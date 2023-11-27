TDS Telecom to present at the 2023 Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Brukwicki, senior vice president of finance & chief financial officer of TDS Telecom, will be presenting at the 2023 Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference in New York on Dec. 5 at 10:55 a.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast both live and on-demand.

To listen to all presentations, please visit the events and presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the start of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS Telecom) delivers high-speed internet, TV entertainment, and phone services to a mix of small to mid-sized urban, suburban and rural communities throughout the U.S. With 1.2 million connections, TDS Telecom is a rapidly growing technology company. Powered by fiber-optics and new industry-leading technologies, it delivers up to 8 Gigabit internet speeds and offers internet-protocol based TV entertainment solutions along with traditional phone services. TDS Telecom also offers businesses VoIP advanced communications solutions, dedicated internet service, data networking, and hosted-managed services.

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems; TDS Telecom