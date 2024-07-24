TDX Tech Announces Promotion of COO Taylor Turnquist to CEO, CEO Kelly Bennewitz to Remain as Chairman

MINNEAPOLIS, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TDX Tech, a leading information technology solutions provider for retailers and other multi-site businesses, is pleased to announce the promotion of Taylor Turnquist from Chief Operations Officer (COO) to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Turnquist has officially assumed his new role and is actively leading the company into its next phase of growth and innovation. Kelly Bennewitz, who has served as CEO with distinction, will step down from his role but will continue to provide his invaluable expertise and leadership in his new capacity as Chairman.

Taylor Turnquist has been with TDX Tech for 13 years, during which he has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic and operational acumen, and a deep commitment to the company's values and culture. As COO, Taylor played a pivotal role in driving the company's operational excellence, positioning TDX Tech for sustained growth and success.

"I am honored and excited to take on the role of CEO at TDX Tech," said Taylor Turnquist. "I look forward to working closely with our talented team to continue delivering innovative solutions to our customers and driving the company forward. I am confident that together, we will achieve new heights and unlock greater opportunities for our customers, partners, and colleagues."

Kelly Bennewitz has dedicated 39 years of service to TDX Tech, where he played pivotal roles in the company's growth and success. During his tenure as CEO, he led the company through significant milestones and achievements, resulting in a 250% increase in revenue. As Chairman, Kelly will continue to provide strategic guidance and support to ensure the company's continued success.

"It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of TDX Tech, and I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished," said Kelly Bennewitz. "Taylor's promotion to CEO is a testament to his outstanding leadership, dedication, and industry expertise. I am confident that under his guidance, TDX Tech will continue to thrive and innovate."

The transition comes at a time of strong momentum for TDX Tech, with continued growth, strategic partnerships, and market expansion initiatives that position the company well into the future. The leadership changes reflect the company's commitment to building a robust foundation for continued success.

About TDX Tech

TDX Tech is a leading provider of IT-related technology services and hardware solutions for retailers and other multi-site businesses across North America and beyond. TDX Tech's global team of over 20,000 technicians provides comprehensive and far-reaching field services and solutions, using unique and proprietary project-management systems and methodologies. Solutions include system staging and deployments, technology infrastructure installations, and a full suite of scalable hardware and maintenance programs. For more information, visit https://www.tdxtech.com.

