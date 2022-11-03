TDS reports third quarter 2022 results
Nov 03, 2022, 16:05 ET
As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on November 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,392 million for the third quarter of 2022, versus $1,328 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(25) million and $(0.22), respectively, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $28 million and $0.24, respectively, in the same period one year ago.
"While the TDS Family of Companies continued to execute on its long-term strategic priorities, profitability was impacted as we invest in our growth initiatives," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular's 5G and network modernization programs are on track, and TDS Telecom is expanding its broadband business.
"And though postpaid subscriber growth remains challenging, UScellular had another strong quarter of ARPU growth. Fixed wireless and our tower portfolio generated positive results and remain two key growth areas of the business.
"TDS Telecom's fiber investments are driving revenue and broadband connection growth. TDS Telecom continues to expand its fiber footprint in new and existing markets with the goal of reaching 1.2 million fiber service addresses by 2026. In the third quarter, we launched the newest expansion markets in Billings, Montana and Green Bay, Wisconsin."
2022 Estimated Results
TDS' current estimates of full-year 2022 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 3, 2022 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
|
2022 Estimated Results
|
UScellular
|
Previous
|
Current
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Service revenues
|
$3,100-$3,200
|
$3,100-$3,150
|
Adjusted OIBDA1
|
$750-$900
|
$750-$825
|
Adjusted EBITDA1
|
$925-$1,075
|
$925-$1,000
|
Capital expenditures
|
$700-$800
|
Unchanged
|
TDS Telecom
|
Previous
|
Current
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Total operating revenues
|
$1,010-$1,040
|
Unchanged
|
Adjusted OIBDA1
|
$260-$290
|
$270-$290
|
Adjusted EBITDA1
|
$260-$290
|
$270-$290
|
Capital expenditures
|
$500-$550
|
Unchanged
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2022 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.
|
2022 Estimated Results
|
UScellular
|
TDS Telecom
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Add back:
|
Income tax expense
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
|
$45-$120
|
$50-$70
|
Add back:
|
Interest expense
|
160
|
—
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
|
705
|
220
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
|
$910-$985
|
$270-$290
|
Add back or deduct:
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
15
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
|
$925-$1,000
|
$270-$290
|
Deduct:
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
170
|
—
|
Interest and dividend income
|
5
|
—
|
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
|
$750-$825
|
$270-$290
|
Actual Results
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
|
Year Ended
December 31, 2021
|
UScellular
|
TDS
Telecom
|
UScellular
|
TDS
Telecom
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$ 62
|
$ 51
|
$ 160
|
$ 90
|
Add back:
|
Income tax expense
|
46
|
18
|
20
|
24
|
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
|
$ 108
|
$ 68
|
$ 180
|
$ 114
|
Add back:
|
Interest expense
|
115
|
(5)
|
175
|
(5)
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
|
520
|
158
|
678
|
198
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
|
$ 743
|
$ 222
|
$ 1,033
|
$ 308
|
Add back or deduct:
|
Loss on impairment of licenses
|
3
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
9
|
4
|
23
|
2
|
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
|
(1)
|
—
|
(2)
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
|
$ 754
|
$ 226
|
$ 1,054
|
$ 310
|
Deduct:
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
122
|
—
|
179
|
—
|
Interest and dividend income
|
5
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
Other, net
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
(1)
|
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
|
$ 627
|
$ 224
|
$ 869
|
$ 310
|
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
|
1
|
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2022, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.
Stock Repurchase
During the third quarter of 2022, TDS repurchased 375,067 of its Common Shares for $5 million and UScellular repurchased 352,635 of its Common Shares for $10 million.
About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 9,200 associates as of September 30, 2022.
Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.
|
United States Cellular Corporation
|
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
|
As of or for the Quarter Ended
|
9/30/2022
|
6/30/2022
|
3/31/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
9/30/2021
|
Retail Connections
|
Postpaid
|
Total at end of period
|
4,264,000
|
4,296,000
|
4,335,000
|
4,380,000
|
4,391,000
|
Gross additions
|
151,000
|
128,000
|
126,000
|
165,000
|
145,000
|
Feature phones
|
5,000
|
4,000
|
2,000
|
3,000
|
2,000
|
Smartphones
|
102,000
|
90,000
|
89,000
|
122,000
|
103,000
|
Connected devices
|
44,000
|
34,000
|
35,000
|
40,000
|
40,000
|
Net additions (losses)
|
(31,000)
|
(40,000)
|
(44,000)
|
(12,000)
|
(8,000)
|
Feature phones
|
(6,000)
|
(8,000)
|
(10,000)
|
(7,000)
|
(7,000)
|
Smartphones
|
(16,000)
|
(23,000)
|
(26,000)
|
5,000
|
2,000
|
Connected devices
|
(9,000)
|
(9,000)
|
(8,000)
|
(10,000)
|
(3,000)
|
ARPU1,2
|
$ 50.21
|
$ 50.07
|
$ 49.71
|
$ 48.62
|
$ 48.12
|
ARPA1,3
|
$ 130.27
|
$ 130.43
|
$ 129.93
|
$ 127.14
|
$ 125.99
|
Churn rate4
|
1.42 %
|
1.30 %
|
1.30 %
|
1.35 %
|
1.15 %
|
Handsets
|
1.15 %
|
1.10 %
|
1.10 %
|
1.10 %
|
0.95 %
|
Connected devices
|
3.40 %
|
2.73 %
|
2.70 %
|
3.08 %
|
2.59 %
|
Prepaid
|
Total at end of period
|
493,000
|
490,000
|
495,000
|
513,000
|
518,000
|
Gross additions
|
62,000
|
56,000
|
55,000
|
63,000
|
74,000
|
Net additions (losses)
|
2,000
|
(4,000)
|
(18,000)
|
(5,000)
|
11,000
|
ARPU2
|
$ 35.04
|
$ 35.25
|
$ 34.59
|
$ 34.53
|
$ 35.05
|
Churn rate4
|
4.07 %
|
4.07 %
|
4.84 %
|
4.39 %
|
4.09 %
|
Market penetration at end of period
|
Consolidated operating population
|
32,370,000
|
32,370,000
|
32,370,000
|
32,127,000
|
31,865,000
|
Consolidated operating penetration5
|
15 %
|
15 %
|
15 %
|
15 %
|
16 %
|
Capital expenditures (millions)
|
$ 136
|
$ 268
|
$ 137
|
$ 321
|
$ 185
|
Total cell sites in service
|
6,933
|
6,916
|
6,899
|
6,898
|
6,857
|
Owned towers
|
4,329
|
4,323
|
4,310
|
4,301
|
4,274
|
1
|
Q3 2021 Postpaid ARPU and ARPA amounts exclude $9 million of postpaid revenue related to an out-of-period error recorded in that quarter.
|
2
|
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
|
• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
|
• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
|
3
|
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
|
4
|
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
|
5
|
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.
|
TDS Telecom
|
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
|
As of or for the Quarter Ended
|
9/30/2022
|
6/30/2022
|
3/31/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
9/30/2021
|
Residential connections
|
Broadband
|
Wireline, Incumbent
|
252,600
|
252,700
|
250,100
|
250,200
|
252,100
|
Wireline, Expansion
|
49,400
|
44,100
|
40,600
|
36,900
|
32,600
|
Cable
|
204,500
|
204,000
|
204,600
|
203,200
|
202,700
|
Total Broadband
|
506,500
|
500,800
|
495,200
|
490,300
|
487,400
|
Video
|
136,600
|
137,400
|
140,000
|
141,500
|
143,100
|
Voice
|
295,500
|
298,300
|
301,700
|
303,700
|
306,300
|
Total Residential connections
|
938,600
|
936,500
|
936,900
|
935,600
|
936,800
|
Commercial connections
|
242,800
|
250,700
|
260,000
|
264,300
|
269,000
|
Total connections
|
1,181,400
|
1,187,200
|
1,196,900
|
1,199,900
|
1,205,700
|
Residential revenue per connection1
|
$ 60.32
|
$ 59.67
|
$ 57.95
|
$ 57.86
|
$ 57.75
|
Capital expenditures (millions)
|
$ 166
|
$ 120
|
$ 105
|
$ 151
|
$ 91
|
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
|
1
|
Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
vs. 2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
vs. 2021
|
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Operating revenues
|
UScellular1
|
$ 1,083
|
$ 1,016
|
7 %
|
$ 3,120
|
$ 3,053
|
2 %
|
TDS Telecom
|
256
|
252
|
2 %
|
763
|
752
|
1 %
|
All Other2
|
53
|
60
|
(13) %
|
173
|
152
|
14 %
|
1,392
|
1,328
|
5 %
|
4,056
|
3,957
|
3 %
|
Operating expenses
|
UScellular
|
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
920
|
803
|
15 %
|
2,493
|
2,364
|
5 %
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
177
|
160
|
10 %
|
520
|
510
|
2 %
|
Loss on impairment of licenses
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
—
|
N/M
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
1
|
8
|
(89) %
|
9
|
15
|
(43) %
|
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
|
—
|
—
|
8 %
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
40 %
|
1,098
|
971
|
13 %
|
3,024
|
2,888
|
5 %
|
TDS Telecom
|
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
190
|
175
|
9 %
|
539
|
517
|
4 %
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
53
|
49
|
8 %
|
158
|
147
|
8 %
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
3
|
1
|
N/M
|
4
|
2
|
N/M
|
246
|
224
|
10 %
|
702
|
665
|
6 %
|
All Other2
|
Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization
|
55
|
60
|
(8) %
|
171
|
153
|
12 %
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4
|
4
|
(21) %
|
13
|
13
|
(21) %
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
—
|
(1)
|
N/M
|
—
|
—
|
N/M
|
59
|
64
|
(9) %
|
183
|
167
|
9 %
|
Total operating expenses
|
1,403
|
1,259
|
11 %
|
3,909
|
3,720
|
5 %
|
Operating income (loss)
|
UScellular
|
(15)
|
45
|
N/M
|
96
|
165
|
(42) %
|
TDS Telecom
|
10
|
27
|
(63) %
|
61
|
87
|
(30) %
|
All Other2
|
(6)
|
(3)
|
(66) %
|
(10)
|
(15)
|
35 %
|
(11)
|
69
|
N/M
|
147
|
237
|
(38) %
|
Investment and other income (expense)
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
40
|
48
|
(16) %
|
123
|
138
|
(11) %
|
Interest and dividend income
|
4
|
3
|
39 %
|
10
|
9
|
16 %
|
Interest expense
|
(46)
|
(54)
|
13 %
|
(118)
|
(193)
|
38 %
|
Other, net
|
—
|
—
|
N/M
|
1
|
(1)
|
N/M
|
Total investment and other income (expense)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
17 %
|
16
|
(47)
|
N/M
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(13)
|
66
|
N/M
|
163
|
190
|
(15) %
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(3)
|
19
|
N/M
|
62
|
38
|
59 %
|
Net income (loss)
|
(10)
|
47
|
N/M
|
101
|
152
|
(33) %
|
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
|
(2)
|
7
|
N/M
|
14
|
26
|
(46) %
|
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS shareholders
|
(8)
|
40
|
N/M
|
87
|
126
|
(30) %
|
TDS Preferred Share dividends
|
17
|
12
|
44 %
|
52
|
21
|
N/M
|
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders
|
$ (25)
|
$ 28
|
N/M
|
$ 35
|
$ 105
|
(66) %
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
114
|
115
|
(1) %
|
114
|
115
|
—
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders
|
$ (0.22)
|
$ 0.24
|
N/M
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.91
|
(66) %
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
114
|
116
|
(2) %
|
115
|
116
|
—
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders
|
$ (0.22)
|
$ 0.24
|
N/M
|
$ 0.30
|
$ 0.89
|
(66) %
|
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
|
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
|
1
|
During the three months ended September 30, 2021, UScellular recorded a $9 million out-of-period error, which increased Service revenue by $9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
|
2
|
Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
(Unaudited)
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income
|
$ 101
|
$ 152
|
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
691
|
670
|
Bad debts expense
|
98
|
36
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
32
|
35
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
48
|
55
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
(123)
|
(138)
|
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
|
100
|
107
|
Loss on impairment of licenses
|
3
|
—
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
13
|
17
|
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Other operating activities
|
7
|
51
|
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
|
Accounts receivable
|
(59)
|
26
|
Equipment installment plans receivable
|
(131)
|
(44)
|
Inventory
|
(74)
|
12
|
Accounts payable
|
16
|
(56)
|
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
|
30
|
13
|
Accrued taxes
|
136
|
(43)
|
Accrued interest
|
10
|
4
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
4
|
(33)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
901
|
863
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
|
(794)
|
(726)
|
Cash paid for intangible assets
|
(603)
|
(1,268)
|
Cash received from investments
|
—
|
3
|
Cash received from divestitures and exchanges
|
8
|
2
|
Advance payments for license acquisitions
|
—
|
(20)
|
Other investing activities
|
(19)
|
3
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(1,408)
|
(2,006)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Issuance of long-term debt
|
1,027
|
1,418
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(330)
|
(1,884)
|
Issuance of short-term debt
|
110
|
—
|
Repayment of short-term debt
|
(50)
|
—
|
Issuance of TDS Preferred Shares
|
—
|
1,110
|
TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
|
(5)
|
(16)
|
Repurchase of TDS Common Shares
|
(25)
|
(4)
|
Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares
|
(28)
|
(21)
|
Dividends paid to TDS shareholders
|
(114)
|
(81)
|
Payment of debt and equity issuance costs
|
(2)
|
(59)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
Other financing activities
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
574
|
452
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
67
|
(691)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
Beginning of period
|
414
|
1,452
|
End of period
|
$ 481
|
$ 761
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
September 30, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 442
|
$ 367
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
1,181
|
1,151
|
Inventory, net
|
252
|
178
|
Prepaid expenses
|
94
|
103
|
Income taxes receivable
|
60
|
184
|
Other current assets
|
57
|
61
|
Total current assets
|
2,086
|
2,044
|
Assets held for sale
|
29
|
18
|
Licenses
|
4,689
|
4,097
|
Goodwill
|
547
|
547
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
210
|
197
|
Investments in unconsolidated entities
|
503
|
479
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
4,647
|
4,361
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
1,010
|
1,040
|
Other assets and deferred charges
|
758
|
710
|
Total assets
|
$ 14,479
|
$ 13,493
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
September 30, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Current liabilities
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
$ 16
|
$ 6
|
Accounts payable
|
506
|
481
|
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
|
266
|
236
|
Accrued interest
|
20
|
10
|
Accrued taxes
|
48
|
45
|
Accrued compensation
|
107
|
137
|
Short-term operating lease liabilities
|
146
|
141
|
Other current liabilities
|
300
|
124
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,409
|
1,180
|
Deferred liabilities and credits
|
Deferred income tax liability, net
|
967
|
921
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
926
|
960
|
Other deferred liabilities and credits
|
867
|
759
|
Long-term debt, net
|
3,608
|
2,928
|
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
|
12
|
11
|
Equity
|
TDS shareholders' equity
|
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share
|
1
|
1
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
2,527
|
2,496
|
Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share
|
1,074
|
1,074
|
Treasury shares, at cost
|
(468)
|
(461)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
7
|
5
|
Retained earnings
|
2,763
|
2,812
|
Total TDS shareholders' equity
|
5,904
|
5,927
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
786
|
807
|
Total equity
|
6,690
|
6,734
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 14,479
|
$ 13,493
|
Balance Sheet Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
September 30, 2022
|
TDS
|
TDS Corporate
|
Intercompany
|
TDS
|
UScellular
|
Telecom
|
& Other
|
Eliminations
|
Consolidated
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 254
|
$ 157
|
$ 196
|
$ (165)
|
$ 442
|
Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets
|
$ 4,680
|
$ 760
|
$ 6
|
$ —
|
$ 5,446
|
Investment in unconsolidated entities
|
461
|
4
|
46
|
(8)
|
503
|
$ 5,141
|
$ 764
|
$ 52
|
$ (8)
|
$ 5,949
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
$ 2,631
|
$ 1,932
|
$ 84
|
$ —
|
$ 4,647
|
Long-term debt, net:
|
Current portion
|
$ 11
|
$ —
|
$ 5
|
$ —
|
$ 16
|
Non-current portion
|
3,115
|
3
|
490
|
—
|
3,608
|
$ 3,126
|
$ 3
|
$ 495
|
$ —
|
$ 3,624
|
TDS Telecom Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
vs. 2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
vs. 2021
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Operating revenues
|
Residential
|
Wireline, Incumbent
|
$ 89
|
$ 87
|
2 %
|
$ 262
|
$ 258
|
2 %
|
Wireline, Expansion
|
13
|
9
|
43 %
|
35
|
24
|
48 %
|
Cable
|
68
|
66
|
3 %
|
203
|
197
|
3 %
|
Total residential
|
170
|
162
|
5 %
|
500
|
479
|
4 %
|
Commercial
|
43
|
45
|
(5) %
|
130
|
138
|
(6) %
|
Wholesale
|
43
|
44
|
(2) %
|
132
|
135
|
(2) %
|
Total service revenues
|
256
|
251
|
2 %
|
763
|
751
|
1 %
|
Equipment revenues
|
—
|
—
|
(13) %
|
1
|
1
|
(8) %
|
Total operating revenues
|
256
|
252
|
2 %
|
763
|
752
|
1 %
|
Cost of services
|
109
|
102
|
7 %
|
308
|
301
|
2 %
|
Cost of equipment and products
|
—
|
—
|
49 %
|
1
|
—
|
21 %
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
81
|
72
|
12 %
|
231
|
216
|
7 %
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
53
|
49
|
8 %
|
158
|
147
|
8 %
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
3
|
1
|
N/M
|
4
|
2
|
N/M
|
Total operating expenses
|
246
|
224
|
10 %
|
702
|
665
|
6 %
|
Operating income
|
$ 10
|
$ 27
|
(63) %
|
$ 61
|
$ 87
|
(30) %
|
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Financial Measures and Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
|
$ 167
|
$ 384
|
$ 901
|
$ 863
|
Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
|
268
|
270
|
794
|
726
|
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
|
$ (101)
|
$ 114
|
$ 107
|
$ 137
|
1
|
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.
