TDX Tech Announces Leadership Promotions

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TDX Tech, a leading information technology solutions provider for retailers and other multi-site businesses, is pleased to announce the promotion of two key members of its leadership team. Steve Bennewitz, currently the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has also been appointed as President of the company following the retirement of Bob Bennewitz. Todd Morgan, formerly the Vice President of Marketing, will now serve as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Steve Bennewitz, with over a dozen years of experience in financial leadership and risk management, has played a key role in guiding TDX Tech through significant phases of transformation and profitability. As President and CFO, Steve will continue to lead the company's financial strategies and oversee overall business development efforts.

Todd Morgan, who has been with TDX Tech for more than 17 years, has consistently demonstrated his expertise in marketing strategy and brand development. As CMO, Todd will focus on expanding the company's market presence and enhancing customer engagement through innovative marketing initiatives.

CEO Taylor Turnquist expressed confidence in the leaders' promotions: "Steve and Todd have been integral to our success and growth. Steve's financial acumen and leadership skills have been vital in navigating business development opportunities, while Todd's creativity and deep understanding of our market have significantly enhanced our brand's visibility and reach. I am confident that, in their enhanced roles, they will continue to drive TDX Tech forward and achieve further success."

These promotions demonstrate TDX Tech's dedication to nurturing internal talent and utilizing the strengths of its team members to drive progress. The company anticipates continued success and advancement under the leadership of Steve Bennewitz and Todd Morgan.

About TDX Tech



TDX Tech is a leading provider of IT-related technology services and hardware solutions for retailers and other multi-site businesses worldwide. TDX Tech's global team of over 20,000 technicians provides comprehensive field services and solutions, using unique and proprietary project-management systems and methodologies. Solutions include system staging and deployments, technology infrastructure installations, and a full suite of scalable hardware and maintenance programs. For more information, visit www.tdxtech.com.

Contact

TDX Companies, LLC

Todd Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

1-952-912-9256

SOURCE TDX Companies, LLC