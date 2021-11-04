TDS reports third quarter 2021 results

UScellular and TDS Telecom executing on strategic priorities; TDS Telecom has deployed fiber to 40% of its wireline service addresses

Nov 04, 2021, 16:05 ET

TDS will hold a teleconference November 4, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. CDT. 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,328 million for the third quarter of 2021, versus $1,324 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $28 million and $0.24, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $78 million and $0.66, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"The TDS Enterprise continued to execute on its strategic priorities," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular is continuing to make improvements in its high-performing network and TDS Telecom is making progress in its new fiber expansion markets.

"At UScellular, the positive impact of postpaid ARPU contributed to growth in retail service revenues. In addition, prepaid results indicate an improving trend as we progress through the year. Our business and government and our tower operations are also gaining momentum towards the growth we believe is achievable in their respective areas. UScellular's 5G and network modernization programs are on track, and we are optimistic on the use of millimeter wave spectrum for fixed wireless access and its potential to serve rural customers. Test trials to validate customer experience and network performance have continued and will provide important insights as we look to bring this service to market.

"TDS Telecom achieved excellent growth in broadband connections, which helped drive higher operating revenues for the quarter. TDS Telecom continues to upsize its fiber program and has deployed fiber to 40% of its wireline service addresses. Now capable of delivering 2Gig internet speeds in select markets, TDS Telecom will offer 2Gig speeds in all of its fiber expansion markets going forward."

2021 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2021 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 4, 2021 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2021 Estimated Results


UScellular

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Service revenues

$3,050-$3,150

$3,075-$3,125

Adjusted OIBDA1

$850-$950

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA1

$1,025-$1,125

Unchanged

Capital expenditures

$775-$875

$700-$800






TDS Telecom

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Total operating revenues

$975-$1,025

$990-$1,020

Adjusted OIBDA1

$290-$320

$295-$315

Adjusted EBITDA1

$290-$320

$295-$315

Capital expenditures

$425-$475

$400-$450

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2021 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.

2021 Estimated Results

UScellular

TDS Telecom

(Dollars in millions)


Net income (GAAP)

N/A

N/A

Add back:


Income tax expense

N/A

N/A

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$155-$255

$95-$115

Add back:


Interest expense

180


Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

675

200

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$1,010-$1,110

$295-$315

Add back or deduct:


(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

15


Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$1,025-$1,125

$295-$315

Deduct:


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

170


Interest and dividend income

5


Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$850-$950

$295-$315

Actual Results

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Year Ended

December 31, 2020

UScellular

TDS

Telecom

UScellular

TDS

Telecom 

(Dollars in millions)






Net income (GAAP)

$

132

$

68

$

233

$

100

Add back:






Income tax expense

31

22

17

18

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$

163

$

90

$

250

$

117

Add back:






Interest expense

144

(3)

112

(4)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

510

147

683

203

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$

817

$

233

$

1,045

$

316

Add back or deduct:






(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

15

2

25

1

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(1)






(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net





(5)


(Gain) loss on investments





(2)


Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$

831

$

235

$

1,063

$

317

Deduct:






Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

137



179


Interest and dividend income

5

1

8

5

Other, net



(1)



(1)

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$

689

$

235

$

876

$

314

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2021, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

Stock Repurchase
During the third quarter of 2021, TDS repurchased 77,489 Common Shares for $2 million and UScellular repurchased 626,410 Common Shares for $20 million.

TDS will hold a conference call on November 4, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. 

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,900 associates as of September 30, 2021.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.    

www.tdsinc.com 
www.uscellular.com 
www.tdstelecom.com 
www.oneneck.com

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

Retail Connections








Postpaid








Total at end of period

4,391,000

4,399,000

4,406,000

4,412,000

4,401,000

Gross additions

145,000

141,000

143,000

171,000

168,000

Feature phones

2,000

3,000

3,000

2,000

4,000

Smartphones

103,000

98,000

101,000

117,000

98,000

Connected devices

40,000

40,000

39,000

52,000

66,000

Net additions (losses)

(8,000)

(6,000)

(6,000)

11,000

28,000

Feature phones

(7,000)

(7,000)

(9,000)

(9,000)

(8,000)

Smartphones

2,000

6,000

6,000

12,000

8,000

Connected devices

(3,000)

(5,000)

(3,000)

8,000

28,000

ARPU1,2

$

48.12

$

47.74

$

47.65

$

47.51

$

47.10

ARPA1,3

$

125.99

$

125.25

$

125.25

$

124.87

$

123.27

Churn rate4

1.15

%

1.11

%

1.12

%

1.21

%

1.06

%

Handsets

0.95

%

0.88

%

0.92

%

1.01

%

0.88

%

Connected devices

2.59

%

2.69

%

2.53

%

2.64

%

2.35

%

Prepaid








Total at end of period

518,000

507,000

496,000

499,000

506,000

Gross additions

74,000

65,000

62,000

56,000

65,000

Net additions (losses)

11,000

10,000

(3,000)

(8,000)

11,000

ARPU2

$

35.05

$

35.64

$

35.25

$

35.15

$

35.45

Churn rate4

4.09

%

3.66

%

4.37

%

4.24

%

3.59

%

Total connections at end of period5

4,972,000

4,967,000

4,961,000

4,968,000

4,962,000

Market penetration at end of period








Consolidated operating population

31,865,000

31,493,000

31,493,000

31,314,000

31,314,000

Consolidated operating penetration6

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

Capital expenditures (millions)

$

185

$

148

$

125

$

320

$

216

Total cell sites in service

6,857

6,819

6,802

6,797

6,758

Owned towers

4,274

4,278

4,270

4,271

4,246



1

Q3 2021 Postpaid ARPU and ARPA amounts exclude $9 million of postpaid revenue related to a third quarter out-of-period error.



2

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:




Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.



3

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.



4

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.



5

Includes reseller and other connections.



6

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

TDS Telecom

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

Residential connections








Broadband1








Wireline, Incumbent

252,100

249,200

243,700

242,500

243,400

Wireline, Expansion

32,600

28,300

24,100

20,400

17,300

Cable

202,700

201,200

199,500

196,400

193,300

Total Broadband

487,400

478,700

467,300

459,300

454,000

Video2








Wireline

65,900

64,800

63,000

63,000

62,300

Cable

77,200

78,400

79,600

81,400

82,300

Total Video

143,100

143,200

142,700

144,400

144,500

Voice3








Wireline

252,100

254,200

255,000

256,900

260,000

Cable

54,200

54,000

53,700

53,900

54,400

Total Voice

306,300

308,100

308,700

310,800

314,400

Total Residential connections

936,800

930,100

918,700

914,400

913,000

Commercial connections








Broadband1

35,400

34,900

34,400

34,000

33,700

Video2

18,200

19,100

19,400

19,700

19,700

Voice3

111,500

114,300

116,500

119,700

122,700

ManagedIP4

103,900

106,200

108,500

113,300

116,700

Total Commercial connections

269,000

274,400

278,800

286,700

292,900

Total connections

1,205,700

1,204,500

1,197,400

1,201,100

1,205,900










Residential revenue per connection5

$

57.75

$

57.66

$

56.97

$

55.66

$

55.66










Capital expenditures (millions)

$

91

$

99

$

70

$

147

$

92


Numbers may not foot due to rounding.


1

The individual customers provided high-speed internet access through various transmission technologies, including fiber, DSL, dedicated internet circuit technologies or cable modem service.


2

The individual customers provided video services.


3

The individual circuits connecting a customer to TDS' central office facilities that provide voice services or the billable number of lines into a building for voice services.


4

The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.


5

Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

vs. 2020

2021

2020

2021

vs. 2020

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)










Operating revenues










UScellular1

$

1,016

$

1,027

(1)

%

$

3,053

$

2,964

3

%

TDS Telecom

252

247

2

%

752

728

3

%

All Other2

60

50

22

%

152

157

(3)

%

1,328

1,324


3,957

3,849

3

%

Operating expenses










UScellular










Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

803

795

1

%

2,364

2,266

4

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

160

161


510

516

(1)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

8

6

29

%

15

14

7

%

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net





N/M

(1)



N/M

971

962

1

%

2,888

2,796

3

%

TDS Telecom










Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

175

169

3

%

517

488

6

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

49

49

(1)

%

147

152

(4)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1



50

%

2

1

N/M

224

219

2

%

665

641

4

%

All Other2










Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

60

50

19

%

153

157

(3)

%

Depreciation and amortization

4

7

(20)

%

13

17

(18)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

(1)



N/M





(90)

%

64

56

15

%

167

174

(4)

%

Total operating expenses

1,259

1,237

2

%

3,720

3,611

3

%

Operating income (loss)










UScellular

45

65

(31)

%

165

168

(2)

%

TDS Telecom

27

28

(3)

%

87

87

(1)

%

All Other2

(3)

(6)

40

%

(15)

(17)

14

%

69

87

(21)

%

237

238

Investment and other income (expense)










Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

48

48


138

138

Interest and dividend income

3

4

(30)

%

9

12

(24)

%

Gain (loss) on investments



3

N/M



3

N/M

Interest expense

(54)

(43)

(24)

%

(193)

(119)

(63)

%

Other, net





19

%

(1)

(1)

13

%

Total investment and other income (expense)

(3)

12

N/M

(47)

33

N/M

Income before income taxes

66

99

(33)

%

190

271

(30)

%

Income tax expense

19

6

N/M

38

17

N/M

Net income

47

93

(50)

%

152

254

(40)

%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

7

15

(55)

%

26

42

(37)

%

Net income attributable to TDS shareholders

40

78

(49)

%

126

212

(41)

%

TDS Preferred Share dividends

12



N/M

21



N/M

Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders

$

28

$

78

(64)

%

$

105

$

212

(51)

%












Basic weighted average shares outstanding

115

114


115

114

Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$

0.24

$

0.68

(64)

%

$

0.91

$

1.85

(51)

%












Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

116

115

1

%

116

115

Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$

0.24

$

0.66

(64)

%

$

0.89

$

1.81

(51)

%

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.


Numbers may not foot due to rounding.


1

During the three months ended September 30, 2021, UScellular recorded a $9 million out-of-period error, which increased Service revenue by $9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

2

Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities


Net income

$

152

$

254

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

670

685

Bad debts expense

36

55

Stock-based compensation expense

35

39

Deferred income taxes, net

55

217

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(138)

(138)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

107

118

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

17

15

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(1)


(Gain) loss on investments



(3)

Other operating activities

51

1

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations


Accounts receivable

26

26

Equipment installment plans receivable

(44)

13

Inventory

12

2

Accounts payable

(56)

95

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

13

(21)

Accrued taxes

(43)

(156)

Accrued interest

4

14

Other assets and liabilities

(33)

(50)

Net cash provided by operating activities

863

1,166




Cash flows from investing activities


Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(726)

(914)

Cash paid for intangible assets

(1,268)

(169)

Cash received from investments

3

1

Cash paid for investments



(1)

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges

2

1

Advance payments for license acquisitions

(20)


Other investing activities

3

4

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,006)

(1,078)




Cash flows from financing activities


Issuance of long-term debt

1,418

675

Repayment of long-term debt

(1,884)

(8)

Issuance of TDS Preferred Shares

1,110


TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(5)

(3)

UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(16)

(11)

Repurchase of TDS Common Shares

(4)

(14)

Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares

(21)

(23)

Dividends paid to TDS shareholders

(81)

(58)

Payment of debt and equity issuance costs

(59)

(23)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(2)

Other financing activities

(4)

1

Net cash provided by financing activities

452

534




Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(691)

622




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


Beginning of period

1,452

474

End of period

$

761

$

1,096

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

ASSETS





September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions)


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

725

$

1,429

Short-term investments



3

Accounts receivable, net

1,083

1,112

Inventory, net

142

154

Prepaid expenses

104

105

Income taxes receivable

187

187

Other current assets

56

36

Total current assets

2,297

3,026




Assets held for sale

3

2




Licenses

4,111

2,638




Goodwill

547

547




Other intangible assets, net

202

213




Investments in unconsolidated entities

509

477




Property, plant and equipment, net

4,108

3,972




Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,021

998




Other assets and deferred charges

648

652




Total assets

$

13,446

$

12,525

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Current liabilities


Current portion of long-term debt

$

194

$

5

Accounts payable

466

508

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

207

193

Accrued interest

20

16

Accrued taxes

46

69

Accrued compensation

112

132

Short-term operating lease liabilities

139

129

Other current liabilities

104

101

Total current liabilities

1,288

1,153




Liabilities held for sale



1




Deferred liabilities and credits


Deferred income tax liability, net

919

863

Long-term operating lease liabilities

947

940

Other deferred liabilities and credits

750

541




Long-term debt, net

2,804

3,424




Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

10

10




Equity


TDS shareholders' equity


Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1

1

Capital in excess of par value

2,478

2,482

Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1,074


Treasury shares, at cost

(459)

(477)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2)

(4)

Retained earnings

2,819

2,802

Total TDS shareholders' equity

5,911

4,804




Noncontrolling interests

817

789




Total equity

6,728

5,593




Total liabilities and equity

$

13,446

$

12,525

Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2021



TDS

TDS
Corporate

Intercompany

TDS

UScellular

Telecom

& Other

Eliminations

Consolidated

(Dollars in millions)








Cash and cash equivalents

$

231

$

153

$

500

$

(159)

$

725










Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets

$

4,102

$

751

$

7

$



$

4,860

Investment in unconsolidated entities

466

4

46

(7)

509

$

4,568

$

755

$

53

$

(7)

$

5,369










Property, plant and equipment, net

$

2,457

$

1,559

$

92

$



$

4,108










Long-term debt, net:








Current portion

$

3

$



$

191

$



$

194

Non-current portion

2,604

4

196



2,804

$

2,607

$

4

$

387

$



$

2,998

TDS Telecom Highlights

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

vs. 2020

2021

2020

2021

vs. 2020

(Dollars in millions)










Operating revenues










Residential










Wireline, Incumbent

$

87

$

85

3

%

$

258

$

246

5

%

Wireline, Expansion

9

5

73

%

24

13

77

%

Cable

66

62

6

%

197

182

8

%

Total residential

162

152

6

%

479

441

8

%

Commercial

45

48

(6)

%

138

146

(5)

%

Wholesale

44

46

(5)

%

135

140

(4)

%

Total service revenues

251

247

2

%

751

727

3

%

Equipment revenues





(44)

%

1

1

(15)

%

Total operating revenues

252

247

2

%

752

728

3

%












Cost of services

102

100

3

%

301

287

5

%

Cost of equipment and products





(36)

%



1

(17)

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

72

69

5

%

216

200

8

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

49

49

(1)

%

147

152

(4)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1



50

%

2

1

N/M

Total operating expenses

224

219

2

%

665

641

4

%












Operating income

$

27

$

28

(3)

%

$

87

$

87

(1)

%

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Financial Measures and Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow


Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Dollars in millions)






Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$

384

$

359

$

863

$

1,166

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

270

304

726

914

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$

114

$

54

$

137

$

252


1

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

