TE Connectivity announces first quarter results for fiscal year 2024

EPS above guidance driven by significant margin expansion; first quarter record cash flow

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 29, 2023.

First Quarter Highlights

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) earnings highlights for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Net sales were $3.83 billion , in line with guidance, essentially flat on a reported basis year over year and down 1% organically.

, in line with guidance, essentially flat on a reported basis year over year and down 1% organically. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $5.76 , including a one-time tax-related benefit, and adjusted EPS were $1.84 , up 20% year over year.

, including a one-time tax-related benefit, and adjusted EPS were , up 20% year over year. Orders were $3.8 billion , up 4% year over year, with year-over-year growth in all segments.

, up 4% year over year, with year-over-year growth in all segments. Operating margins were 18.2% and adjusted operating margins were 19.1%, up 290 basis points year over year.

Cash flow from operating activities was $719 million and free cash flow was $570 million , both first quarter records.

and free cash flow was , both first quarter records. Deployed approximately $1 billion of capital in the quarter, including approximately $600 million returned to shareholders and approximately $350 million used for the acquisition of Schaffner.

of capital in the quarter, including approximately returned to shareholders and approximately used for the acquisition of Schaffner. Company named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 12th consecutive year.

"I'm pleased with our strong performance in our first quarter, as our teams delivered earnings above guidance driven by significant margin expansion, along with record free cash flow, in what remains a dynamic market environment," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "Our industry-leading innovations and global position in automotive connectivity, including a strong presence in Asia, once again allowed us to outperform the market and deliver year-over-year growth in our Transportation segment. In our Industrial segment, we continued to benefit from growth in renewable energy, commercial air and medical applications. Our Communications segment delivered margins in the high teens, and we anticipate revenue growth in artificial intelligence applications as we move through the year. We expect to deliver strong margin performance at the company level throughout fiscal year 2024 as we continue to execute on operational levers, while benefiting from the diversity and positioning of our portfolio around key long-term growth trends."

Second Quarter FY24 Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the company expects net sales of approximately $3.95 billion. GAAP EPS from continuing operations are expected to be approximately $1.75, up 31% year over year, with adjusted EPS of approximately $1.82, up 10% year over year.

Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:

Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) – represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.



Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin – represent operating income and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.



Adjusted Other Income (Expense), Net – represents net other income (expense) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items.



Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate – represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.



Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations – represents income from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.



Adjusted Earnings Per Share – represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.



Free Cash Flow (FCF) – is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments. In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

























For the Quarters Ended

December 29,

December 30,

2023

2022

(in millions, except per share data) Net sales $ 3,831

$ 3,841 Cost of sales

2,507



2,654 Gross margin

1,324



1,187 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

424



392 Research, development, and engineering expenses

173



173 Acquisition and integration costs

8



9 Restructuring and other charges, net

21



111 Operating income

698



502 Interest income

22



9 Interest expense

(18)



(21) Other expense, net

(3)



(5) Income from continuing operations before income taxes

699



485 Income tax (expense) benefit

1,105



(87) Income from continuing operations

1,804



398 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(1)



(1) Net income $ 1,803

$ 397











Basic earnings per share:









Income from continuing operations $ 5.80

$ 1.26 Loss from discontinued operations

—



— Net income

5.80



1.25











Diluted earnings per share:









Income from continuing operations $ 5.76

$ 1.25 Loss from discontinued operations

—



— Net income

5.76



1.24











Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:









Basic

311



317 Diluted

313



319

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

























December 29,

September 29,

2023

2023

(in millions, except share data) Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,170

$ 1,661 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $37 and $30, respectively

2,828



2,967 Inventories

2,783



2,552 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

660



712 Total current assets

7,441



7,892 Property, plant, and equipment, net

3,854



3,754 Goodwill

5,836



5,463 Intangible assets, net

1,278



1,175 Deferred income taxes

3,852



2,600 Other assets

810



828 Total assets $ 23,071

$ 21,712 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 613

$ 682 Accounts payable

1,690



1,563 Accrued and other current liabilities

1,708



2,218 Total current liabilities

4,011



4,463 Long-term debt

3,585



3,529 Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities

744



728 Deferred income taxes

188



185 Income taxes

380



365 Other liabilities

914



787 Total liabilities

9,822



10,057 Commitments and contingencies









Redeemable noncontrolling interests

108



104 Equity:









TE Connectivity Ltd. shareholders' equity:









Common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 322,470,281 shares authorized and issued

142



142 Accumulated earnings

14,678



12,947 Treasury shares, at cost, 13,050,787 and 10,487,742 shares, respectively

(1,695)



(1,380) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

11



(158) Total TE Connectivity Ltd. shareholders' equity

13,136



11,551 Noncontrolling interests

5



— Total equity

13,141



11,551 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity $ 23,071

$ 21,712

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

























For the Quarters Ended

December 29,

December 30,

2023

2022

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 1,803

$ 397 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

1



1 Income from continuing operations

1,804



398 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

194



187 Deferred income taxes

(1,217)



(35) Non-cash lease cost

34



34 Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories

42



51 Share-based compensation expense

34



32 Other

40



49 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:









Accounts receivable, net

127



(54) Inventories

(282)



(324) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(48)



(86) Accounts payable

128



149 Accrued and other current liabilities

(239)



(39) Income taxes

12



25 Other

90



194 Net cash provided by operating activities

719



581 Cash flows from investing activities:









Capital expenditures

(151)



(183) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

2



1 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(349)



(109) Proceeds from divestiture of business, net of cash retained by business sold

38



— Other

(8)



26 Net cash used in investing activities

(468)



(265) Cash flows from financing activities:









Net decrease in commercial paper

(69)



(139) Repayment of debt

(1)



(4) Proceeds from exercise of share options

11



11 Repurchase of common shares

(476)



(287) Payment of common share dividends to shareholders

(183)



(178) Other

(27)



(24) Net cash used in financing activities

(745)



(621) Effect of currency translation on cash

3



10 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(491)



(295) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,661



1,088 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,170

$ 793











Supplemental cash flow information:









Interest paid on debt, net $ 5

$ 12 Income taxes paid, net of refunds

100



98

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

























For the Quarters Ended

December 29,

December 30,

2023

2022

(in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 719

$ 581 Capital expenditures, net

(149)



(182) Free cash flow (1) $ 570

$ 399











(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended



December 29,



December 30,



2023



2022



($ in millions)

Net Sales







Net Sales





Transportation Solutions $ 2,373







$ 2,259





Industrial Solutions

1,025









1,060





Communications Solutions

433









522





Total $ 3,831







$ 3,841























































Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Income

Margin



Income

Margin

Transportation Solutions $ 478

20.1 %

$ 282

12.5 % Industrial Solutions

141

13.8





156

14.7

Communications Solutions

79

18.2





64

12.3

Total $ 698

18.2 %

$ 502

13.1 %

















































Adjusted

Adjusted



Adjusted

Adjusted



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Income (1)

Margin (1)



Income (1)

Margin (1)

Transportation Solutions $ 495

20.9 %

$ 358

15.8 % Industrial Solutions

155

15.1





175

16.5

Communications Solutions

81

18.7





89

17.0

Total $ 731

19.1 %

$ 622

16.2 %























(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)









































































Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended December 29, 2023

versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended December 30, 2022

Net Sales



Organic Net Sales







Acquisition/

Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)

(Divestitures)

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions (3):

































Automotive $ 127

7.7 %

$ 135

8.1 %

$ 17

$ (25) Commercial transportation

8

2.3





2

0.7





6



— Sensors

(21)

(8.0)





(24)

(9.2)





3



— Total

114

5.0





113

5.0





26



(25) Industrial Solutions (3):

































Industrial equipment

(104)

(24.0)





(115)

(26.3)





11



— Aerospace, defense, and marine

26

9.8





33

12.5





4



(11) Energy

16

8.5





3

1.4





3



10 Medical

27

15.6





27

15.6





—



— Total

(35)

(3.3)





(52)

(4.9)





18



(1) Communications Solutions (3):

































Data and devices

(50)

(15.2)





(50)

(15.2)





—



— Appliances

(39)

(20.2)





(39)

(20.2)





—



— Total

(89)

(17.0)





(89)

(17.0)





—



— Total $ (10)

(0.3) %

$ (28)

(0.7) %

$ 44

$ (26)



































(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. (3) Industry end market information is presented consistently with our internal management reporting and may be periodically revised as management deems

necessary.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended December 29, 2023

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 478



$ —

$ 14

$ 3

$ 495

Industrial Solutions

141





7



6



1



155

Communications Solutions

79





1



1



—



81

Total $ 698



$ 8

$ 21

$ 4

$ 731



































Operating margin

18.2 %





















19.1 %

































Other expense, net $ (3)



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (3)



































Income tax (expense) benefit $ 1,105



$ (1)

$ (5)

$ (1,254)

$ (155)



































Effective tax rate

(158.1) %





















21.2 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 1,804



$ 7

$ 16

$ (1,250)

$ 577



































Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 5.76



$ 0.02

$ 0.05

$ (3.99)

$ 1.84



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in

effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Includes an $874 million net income tax benefit associated with a ten-year tax credit obtained by a Swiss subsidiary and a $262 million income tax

benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of a corporate tax rate increase in Switzerland. Also includes a $118 million income

tax benefit associated with the tax impacts of a legal entity restructuring with related costs of $4 million recorded in selling, general, and

administrative expenses for other non-income taxes.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended December 30, 2022

(UNAUDITED)



































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring













Related

and Other

Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:

























Transportation Solutions $ 282



$ 2

$ 74

$ 358

Industrial Solutions

156





6



13



175

Communications Solutions

64





1



24



89

Total $ 502



$ 9

$ 111

$ 622





























Operating margin

13.1 %















16.2 %



























Other expense, net $ (5)



$ —

$ —

$ (5)





























Income tax expense $ (87)



$ (2)

$ (29)

$ (118)





























Effective tax rate

17.9 %















19.5 %



























Income from continuing operations $ 398



$ 7

$ 82

$ 487





























Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.25



$ 0.02

$ 0.26

$ 1.53





























(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in

effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

(UNAUDITED)



































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring













Related

and Other

Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:

























Transportation Solutions $ 333



$ —

$ 78

$ 411

Industrial Solutions

134





7



33



174

Communications Solutions

70





1



8



79

Total $ 537



$ 8

$ 119

$ 664





























Operating margin

12.9 %















16.0 %



























Other expense, net $ (4)



$ —

$ —

$ (4)





























Income tax expense $ (100)



$ (1)

$ (26)

$ (127)





























Effective tax rate

19.0 %















19.5 %



























Income from continuing operations $ 425



$ 7

$ 93

$ 525





























Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.34



$ 0.02

$ 0.29

$ 1.65





























(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws

in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Year Ended September 29, 2023

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 1,451



$ 3

$ 211

$ —

$ 1,665

Industrial Solutions

602





27



84



—



713

Communications Solutions

251





3



45



—



299

Total $ 2,304



$ 33

$ 340

$ —

$ 2,677



































Operating margin

14.4 %





















16.7 %

































Other expense, net $ (16)



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (16)



































Income tax expense $ (364)



$ (6)

$ (85)

$ (49)

$ (504)



































Effective tax rate

16.0 %





















19.1 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 1,904



$ 27

$ 255

$ (49)

$ 2,137



































Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 6.01



$ 0.09

$ 0.80

$ (0.15)

$ 6.74



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in

effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Represents income tax benefits associated with a decrease in the valuation allowance for certain tax loss and credit carryforwards.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES As of January 24, 2024 (UNAUDITED)







Outlook for



Quarter Ending



March 29,



2024

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.75

Restructuring and other charges, net

0.05

Acquisition-related charges

0.02

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1) $ 1.82

















Net sales growth (decline)

(5.0) % Translation

0.3

(Acquisitions) divestitures, net

0.5

Organic net sales growth (decline) (1)

(4.2) %







(1) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

