



8



5

Other, net —



(1)



—



(1)

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 689



$ 235



$ 876



$ 314





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2021, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

Stock Repurchase

During the third quarter of 2021, TDS repurchased 77,489 Common Shares for $2 million and UScellular repurchased 626,410 Common Shares for $20 million.

Conference Call Information

TDS will hold a conference call on November 4, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time.

Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com or at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3192472/D1EB8251CA63A8AE47DD208E6469C968

Access the call by phone at (833) 968-2187, conference ID: 6753568.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,900 associates as of September 30, 2021.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com

UScellular: www.uscellular.com

TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com

OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,391,000



4,399,000



4,406,000



4,412,000



4,401,000

Gross additions 145,000



141,000



143,000



171,000



168,000

Feature phones 2,000



3,000



3,000



2,000



4,000

Smartphones 103,000



98,000



101,000



117,000



98,000

Connected devices 40,000



40,000



39,000



52,000



66,000

Net additions (losses) (8,000)



(6,000)



(6,000)



11,000



28,000

Feature phones (7,000)



(7,000)



(9,000)



(9,000)



(8,000)

Smartphones 2,000



6,000



6,000



12,000



8,000

Connected devices (3,000)



(5,000)



(3,000)



8,000



28,000

ARPU1,2 $ 48.12



$ 47.74



$ 47.65



$ 47.51



$ 47.10

ARPA1,3 $ 125.99



$ 125.25



$ 125.25



$ 124.87



$ 123.27

Churn rate4 1.15 %

1.11 %

1.12 %

1.21 %

1.06 % Handsets 0.95 %

0.88 %

0.92 %

1.01 %

0.88 % Connected devices 2.59 %

2.69 %

2.53 %

2.64 %

2.35 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 518,000



507,000



496,000



499,000



506,000

Gross additions 74,000



65,000



62,000



56,000



65,000

Net additions (losses) 11,000



10,000



(3,000)



(8,000)



11,000

ARPU2 $ 35.05



$ 35.64



$ 35.25



$ 35.15



$ 35.45

Churn rate4 4.09 %

3.66 %

4.37 %

4.24 %

3.59 % Total connections at end of period5 4,972,000



4,967,000



4,961,000



4,968,000



4,962,000

Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 31,865,000



31,493,000



31,493,000



31,314,000



31,314,000

Consolidated operating penetration6 16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 185



$ 148



$ 125



$ 320



$ 216

Total cell sites in service 6,857



6,819



6,802



6,797



6,758

Owned towers 4,274



4,278



4,270



4,271



4,246









1 Q3 2021 Postpaid ARPU and ARPA amounts exclude $9 million of postpaid revenue related to a third quarter out-of-period error.





2 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:







• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.





3 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.





4 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.





5 Includes reseller and other connections.





6 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

TDS Telecom Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020 Residential connections

















Broadband1

















Wireline, Incumbent 252,100



249,200



243,700



242,500



243,400

Wireline, Expansion 32,600



28,300



24,100



20,400



17,300

Cable 202,700



201,200



199,500



196,400



193,300

Total Broadband 487,400



478,700



467,300



459,300



454,000

Video2

















Wireline 65,900



64,800



63,000



63,000



62,300

Cable 77,200



78,400



79,600



81,400



82,300

Total Video 143,100



143,200



142,700



144,400



144,500

Voice3

















Wireline 252,100



254,200



255,000



256,900



260,000

Cable 54,200



54,000



53,700



53,900



54,400

Total Voice 306,300



308,100



308,700



310,800



314,400

Total Residential connections 936,800



930,100



918,700



914,400



913,000

Commercial connections

















Broadband1 35,400



34,900



34,400



34,000



33,700

Video2 18,200



19,100



19,400



19,700



19,700

Voice3 111,500



114,300



116,500



119,700



122,700

ManagedIP4 103,900



106,200



108,500



113,300



116,700

Total Commercial connections 269,000



274,400



278,800



286,700



292,900

Total connections 1,205,700



1,204,500



1,197,400



1,201,100



1,205,900





















Residential revenue per connection5 $ 57.75



$ 57.66



$ 56.97



$ 55.66



$ 55.66





















Capital expenditures (millions) $ 91



$ 99



$ 70



$ 147



$ 92







Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1 The individual customers provided high-speed internet access through various transmission technologies, including fiber, DSL, dedicated internet circuit technologies or cable modem service.



2 The individual customers provided video services.



3 The individual circuits connecting a customer to TDS' central office facilities that provide voice services or the billable number of lines into a building for voice services.



4 The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.



5 Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021 vs. 2020

2021

2020

2021 vs. 2020 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















UScellular1 $ 1,016



$ 1,027



(1) %

$ 3,053



$ 2,964



3 % TDS Telecom 252



247



2 %

752



728



3 % All Other2 60



50



22 %

152



157



(3) %

1,328



1,324



–

3,957



3,849



3 % Operating expenses





















UScellular





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 803



795



1 %

2,364



2,266



4 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 160



161



–

510



516



(1) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 8



6



29 %

15



14



7 % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —



—



N/M

(1)



—



N/M

971



962



1 %

2,888



2,796



3 % TDS Telecom





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 175



169



3 %

517



488



6 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 49



49



(1) %

147



152



(4) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 1



—



50 %

2



1



N/M

224



219



2 %

665



641



4 % All Other2





















Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 60



50



19 %

153



157



(3) % Depreciation and amortization 4



7



(20) %

13



17



(18) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net (1)



—



N/M

—



—



(90) %

64



56



15 %

167



174



(4) % Total operating expenses 1,259



1,237



2 %

3,720



3,611



3 % Operating income (loss)





















UScellular 45



65



(31) %

165



168



(2) % TDS Telecom 27



28



(3) %

87



87



(1) % All Other2 (3)



(6)



40 %

(15)



(17)



14 %

69



87



(21) %

237



238



– Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 48



48



–

138



138



– Interest and dividend income 3



4



(30) %

9



12



(24) % Gain (loss) on investments —



3



N/M

—



3



N/M Interest expense (54)



(43)



(24) %

(193)



(119)



(63) % Other, net —



—



19 %

(1)



(1)



13 % Total investment and other income (expense) (3)



12



N/M

(47)



33



N/M Income before income taxes 66



99



(33) %

190



271



(30) % Income tax expense 19



6



N/M

38



17



N/M Net income 47



93



(50) %

152



254



(40) % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 7



15



(55) %

26



42



(37) % Net income attributable to TDS shareholders 40



78



(49) %

126



212



(41) % TDS Preferred Share dividends 12



—



N/M

21



—



N/M Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders $ 28



$ 78



(64) %

$ 105



$ 212



(51) %























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 115



114



–

115



114



– Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ 0.24



$ 0.68



(64) %

$ 0.91



$ 1.85



(51) %























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 116



115



1 %

116



115



– Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ 0.24



$ 0.66



(64) %

$ 0.89



$ 1.81



(51) %



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.



Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1 During the three months ended September 30, 2021, UScellular recorded a $9 million out-of-period error, which increased Service revenue by $9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. 2 Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 152



$ 254

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 670



685

Bad debts expense 36



55

Stock-based compensation expense 35



39

Deferred income taxes, net 55



217

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (138)



(138)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities 107



118

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 17



15

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (1)



—

(Gain) loss on investments —



(3)

Other operating activities 51



1

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable 26



26

Equipment installment plans receivable (44)



13

Inventory 12



2

Accounts payable (56)



95

Customer deposits and deferred revenues 13



(21)

Accrued taxes (43)



(156)

Accrued interest 4



14

Other assets and liabilities (33)



(50)

Net cash provided by operating activities 863



1,166









Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (726)



(914)

Cash paid for intangible assets (1,268)



(169)

Cash received from investments 3



1

Cash paid for investments —



(1)

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges 2



1

Advance payments for license acquisitions (20)



—

Other investing activities 3



4

Net cash used in investing activities (2,006)



(1,078)









Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 1,418



675

Repayment of long-term debt (1,884)



(8)

Issuance of TDS Preferred Shares 1,110



—

TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (5)



(3)

UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (16)



(11)

Repurchase of TDS Common Shares (4)



(14)

Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares (21)



(23)

Dividends paid to TDS shareholders (81)



(58)

Payment of debt and equity issuance costs (59)



(23)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (2)



(2)

Other financing activities (4)



1

Net cash provided by financing activities 452



534









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (691)



622









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 1,452



474

End of period $ 761



$ 1,096



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 725



$ 1,429

Short-term investments —



3

Accounts receivable, net 1,083



1,112

Inventory, net 142



154

Prepaid expenses 104



105

Income taxes receivable 187



187

Other current assets 56



36

Total current assets 2,297



3,026









Assets held for sale 3



2









Licenses 4,111



2,638









Goodwill 547



547









Other intangible assets, net 202



213









Investments in unconsolidated entities 509



477









Property, plant and equipment, net 4,108



3,972









Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,021



998









Other assets and deferred charges 648



652









Total assets $ 13,446



$ 12,525



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 194



$ 5

Accounts payable 466



508

Customer deposits and deferred revenues 207



193

Accrued interest 20



16

Accrued taxes 46



69

Accrued compensation 112



132

Short-term operating lease liabilities 139



129

Other current liabilities 104



101

Total current liabilities 1,288



1,153









Liabilities held for sale —



1









Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 919



863

Long-term operating lease liabilities 947



940

Other deferred liabilities and credits 750



541









Long-term debt, net 2,804



3,424









Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 10



10









Equity





TDS shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1



1

Capital in excess of par value 2,478



2,482

Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1,074



—

Treasury shares, at cost (459)



(477)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2)



(4)

Retained earnings 2,819



2,802

Total TDS shareholders' equity 5,911



4,804









Noncontrolling interests 817



789









Total equity 6,728



5,593









Total liabilities and equity $ 13,446



$ 12,525



Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)





September 30, 2021





TDS

TDS

Corporate

Intercompany

TDS

UScellular

Telecom

& Other

Eliminations

Consolidated (Dollars in millions)

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 231



$ 153



$ 500



$ (159)



$ 725





















Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets $ 4,102



$ 751



$ 7



$ —



$ 4,860

Investment in unconsolidated entities 466



4



46



(7)



509



$ 4,568



$ 755



$ 53



$ (7)



$ 5,369





















Property, plant and equipment, net $ 2,457



$ 1,559



$ 92



$ —



$ 4,108





















Long-term debt, net:

















Current portion $ 3



$ —



$ 191



$ —



$ 194

Non-current portion 2,604



4



196



—



2,804



$ 2,607



$ 4



$ 387



$ —



$ 2,998



TDS Telecom Highlights (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021 vs. 2020

2021

2020

2021 vs. 2020 (Dollars in millions)





















Operating revenues





















Residential





















Wireline, Incumbent $ 87



$ 85



3 %

$ 258



$ 246



5 % Wireline, Expansion 9



5



73 %

24



13



77 % Cable 66



62



6 %

197



182



8 % Total residential 162



152



6 %

479



441



8 % Commercial 45



48



(6) %

138



146



(5) % Wholesale 44



46



(5) %

135



140



(4) % Total service revenues 251



247



2 %

751



727



3 % Equipment revenues —



—



(44) %

1



1



(15) % Total operating revenues 252



247



2 %

752



728



3 %























Cost of services 102



100



3 %

301



287



5 % Cost of equipment and products —



—



(36) %

—



1



(17) % Selling, general and administrative expenses 72



69



5 %

216



200



8 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 49



49



(1) %

147



152



(4) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 1



—



50 %

2



1



N/M Total operating expenses 224



219



2 %

665



641



4 %























Operating income $ 27



$ 28



(3) %

$ 87



$ 87



(1) %



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Financial Measures and Reconciliations (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 384



$ 359



$ 863



$ 1,166

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment 270



304



726



914

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ 114



$ 54



$ 137



$ 252







1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

