TDS Telecom to present at the 2023 Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Brukwicki, senior vice president of finance & chief financial officer of TDS Telecom, will be presenting at the 2023 Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference in New York on Dec. 5 at 10:55 a.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast both live and on-demand.

TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS Telecom) delivers high-speed internet, TV entertainment, and phone services to a mix of small to mid-sized urban, suburban and rural communities throughout the U.S. With 1.2 million connections, TDS Telecom is a rapidly growing technology company. Powered by fiber-optics and new industry-leading technologies, it delivers up to 8 Gigabit internet speeds and offers internet-protocol based TV entertainment solutions along with traditional phone services. TDS Telecom also offers businesses VoIP advanced communications solutions, dedicated internet service, data networking, and hosted-managed services.

