TDS reports third quarter 2023 results

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,278 million for the third quarter of 2023, versus $1,392 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(17) million and $(0.16), respectively, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $(25) million and $(0.22), respectively, in the same period one year ago.

3Q 2023 Highlights*

UScellular

  • Postpaid ARPU grew 2%
  • Executing on growth initiatives
    • Fixed Wireless customers grew 57% to 106,000
    • Tower rental revenues grew 8%
  • Increased profitability
    • Net income, Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA up significantly
  • Growth in cash flows from operating activities and positive free cash flow

TDS Telecom

  • Increasing full-year 2023 fiber address goal to 200,000
    • Delivered 61,000 fiber services addresses in Q3; 127,000 year-to-date
  • Broadband investments driving positive results
    • Residential broadband connections grew 5%
    • Residential broadband revenues grew 10%
    • Residential revenue per connection grew 3%

* Comparisons are 3Q'22 to 3Q'23 unless otherwise noted

"The TDS Family of Companies continues to invest in its networks to improve its competitive positions," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular is rolling out 5G mid-band spectrum, and TDS Telecom is deploying fiber in attractive markets."

"At UScellular, while working to improve subscriber results amidst a challenging market, the organization's financial discipline has enabled the team to deliver a notable increase in profitability. And its growth initiatives – the tower portfolio and fixed wireless services – are both contributing nicely to the gains.

"Due to better-than-expected fiber service address delivery results, TDS Telecom is raising its 2023 fiber service address delivery goal to 200,000. I am pleased that TDS Telecom's fiber expansion program is driving broadband connection and revenue growth."

Recent Development: On August 4, 2023, TDS and UScellular announced that the Boards of Directors of both companies decided to initiate a process to explore a range of strategic alternatives for UScellular. The process is still ongoing.

2023 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2023 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 3, 2023 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

The 2023 Estimated Results shown below do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic alternatives review referenced above. 

2023 Estimated Results


UScellular

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Service revenues

$3,025-$3,075

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1

$750-$850

$770-$830

Adjusted EBITDA1

$925-$1,025

$945-$1,005

Capital expenditures

$600-$700

Unchanged






TDS Telecom

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Total operating revenues

$1,030-$1,060

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1

$270-$300

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA1

$270-$300

Unchanged

Capital expenditures

$475-$525

        Approx. $550

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2023 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.

2023 Estimated Results

UScellular

TDS Telecom

(Dollars in millions)


Net income (GAAP)

N/A

N/A

Add back:


Income tax expense

N/A

N/A

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$75-$135

$40-$70

Add back:


Interest expense

195

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

655

230

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$925-$985

$270-$300

Add back or deduct:


(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

20

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$945-$1,005

$270-$300

Deduct:


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

160

Interest and dividend income

15

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$770-$830

$270-$300

Actual Results

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

Year Ended

December 31, 2022

UScellular

TDS

Telecom

UScellular

TDS

Telecom

(Dollars in millions)






Net income (GAAP)

$             43

$             19

$             35

$             53

Add back:






Income tax expense

56

6

37

23

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$             99

$             25

$             72

$             76

Add back:






Interest expense

147

(6)

163

(7)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

490

180

700

215

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$           736

$           199

$           935

$           284

Add back or deduct:






Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

3



Loss on impairment of licenses



3

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

14

8

19

7

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net



(1)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$           753

$           207

$           956

$           291

Deduct:






Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

121


158

Interest and dividend income

8

3

8

2

Other, net


1


1

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$           624

$           203

$           790

$           288

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.


1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of UScellular while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2023, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 9,100 associates as of September 30, 2023.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether any strategic alternatives for UScellular will be successfully identified or completed; whether any such strategic alternative will result in additional value for TDS or its shareholders and whether the process will have an adverse impact on TDS' businesses; intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which TDS does business; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; the effect on TDS' business if the collateral securing its secured term loan is foreclosed upon; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by the TDS Voting Trust; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.   

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com 
UScellular: www.uscellular.com 
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com 
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com 

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

Retail Connections








Postpaid








Total at end of period

4,159,000

4,194,000

4,223,000

4,247,000

4,264,000

Gross additions

128,000

125,000

137,000

154,000

151,000

Handsets

84,000

83,000

93,000

105,000

107,000

Connected devices

44,000

42,000

44,000

49,000

44,000

Net additions (losses)

(35,000)

(28,000)

(24,000)

(17,000)

(31,000)

Handsets

(38,000)

(29,000)

(25,000)

(20,000)

(22,000)

Connected devices

3,000

1,000

1,000

3,000

(9,000)

ARPU1

$        51.11

$        50.64

$        50.66

$        50.60

$        50.21

ARPA2

$      130.91

$      130.19

$      130.77

$      130.97

$      130.27

Handset upgrade rate3

4.5 %

4.8 %

4.9 %

7.0 %

8.1 %

Churn rate4

1.30 %

1.21 %

1.27 %

1.35 %

1.42 %

Handsets

1.11 %

1.01 %

1.06 %

1.12 %

1.15 %

Connected devices

2.64 %

2.65 %

2.78 %

2.99 %

3.40 %

Prepaid








Total at end of period

462,000

462,000

470,000

493,000

493,000

Gross additions

52,000

50,000

43,000

61,000

62,000

Net additions (losses)


(8,000)

(23,000)


2,000

ARPU1

$        33.44

$        33.86

$        33.19

$        33.34

$        35.04

Churn rate4

3.68 %

4.18 %

4.63 %

4.11 %

4.07 %

Market penetration at end of period








Consolidated operating population

32,350,000

32,350,000

32,350,000

32,370,000

32,370,000

Consolidated operating penetration5

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

Capital expenditures (millions)

$           111

$           143

$           208

$           176

$           136

Total cell sites in service

6,973

6,952

6,950

6,945

6,933

Owned towers

4,356

4,341

4,338

4,336

4,329


1

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

•       Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

•       Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

2

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.

3

Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.

4

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.

5

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets. 

TDS Telecom

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

Residential connections








Broadband








Wireline, Incumbent

248,800

249,200

247,900

249,100

252,600

Wireline, Expansion

79,400

70,200

62,800

56,100

49,400

Cable

204,400

204,200

204,700

204,800

204,500

Total Broadband

532,600

523,600

515,400

510,000

506,500

Video

132,400

132,300

132,600

135,300

136,600

Voice

284,000

288,200

289,200

291,600

295,500

Total Residential connections

949,000

944,100

937,200

936,900

938,600

Commercial connections

217,400

223,300

229,800

236,000

242,800

Total connections

1,166,400

1,167,400

1,167,000

1,173,000

1,181,400










Residential revenue per connection1

$            62.15

$           61.97

$            60.24

$            59.91

$            60.32










Capital expenditures (millions)

$               172

$               132

$               130

$               165

$               166

Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 


1

Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period. 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

vs. 2022

2023

2022

2023

vs. 2022

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)










Operating revenues










UScellular

$      963

$ 1,083

(11) %

$   2,906

$ 3,120

(7) %

TDS Telecom

256

256


767

763

All Other1

59

53

10 %

175

173

2 %

1,278

1,392

(8) %

3,848

4,056

(5) %

Operating expenses










UScellular










Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

746

920

(19) %

2,285

2,493

(8) %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

159

177

(10) %

490

520

(6) %

Loss on impairment of licenses





3

N/M

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1

1

(33) %

14

9

62 %

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net



85 %


(1)

N/M

906

1,098

(17) %

2,789

3,024

(8) %

TDS Telecom










Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

189

190

(1) %

563

539

4 %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

61

53

16 %

180

158

14 %

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

6

3

87 %

8

4

100 %

256

246

4 %

752

702

7 %

All Other1










Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

64

55

16 %

187

171

9 %

Depreciation and amortization

5

4

3 %

11

13

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

(1)


(60) %



(79) %

68

59

15 %

197

183

9 %

Total operating expenses

1,230

1,403

(12) %

3,738

3,909

(4) %

Operating income (loss)










UScellular

57

(15)

N/M

117

96

22 %

TDS Telecom


10

(98) %

15

61

(76) %

All Other1

(9)

(6)

(52) %

(22)

(10)

N/M

48

(11)

N/M

110

147

(26) %

Investment and other income (expense)










Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

40

40

(1) %

122

123

(1) %

Interest and dividend income

5

4

50 %

16

10

57 %

Interest expense

(62)

(46)

(35) %

(178)

(118)

(49) %

Other, net



23 %

1

1

25 %

Total investment and other income (expense)

(17)

(2)

N/M

(39)

16

N/M

Income (loss) before income taxes

31

(13)

N/M

71

163

(57) %

Income tax expense (benefit)

27

(3)

N/M

55

62

(11) %

Net income (loss)

4

(10)

N/M

16

101

(84) %

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

4

(2)

N/M

10

14

(29) %

Net income (loss) attributable to TDS shareholders


(8)

94 %

6

87

(93) %

TDS Preferred Share dividends

17

17


52

52

Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders

$      (17)

$    (25)

30 %

$      (46)

$      35

N/M












Basic weighted average shares outstanding

113

114

(1) %

113

114

(1) %

Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$   (0.16)

$ (0.22)

30 %

$   (0.41)

$   0.31

N/M












Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

113

114

(1) %

113

115

(2) %

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders

$   (0.16)

$ (0.22)

29 %

$   (0.41)

$   0.30

N/M

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful. 

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.


1

Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments. 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities


Net income

$                 16

$               101

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

681

691

Bad debts expense

77

98

Stock-based compensation expense

27

32

Deferred income taxes, net

38

48

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(122)

(123)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

97

100

Loss on impairment of licenses


3

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

22

13

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net


(1)

Other operating activities

4

7

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations


Accounts receivable

11

(59)

Equipment installment plans receivable

20

(131)

Inventory

87

(74)

Accounts payable

(36)

16

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

(15)

30

Accrued taxes

72

136

Accrued interest

8

10

Other assets and liabilities

(64)

4

Net cash provided by operating activities

923

901




Cash flows from investing activities


Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(906)

(794)

Cash paid for intangible assets

(24)

(603)

Other investing activities

8

(11)

Net cash used in investing activities

(922)

(1,408)




Cash flows from financing activities


Issuance of long-term debt

781

1,027

Repayment of long-term debt

(664)

(330)

Issuance of short-term debt


110

Repayment of short-term debt

(60)

(50)

TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(3)

(4)

UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(6)

(5)

Repurchase of TDS Common Shares

(6)

(25)

Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares


(28)

Dividends paid to TDS shareholders

(114)

(114)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(3)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(29)

(5)

Other financing activities

(4)

1

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(107)

574




Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(106)

67




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


Beginning of period

399

414

End of period

$               293

$               481

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

ASSETS





September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Dollars in millions)


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$                                256

$                                360

Accounts receivable, net

1,081

1,181

Inventory, net

181

268

Prepaid expenses

99

102

Income taxes receivable

3

59

Other current assets

60

58

Total current assets

1,680

2,028




Assets held for sale

16

26




Licenses

4,700

4,699




Goodwill

547

547




Other intangible assets, net

188

204




Investments in unconsolidated entities

520

495




Property, plant and equipment, net

4,998

4,760




Operating lease right-of-use assets

988

995




Other assets and deferred charges

777

796




Total assets

$                          14,414

$                          14,550

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Current liabilities


Current portion of long-term debt

$                                  24

$                                  19

Accounts payable

550

506

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

270

285

Accrued interest

20

12

Accrued taxes

51

46

Accrued compensation

110

144

Short-term operating lease liabilities

147

146

Other current liabilities

155

356

Total current liabilities

1,327

1,514




Deferred liabilities and credits


Deferred income tax liability, net

1,003

969

Long-term operating lease liabilities

896

908

Other deferred liabilities and credits

819

813




Long-term debt, net

3,840

3,731




Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

12

12




Equity


TDS shareholders' equity


Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1

1

Capital in excess of par value

2,544

2,551

Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1,074

1,074

Treasury shares, at cost

(465)

(481)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

5

5

Retained earnings

2,567

2,699

Total TDS shareholders' equity

5,726

5,849




Noncontrolling interests

791

754




Total equity

6,517

6,603




Total liabilities and equity

$                          14,414

$                          14,550

Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2023



TDS

TDS
Corporate

Intercompany

TDS

UScellular

Telecom

& Other

Eliminations

Consolidated

(Dollars in millions)








Cash and cash equivalents

$                  153

$                    59

$                  115

$                  (71)

$                  256










Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets

$              4,690

$                  739

$                      6

$                    —

$              5,435

Investment in unconsolidated entities

477

4

47

(8)

520

$              5,167

$                  743

$                    53

$                    (8)

$              5,955










Property, plant and equipment, net

$              2,593

$              2,318

$                    87

$                    —

$              4,998










Long-term debt, net:








Current portion

$                    18

$                    —

$                      6

$                    —

$                    24

Non-current portion

2,903

3

934


3,840

$              2,921

$                      3

$                  940

$                    —

$              3,864

TDS Telecom Highlights

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

vs. 2022

2023

2022

2023

vs. 2022

(Dollars in millions)










Operating revenues










Residential










Wireline, Incumbent

$         89

$         89


$       264

$       262

1 %

Wireline, Expansion

20

13

56 %

52

35

50 %

Cable

68

68


204

203

1 %

Total residential

177

170

4 %

521

500

4 %

Commercial

38

43

(12) %

118

130

(10) %

Wholesale

42

43

(3) %

127

132

(4) %

Total service revenues

256

256


766

763

Equipment revenues



12 %

1

1

(9) %

Total operating revenues

256

256


767

763













Cost of services

107

109

(2) %

319

308

4 %

Cost of equipment and products



(7) %


1

(9) %

Selling, general and administrative expenses

82

81

1 %

244

231

6 %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

61

53

16 %

180

158

14 %

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

6

3

87 %

8

4

100 %

Total operating expenses

256

246

4 %

752

702

7 %












Operating income

$         —

$         10

(98) %

$         15

$         61

(76) %

Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Financial Measures and Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow


Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

TDS - CONSOLIDATED

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Dollars in millions)






Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$                 408

$                 167

$                 923

$                 901

Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(278)

(268)

(906)

(794)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(9)

(3)

(29)

(5)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$                 121

$               (104)

$                  (12)

$                 102


Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

UScellular

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Dollars in millions)






Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$                 329

$                   73

$                 719

$                 652

Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(103)

(121)

(454)

(409)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(9)

(2)

(28)

(5)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$                 217

$                  (50)

$                 237

$                 238


1.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.


EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income
(loss) and Income (loss) before income taxes.


Three Months Ended

September 30,

UScellular

2023

2022

(Dollars in millions)


Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$                  23

$               (12)

Add back:


Income tax expense (benefit)

27

(3)

Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)

50

(15)

Add back:


Interest expense

50

42

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

159

177

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

259

204

Add back or deduct:


Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

3

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1

1

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

263

205

Deduct:


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

40

40

Interest and dividend income

3

2

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$                220

$               163

