TDX Tech Marks 45 Years of Enterprise IT Execution

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1981, TDX Tech is marking 45 years of continuous operation supporting enterprise technology environments. The company began as Xerxes Computer Corporation, focused on technology procurement and staging at a time when distributed IT environments were still emerging.

As internet connectivity expanded and the number of connected devices inside each location multiplied, multi-site organizations faced a new challenge. Scaling technology across dozens or hundreds of sites required more than sourcing equipment. It demanded consistency, accurate and standardized staging, deployment and logistics coordination, and accountable execution at the site level.

In 2008, the company rebranded as TDX Tech and expanded into project management for large-scale technology rollouts and national field services. That evolution was driven by long-term partnerships with customers whose needs grew as technology environments became more complex. The objective remained consistent: help enterprise IT teams deploy and install technology at scale without disrupting operations.

Today, organizations across retail, hospitality, restaurant, and distribution sectors rely on TDX Tech to bring order and visibility to complex rollouts. By integrating centralized staging, coordinated site-level deployment, and field installation, the company reduces implementation risk and improves standardization across dispersed locations.

"Our growth over the past 45 years has been shaped by long-standing partnerships with customers who trust us to expand alongside their technology needs," said Taylor Turnquist, CEO of TDX Tech. "As technology inside each location became more interconnected and integral to daily operations, execution standards rose accordingly. We invest in expertise and disciplined processes to deliver rollouts with precision and a focus on both immediate and long-term operational value."

Headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, TDX Tech continues to support enterprise modernization efforts throughout North America, where operational precision remains essential amid digital transformation, endpoint refresh cycles, and expanding in-location connectivity.

About TDX Tech

TDX Tech is a North American provider of IT hardware and infrastructure services, including procurement, staging, structured cabling, deployments, and nationwide field installations. The company specializes in multi-site environments including retail, hospitality, restaurants, and distribution centers. Supported by a managed network of thousands of field technicians, TDX Tech delivers predictable execution at scale throughout the United States and Canada.

For more information, visit www.tdxtech.com.

Contact

TDX Companies, LLC

Todd Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

1-952-912-9256

SOURCE TDX Companies, LLC