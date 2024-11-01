TDS reports third quarter 2024 results

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on November 1, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,224 million for the third quarter of 2024, versus $1,278 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(83) million and $(0.73), respectively, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $(17) million and $(0.16), respectively, in the same period one year ago.

Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders excluding a UScellular wireless spectrum license impairment (non-GAAP) of $136 million ($102 million, net of tax) and related diluted earnings per share excluding a UScellular wireless spectrum license impairment (non-GAAP) were $2 million and $0.01, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024. The impairment loss was substantially all related to the retained high-band spectrum unit of accounting which includes the 28 GHz, 37 GHz and 39 GHz frequency bands.

Recent Highlights*

UScellular

Announced sale of select spectrum assets for $1 billion to Verizon in October 2024 , and the sale of additional spectrum to two other mobile network operators

Improved wireless operating results Postpaid handset net losses improved Postpaid ARPU grew 2%; service revenues decreased 2% Prepaid net additions up Both postpaid and prepaid churn improved

Fixed wireless customers grew 32% to 140,000

TDS Telecom

Reached a milestone of 50% of service addresses now served with fiber Grew total year-over-year service address footprint 9% Delivered 32,000 marketable fiber services addresses in Q3; 87,000 YTD

Operating revenues grew 2%; residential revenue growth of 5% Residential broadband connections grew 4% due to broadband investments

Strong net income and Adjusted EBITDA growth Good expense discipline



* Comparisons are 3Q'23 to 3Q'24 unless otherwise noted

"We continue to strategically optimize our portfolio in order to focus our resources appropriately throughout the enterprise," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "In the third quarter, TDS completed the sale of its OneNeck operations. In addition, TDS Telecom has entered into agreements to sell certain ILEC and cable properties. In October, as part of its ongoing process to opportunistically monetize its remaining spectrum, UScellular announced that it had entered into agreements to monetize select spectrum assets for $1 billion.

"UScellular's third quarter results show that the company is continuing to balance subscriber growth with financial discipline. And while it had postpaid handset net losses in the quarter, the company saw a notable year-over-year improvement in its subscriber trajectory.

"TDS Telecom is implementing its ongoing fiber expansion strategy and it reached a milestone of 50% of its service addresses passed with fiber."

Announced Transactions and Exploration of Strategic Alternatives for UScellular

On May 28, 2024, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) and UScellular announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell UScellular's wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025, subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The T-Mobile transaction excluded UScellular's approximately 4,400 owned towers, its equity method investments, and approximately 70% of its spectrum assets.

In October, UScellular announced a sale of select spectrum assets to Verizon for a portion of the remaining spectrum for $1 billion, and the sale of additional spectrum to two other mobile network operators for an undisclosed price. Each transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and contingent upon the close of the proposed T-Mobile transaction. The process to opportunistically monetize the remaining spectrum assets continues.

2024 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2024 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 1, 2024 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2024 Estimated Results



UScellular Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Service revenues $2,950-$3,050 $2,950-$3,000 Adjusted OIBDA1, 2 (Non-GAAP) $750-$850 $800-$875 Adjusted EBITDA1, 2 (Non-GAAP) $920-$1,020 $970-$1,045 Capital expenditures $550-$650 $550-$600

TDS Telecom Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Total operating revenues $1,050-$1,080 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP) $330-$360 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP) $330-$360 Unchanged Capital expenditures $310-$340 Unchanged

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income (loss) or Income (loss) before income taxes. In providing 2024 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income (loss) because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



2024 Estimated Results2

UScellular

TDS Telecom (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) N/A

N/A Add back:





Income tax expense N/A

N/A Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP) $(35)-$40

$60-$90 Add back:





Interest expense 180

— Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 665

270 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $810-$885

$330-$360 Add back or deduct:





(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 20

— Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $970-$1,045

$330-$360 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 160

— Interest and dividend income 10

— Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $800-$875

$330-$360



Actual Results

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Year Ended December 31, 2023

UScellular

TDS Telecom

UScellular

TDS Telecom (Dollars in millions)













Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (37)

$ 51

$ 58

$ (483) Add back:













Income tax expense (benefit) 29

15

53

(26) Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP) $ (8)

$ 66

$ 111

$ (509) Add back:













Interest expense 137

(4)

196

(8) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 499

199

656

245 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 628

$ 261

$ 963

$ (272) Add back or deduct:













Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 28

—

8

— Loss on impairment of licenses 136

—

—

— Loss on impairment of goodwill —

—

—

547 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 14

8

17

10 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 4

—

(2)

— Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 810

$ 269

$ 986

$ 285 Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 123

—

158

— Interest and dividend income 9

4

10

4 Other, net —

3

—

2 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 678

$ 263

$ 818

$ 279



Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of UScellular while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2024, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com. 2 2024 Estimated Results do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic alternatives review referenced above.

Conference Call Information

TDS will hold a conference call on November 1, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com or at

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/666898854

Access the call by phone at (888)330-2384, conference ID: 1328528.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides wireless, broadband, video and voice to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular and TDS Telecom. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,000 associates as of September 30, 2024.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the announced transactions whereby UScellular has agreed to sell its wireless operations and selected spectrum assets will be successfully completed or whether UScellular will be able to find buyers at mutually agreeable prices for its remaining spectrum assets; whether any such strategic alternative will result in additional value for TDS or its shareholders and whether the process will have an adverse impact on TDS' businesses; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which TDS does business; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; the effect on TDS' business if the collateral securing its secured term loan is foreclosed upon; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment, including changes in regulatory support received and the ability to pass through certain regulatory fees to customers; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by the TDS Voting Trust; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com

UScellular: www.uscellular.com

TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com

UnitedStates Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period1 3,999,000

4,027,000

4,051,000

4,106,000

4,159,000 Gross additions 123,000

117,000

106,000

129,000

128,000 Handsets 84,000

73,000

63,000

80,000

84,000 Connected devices 39,000

44,000

43,000

49,000

44,000 Net additions (losses)1 (28,000)

(24,000)

(44,000)

(50,000)

(35,000) Handsets (28,000)

(29,000)

(47,000)

(53,000)

(38,000) Connected devices —

5,000

3,000

3,000

3,000 ARPU2 $ 52.04

$ 51.45

$ 51.96

$ 51.61

$ 51.11 ARPA3 $ 131.81

$ 130.41

$ 132.00

$ 131.63

$ 130.91 Handset upgrade rate4 3.5 %

4.1 %

4.5 %

5.8 %

4.5 % Churn rate5 1.25 %

1.16 %

1.22 %

1.44 %

1.30 % Handsets 1.07 %

0.97 %

1.03 %

1.22 %

1.11 % Connected devices 2.47 %

2.47 %

2.52 %

3.03 %

2.64 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period1 452,000

439,000

436,000

451,000

462,000 Gross additions 57,000

50,000

41,000

43,000

52,000 Net additions (losses)1 13,000

3,000

(13,000)

(11,000)

— ARPU2, 6 $ 32.01

$ 32.37

$ 32.25

$ 32.32

$ 33.44 Churn rate5 3.30 %

3.60 %

4.06 %

3.87 %

3.68 % Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 32,550,000

32,550,000

32,550,000

32,350,000

32,350,000 Consolidated operating penetration7 15 %

15 %

14 %

15 %

15 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 120

$ 165

$ 131

$ 148

$ 111 Total cell sites in service 7,007

6,990

6,995

7,000

6,973 Owned towers 4,407

4,388

4,382

4,373

4,356 Number of colocations8 2,418

2,392

2,397

2,390

2,406 Tower tenancy rate9 1.55

1.55

1.55

1.55

1.55





1 First quarter 2024 connections were adjusted to remove subscribers that could no longer access the UScellular network due to the CDMA shutdown. This resulted in 11,000 and 2,000 subscribers removed from the postpaid and prepaid base, respectively, that are not included in Net additions (losses) for the quarter. 2 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 3 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 4 Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections. 5 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 6 Fourth quarter 2023 Prepaid ARPU excludes a $6 million reduction of prepaid revenue related to an adjustment to correct a prior period error recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. 7 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets. 8 Represents instances where a third-party wireless carrier rents or leases space on a company-owned tower. 9 Average number of tenants that lease space on company-owned towers, measured on a per-tower basis.

TDS Telecom Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023 Residential connections

















Broadband

















Incumbent 241,500

243,700

245,100

244,800

248,800 Expansion 115,300

107,800

100,400

92,200

79,400 Cable 195,900

198,500

202,400

202,900

204,400 Total Broadband1 552,700

550,000

547,900

539,800

532,600 Video 122,100

124,800

128,800

131,500

132,400 Voice 271,300

275,600

279,400

281,600

284,000 Total Residential connections 946,100

950,400

956,100

952,900

949,000 Commercial connections 197,200

201,500

206,200

210,200

217,400 Total connections 1,143,300

1,152,000

1,162,200

1,163,100

1,166,400



















Residential revenue per connection2 $ 65.41

$ 65.26

$ 64.58

$ 62.74

$ 62.15



















Capital expenditures (millions) $ 78

$ 78

$ 87

$ 143

$ 172



Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 1 Total residential broadband connections increased by 8,100 during the three months ended March 31, 2024, due primarily to net additions of 6,400 as well as certain other adjustments. 2 Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















UScellular $ 922

$ 963

(4) %

$ 2,799

$ 2,906

(4) % TDS Telecom 263

256

2 %

797

767

4 % All Other1 39

59

(33) %

128

175

(27) %

1,224

1,278

(4) %

3,724

3,848

(3) % Operating expenses





















UScellular





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 707

746

(5) %

2,149

2,285

(6) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 167

159

5 %

499

490

2 % Loss on impairment of licenses 136

—

N/M

136

—

N/M (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4

1

N/M

14

14

4 % (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (2)

—

N/M

4

—

N/M

1,012

906

12 %

2,802

2,789

— TDS Telecom





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 182

189

(4) %

533

563

(5) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 68

61

11 %

199

180

11 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 3

6

(52) %

8

8

—

252

256

(1) %

741

752

(1) % All Other1





















Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 49

64

(22) %

159

187

(14) % Depreciation and amortization 3

5

(73) %

6

11

(40) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net (1)

(1)

N/M

1

—

N/M (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (12)

—

N/M

(12)

—

N/M

40

68

(43) %

154

197

(22) % Total operating expenses 1,304

1,230

6 %

3,697

3,738

(1) % Operating income (loss)





















UScellular (90)

57

N/M

(3)

117

N/M TDS Telecom 10

—

N/M

56

15

N/M All Other1 —

(9)

N/M

(26)

(22)

(18) %

(80)

48

N/M

27

110

(76) % Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 43

40

9 %

125

122

3 % Interest and dividend income 8

5

51 %

20

16

25 % Interest expense (76)

(62)

(22) %

(208)

(178)

(17) % Other, net 1

—

N/M

3

1

N/M Total investment and other expense (24)

(17)

(41) %

(60)

(39)

(52) % Income (loss) before income taxes (104)

31

N/M

(33)

71

N/M Income tax expense (benefit) (25)

27

N/M

1

55

(98) % Net income (loss) (79)

4

N/M

(34)

16

N/M Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax (13)

4

N/M

—

10

N/M Net income (loss) attributable to TDS shareholders (66)

—

N/M

(34)

6

N/M TDS Preferred Share dividends 17

17

—

52

52

— Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders $ (83)

$ (17)

N/M

$ (86)

$ (46)

(86) %























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 114

113

1 %

114

113

1 % Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ (0.73)

$ (0.16)

N/M

$ (0.75)

$ (0.41)

(85) %























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 114

113

1 %

114

113

1 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ (0.73)

$ (0.16)

N/M

$ (0.75)

$ (0.41)

(83) %



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful. Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 1 Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ (34)

$ 16 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 704

681 Bad debts expense 72

77 Stock-based compensation expense 48

27 Deferred income taxes, net (15)

38 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (125)

(122) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 106

97 Loss on impairment of licenses 136

— (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 23

22 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (12)

— (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 4

— Other operating activities 6

4 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable 33

11 Equipment installment plans receivable 12

20 Inventory 37

87 Accounts payable 3

(36) Customer deposits and deferred revenues (3)

(15) Accrued taxes 16

72 Accrued interest 13

8 Other assets and liabilities (91)

(64) Net cash provided by operating activities 933

923







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (655)

(906) Cash paid for licenses (17)

(24) Cash received from divestitures 91

— Other investing activities 1

8 Net cash used in investing activities (580)

(922)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 440

781 Repayment of long-term debt (408)

(664) Repayment of short-term debt —

(60) Tax payments for TDS stock-based compensation awards (10)

(3) Tax payments for UScellular stock-based compensation awards (11)

(6) Repurchase of TDS Common Shares —

(6) Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares (26)

— Dividends paid to TDS shareholders (83)

(114) Payment of debt issuance costs (16)

(4) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (4)

(2) Cash paid for software license agreements (32)

(29) Other financing activities (1)

— Net cash used in financing activities (151)

(107)







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 202

(106)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 270

399 End of period $ 472

$ 293

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 451

$ 236 Accounts receivable, net 997

1,074 Inventory, net 167

208 Prepaid expenses 88

86 Income taxes receivable 3

4 Other current assets 40

52 Total current assets 1,746

1,660







Assets held for sale 17

15







Licenses 4,586

4,702







Other intangible assets, net 168

183







Investments in unconsolidated entities 524

505







Property, plant andequipment, net 4,987

5,062







Operating lease right-of-use assets 970

987







Other assets and deferred charges 728

807







Total assets $ 13,726

$ 13,921

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 29

$ 26 Accounts payable 334

360 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 270

277 Accrued interest 26

12 Accrued taxes 49

43 Accrued compensation 107

149 Short-term operating lease liabilities 151

147 Other current liabilities 132

170 Total current liabilities 1,098

1,184







Liabilities held for sale 7

—







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 961

975 Long-term operating lease liabilities 862

890 Other deferred liabilities and credits 812

784







Long-term debt, net 4,097

4,080







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 16

12







Equity





TDS shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1

1 Capital in excess of par value 2,557

2,558 Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1,074

1,074 Treasury shares, at cost (433)

(465) Accumulated other comprehensive income 11

11 Retained earnings 1,865

2,023 Total TDS shareholders' equity 5,075

5,202







Noncontrolling interests 798

794







Total equity 5,873

5,996







Total liabilities and equity $ 13,726

$ 13,921

Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)





September 30, 2024





TDS

TDS Corporate

Intercompany

TDS

UScellular

Telecom

& Other

Eliminations

Consolidated (Dollars in millions)

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 272

$ 83

$ 175

$ (79)

$ 451



















Licenses and other intangible assets $ 4,576

$ 173

$ 5

$ —

$ 4,754 Investment in unconsolidated entities 478

4

50

(8)

524

$ 5,054

$ 177

$ 55

$ (8)

$ 5,278



















Property, plant and equipment, net $ 2,504

$ 2,465

$ 18

$ —

$ 4,987



















Long-term debt, net:

















Current portion $ 20

$ —

$ 9

$ —

$ 29 Non-current portion 2,882

3

1,212

—

4,097

$ 2,902

$ 3

$ 1,221

$ —

$ 4,126

United States Cellular Corporation Segment Results (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, UScellular 2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023 (Dollars in millions)





















Operating Revenues





















Wireless $ 896

$ 938

(4) %

$ 2,722

$ 2,831

(4) % Towers 59

57

2 %

175

170

3 % Intra-company eliminations (33)

(32)

(3) %

(98)

(95)

(3) % Total operating revenues 922

963

(4) %

2,799

2,906

(4) %























Operating expenses





















Wireless 1,005

900

12 %

2,784

2,770

1 % Towers 40

38

4 %

116

114

1 % Intra-company eliminations (33)

(32)

(3) %

(98)

(95)

(3) % Total operating expenses 1,012

906

12 %

2,802

2,789

—























Operating income (loss) $ (90)

$ 57

N/M

$ (3)

$ 117

N/M























Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 222

$ 220

1 %

$ 678

$ 624

9 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 269

$ 263

3 %

$ 810

$ 753

8 % Capital expenditures $ 120

$ 111

8 %

$ 415

$ 462

(10) %





N/M - Percentage change not meaningful



United States Cellular Corporation Segment Results (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, UScellular Wireless 2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023 (Dollars in millions)





















Retail service $ 669

$ 687

(3) %

$ 2,014

$ 2,065

(2) % Other 52

50

5 %

154

149

4 % Service revenues 721

737

(2) %

2,168

2,214

(2) % Equipment sales 175

201

(13) %

554

617

(10) % Total operating revenues 896

938

(4) %

2,722

2,831

(4) %























System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and

accretion reported below) 193

199

(3) %

582

597

(2) % Cost of equipment sold 203

228

(11) %

630

708

(11) % Selling, general and administrative 316

324

(3) %

953

995

(4) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 155

148

5 %

466

456

2 % Loss on impairment of licenses 136

—

N/M

136

—

N/M (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4

1

N/M

13

14

(1) % (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (2)

—

N/M

4

—

N/M Total operating expenses 1,005

900

12 %

2,784

2,770

1 %























Operating income (loss) $ (109)

$ 38

N/M

$ (62)

$ 61

N/M























Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 191

$ 190

1 %

$ 583

$ 534

9 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 191

$ 190

1 %

$ 583

$ 534

9 % Capital expenditures $ 114

$ 106

7 %

$ 400

$ 452

(12) %



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, UScellular Towers 2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023 (Dollars in millions)





















Third-party revenues $ 26

$ 25

1 %

$ 77

$ 75

2 % Intra-company revenues 33

32

3 %

98

95

3 % Total tower revenues 59

57

2 %

175

170

3 %























System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and

accretion reported below) 20

18

10 %

58

55

4 % Selling, general and administrative 8

9

(14) %

24

25

(7) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 12

11

7 %

33

34

(1) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net —

—

N/M

1

—

N/M Total operating expenses 40

38

4 %

116

114

1 %























Operating income $ 19

$ 19

(1) %

$ 59

$ 56

7 %























Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 31

$ 30

3 %

$ 95

$ 90

6 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 31

$ 30

3 %

$ 95

$ 90

6 % Capital expenditures $ 6

$ 5

33 %

$ 15

$ 10

61 %





N/M - Percentage change not meaningful



TDS Telecom Highlights (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023 (Dollars in millions)





















Operating revenues





















Residential





















Incumbent $ 90

$ 89

1 %

$ 269

$ 264

2 % Expansion 29

20

46 %

83

52

58 % Cable 67

68

(2) %

206

204

1 % Total residential 186

177

5 %

558

521

7 % Commercial 36

38

(4) %

110

118

(7) % Wholesale 40

42

(3) %

128

127

1 % Total service revenues 262

256

2 %

796

766

4 % Equipment revenues —

—

(6) %

1

1

(10) % Total operating revenues 263

256

2 %

797

767

4 %























Cost of services 101

107

(6) %

297

319

(7) % Cost of equipment and products —

—

26 %

1

—

4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 81

82

(1) %

236

244

(3) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 68

61

11 %

199

180

11 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 3

6

(52) %

8

8

— Total operating expenses 252

256

(1) %

741

752

(1) %























Operating income $ 10

$ —

N/M

$ 56

$ 15

N/M





N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc Financial Measures (Unaudited) Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, TDS - CONSOLIDATED 2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 306

$ 408

$ 933

$ 923 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (203)

(278)

(655)

(906) Cash paid for software license agreements (11)

(9)

(32)

(29) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ 92

$ 121

$ 246

$ (12)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, UScellular 2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 245

$ 329

$ 761

$ 719 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (129)

(103)

(399)

(454) Cash paid for software license agreements (11)

(9)

(31)

(28) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ 105

$ 217

$ 331

$ 237





1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

Licenses impairment, net of tax

The following non-GAAP financial measure isolates the total effects on net income of the current period Loss on impairment of intangible assets at UScellular, including tax impacts. TDS believes this measure may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information to assist in comparing the current period financial results with periods that were not impacted by such a charge.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)













Net loss attributable to TDS common shareholders (GAAP) $ (83)

$ (17)

$ (86)

$ (46) Adjustments:













Loss on impairment of licenses 136

—

136

— Deferred tax benefit on the tax-amortizable portion of the

impaired licenses (34)

—

(34)

— UScellular noncontrolling public shareholders' portion of the

impaired licenses (17)

—

(17)

— Subtotal of Non-GAAP adjustments 85

—

85

— Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders

excluding licenses impairment charge (Non-GAAP) 2

(17)

(1)

(46) Noncontrolling interest adjustment to compute diluted earnings

(loss) (1)

(1)

(1)

— Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders

excluding licenses impairment charge used in diluted earnings

(loss) per share (Non-GAAP) $ 1

$ (18)

$ (2)

$ (46)















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for diluted

loss per share attributable to TDS common shareholders 114

113

114

113 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for diluted

earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common

shareholders excluding licenses impairment charge 117

113

114

113















Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS

common shareholders (GAAP) $ (0.73)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.75)

$ (0.41) Adjustments:













Loss on impairment of licenses 1.18

—

1.19

— Deferred tax benefit on the tax-amortizable portion of the

impaired licenses (0.29)

—

(0.30)

— UScellular noncontrolling public shareholders' portion of the

impaired licenses (0.15)

—

(0.16)

— Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common

shareholders excluding licenses impairment charge (Non-GAAP) $ 0.01

$ (0.16)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.41)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

(Unaudited) The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income and Income before income taxes

Three Months Ended September 30, TDS TELECOM 2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) $ 9

$ 4 Add back:





Income tax expense 4

— Income before income taxes (GAAP) 14

4 Add back:





Interest expense (1)

(2) Depreciation, amortization and accretion 68

61 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 80

63 Add back or deduct:





(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 3

6 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 83

68 Deduct:





Interest and dividend income 1

1 Other, net 1

— Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 81

$ 67





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.