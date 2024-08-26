TDS Telecom and UScellular participating in upcoming September conferences

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TDS Telecom, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM), will each be attending the following September conferences.

Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference

TDS Telecom webcasted presentation on September 5, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Michelle Brukwicki, TDS Telecom senior vice president of finance & chief financial officer is scheduled to speak. The presentation will be webcast live. Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings.

2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Communications Infrastructure Conference

September 25, 2024 – UScellular management will host one-on-one meetings.

Doug Chambers, UScellular Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer.

To listen to the TDS Telecom presentation, please visit the events and presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the start of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,500 associates as of June 30, 2024.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.5 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,300 full- and part-time associates as of June 30, 2024. At the end of the second quarter of 2024, TDS owned approximately 82 percent of UScellular.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com

UScellular: www.uscellular.com

TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com

OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. and United States Cellular Corporation