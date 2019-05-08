TDS' TransitionManager Software Now Available on AWS Marketplace

"Our SaaS-based platform is a proven solution to orchestrate complex data center, cloud and hybrid migrations, consolidations, disaster recovery, and other transformations," said Mike Bray, senior vice president, sales and marketing for TDS. "It accelerates customers' digital transformation initiatives and ensures complex projects can be completed on time and on budget. The convenience of procuring and purchasing TransitionManager on AWS Marketplace ensures rapid time-to-value for customers who want to get their IT transformation projects underway and producing results or back on track quickly."

Also available on AWS Marketplace is TDS' Jump Start service for Data Aggregation and Visualization, which is specifically designed to tackle the stumbling blocks typically experienced in planning a cloud migration project. With this service, TDS migration experts can help companies unlock the siloed data across their IT enterprise by leveraging TransitionManager to rapidly collect, aggregate, and normalize data from multiple existing sources and systems across their entire IT environment. This allows customers to gain a centralized and actionable view of their application and infrastructure dependencies in an interactive, intuitive manner which enables them to make better and faster project decisions. The TDS team, trained and certified by AWS, will also deliver application asset and discovery reports and a thorough gap analysis.

All TDS purchases on AWS Marketplace are integrated into a customer's AWS account and bill. Additionally, customers with unique or more expansive needs can request customized solutions and pricing using AWS Private Offers.

This announcement builds upon an expanding relationship between AWS and TDS across multiple fronts. TDS is currently an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

About TDS

TDS empowers, enables and accelerates an IT organization's ability to prepare for, orchestrate and manage through both planned and unplanned change. Recognized by industry analysts, chosen by Fortune 500 companies and standardized by some of the largest technology services firms, TDS' TransitionManager software has become the standard for accelerating the orchestration and execution of complex hybrid cloud and data center migrations, disaster recovery and operational resiliency initiatives and application rationalization programs. Since 2002, TDS has been successfully delivering results for complex IT transformation programs for enterprises and government entities around the world, having migrated over 1 million workloads and more than 250,000 applications while achieving close to 100% customer satisfaction.

