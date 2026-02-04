TDY Lodging expects 2026 Hawaii surge of Military and Government travel to Oahu as Government Shutdown Ends

Postponed travel from the 43-day government shutdown, a January 2026 shutdown, economic snapback in the U.S., and Indo-Pacific security priorities collide with softer tourism and vacation travel. TDY Lodging is reshaping how military & government travelers secure extended stay lodging in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tourism and travel are the headline story in island economies—until they aren't. Over the last year, Hawaii has been plagued by fewer visitors, higher prices, and economic doubt. Hawaii tourism has been soft, especially on Oahu.

TDY Lodging's outlook for 2026 on Oahu is a surge scenario for military and government travel to Hawaii. Government travel stopped for months both before and after the shutdown. It still hasn't recovered.

For military and federal government travelers, demand isn't driven by bucket lists. Mission requirements, readiness, and logistics cycles persist. The Indo-Pacific region is a permanent security priority for the United States, and these travelers need a place to stay.

The manager of TDY Lodging's business operations, Matt Foster, describes the service as "on-demand, fully furnished accommodations at the federally established Hawaii per diem rates for military and federal government travel."

This is where parent company TDY Stay excels as a corporate housing provider in Honolulu. Where a one-room hotel falls short for 30 nights or longer, the better alternative is an extended stay in Honolulu. As a convenient alternative to Hawaii military base lodging, TDY Lodging features spacious furnished apartments with a living room, separate bedroom, full-sized kitchen, and an ensuite washer-dryer, improving quality of life, health, and morale for government and military servicemembers on official travel.

A graduate of the U.S. Naval War College, Foster described how "delayed travel snaps forward, budgets reopen, and military operations must continue for national security reasons. Hawaii has a vital role in the Department of War's ability to project power in the Pacific. You can't just postpone project schedules and maintenance without anticipating a surge from the backlog of work that is vital to our national defense."

That's why Hawaii should see a surge of military, government civilians, and federal contractors to Oahu. While Hawaii's travel and tourism numbers for 2026 are anyone's guess, one thing is sure: it's a wonderful place to visit, so please book a trip to Hawaii and check out TDY Lodging.

SOURCE TDY Lodging