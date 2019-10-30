TE Connectivity announces fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal year 2019

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended September 27, 2019.



Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net sales were $3.3 billion , down 6% as reported and 5% organically over the fourth quarter of 2018.

, down 6% as reported and 5% organically over the fourth quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operating operations were $1.11 , and adjusted EPS were $1.33 , both exceeding the mid-point of the company's guidance.

, and adjusted EPS were , both exceeding the mid-point of the company's guidance. Cash flow from continuing operating activities was $879 million and free cash flow was $688 million , with $332 million returned to shareholders.

Full Year Highlights

Net sales were $13.4 billion , down 4% as reported and 2% organically from fiscal year 2018.

, down 4% as reported and 2% organically from fiscal year 2018. Diluted EPS from continuing operations were $5.72 , and adjusted EPS were $5.55 , down 1% versus the prior year.

, and adjusted EPS were , down 1% versus the prior year. Cash flow from continuing operations was $2.5 billion and free cash flow was $1.6 billion , up 15% year over year.

and free cash flow was , up 15% year over year. Deployed approximately $300 million on acquisitions and announced intent to acquire First Sensor

Fourth Quarter Results

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net sales of $3.3 billion, with diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.11. Adjusted EPS were $1.33, exceeding the mid-point of the company's guidance. Cash flow from continuing operating activities was $879 million, and free cash flow was $688 million. Total orders were $3.2 billion, down 3% sequentially.

Full Year Results

For the full year, the company reported net sales of $13.4 billion and diluted EPS from continuing operations of $5.72. Adjusted EPS were $5.55, cash flow from continuing operating activities was $2.5 billion and free cash flow was $1.6 billion, up 15% from fiscal year 2018. The company continued to strengthen its portfolio in growing markets, completing the acquisition of the Kissling Group and Alpha Technics, and announcing the acquisitions of Silicon Microstructures Inc. (SMI) and First Sensor AG.

"Our results through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 reflect the ability of our teams to execute in what continues to be a challenging market environment. I'm pleased that we quickly responded to market weakness and demonstrated earnings resiliency despite a decline in revenue. Our Industrial segment continued to show top-line organic growth and margin expansion, led by strength in our aerospace, defense and medical businesses, while our Transportation segment outperformed auto production declines through product content gains and our strong global position," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "I want to thank our employees for their solid execution of our strategy and their commitment to our customers and our purpose, which once again helped TE achieve external recognition, including being named by Fortune as a World's Most Admired Company for the second consecutive year."

2020 Outlook

For the fiscal first quarter of 2020, the company expects net sales of $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion, reflecting a decrease of 7% on an actual basis and 6% on an organic basis year over year at the mid-point. Diluted EPS from continuing operations are expected to be $0.93 to $0.99, including net restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges of $0.17. The company expects adjusted EPS of $1.10 to $1.16.

For the full year, the company expects net sales of $12.7 to $13.3 billion, reflecting 3% actual and 2% organic decline at the mid-point versus the prior year. Diluted EPS from continuing operations are expected to be $4.21 to $4.61, including net restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges of $0.64. The company expects adjusted EPS of $4.85 to $5.25.

"We continue to see a challenging and uncertain global market environment in fiscal 2020 and remain confident in the ability of our teams to adjust to changing dynamics and deliver strong performance for our owners and customers," said Curtin. "We will continue to execute cost reduction plans to preserve operating resiliency and generate strong cash flow, while maintaining our strategy of expanding content with our highly engineered solutions. At the same time, we will continue to invest in long-term global growth trends where our innovative technologies create a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future."

Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.

About TE Connectivity

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:



Organic Net Sales Growth – represents net sales growth (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin – represent operating income and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition related charges, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Adjusted Other Income (Expense), Net – represents net other income (expense) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other items, if any.

Adjusted Income Tax Expense and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate – represent income tax expense and effective tax rate, respectively (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition related charges, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations – represents income from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition related charges, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share – represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition related charges, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Free Cash Flow (FCF) – is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by continuing operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations.



Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by continuing operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including net payments related to pre-separation tax matters and cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments.



In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have no intention and are under no obligation to update or alter (and expressly disclaim any such intention or obligation to do so) our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements addressing our future financial condition and operating results. Examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others, business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, such as conditions affecting demand for products, particularly in the automotive and data and devices industries; competition and pricing pressure; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; natural disasters and political, economic and military instability in countries in which we operate; developments in the credit markets; future goodwill impairment; compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; and the possible effects on us of changes in tax laws, tax treaties and other legislation, including the effects of Swiss tax reform. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in TE Connectivity Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept. 28, 2018 as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

































For the Quarters Ended

For the Years Ended

September 27,

September 28,

September 27,

September 28,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in millions, except per share data) Net sales $ 3,300

$ 3,509

$ 13,448

$ 13,988 Cost of sales 2,248

2,327

9,054

9,243 Gross margin 1,052

1,182

4,394

4,745 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 372

414

1,490

1,594 Research, development, and engineering expenses 159

171

644

680 Acquisition and integration costs 6

5

27

14 Restructuring and other charges, net 71

22

255

126 Operating income 444

570

1,978

2,331 Interest income 6

4

19

15 Interest expense (13)

(27)

(68)

(107) Other income (expense), net -

(1)

2

1 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 437

546

1,931

2,240 Income tax (expense) benefit (61)

1,128

15

344 Income from continuing operations 376

1,674

1,946

2,584 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (4)

(13)

(102)

(19) Net income $ 372

$ 1,661

$ 1,844

$ 2,565































Basic earnings per share:













Income from continuing operations $ 1.12

$ 4.82

$ 5.76

$ 7.38 Loss from discontinued operations (0.01)

(0.04)

(0.30)

(0.05) Net income 1.11

4.79

5.46

7.33















Diluted earnings per share:













Income from continuing operations $ 1.11

$ 4.78

$ 5.72

$ 7.32 Loss from discontinued operations (0.01)

(0.04)

(0.30)

(0.05) Net income 1.10

4.75

5.42

7.27















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 336

347

338

350 Diluted 338

350

340

353

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

















September 27,

September 28,

2019

2018

(in millions, except share data) Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 927

$ 848 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $25 and $22, respectively 2,320

2,361 Inventories 1,836

1,857 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 471

661 Assets held for sale -

472 Total current assets 5,554

6,199 Property, plant, and equipment, net 3,574

3,497 Goodwill 5,740

5,684 Intangible assets, net 1,596

1,704 Deferred income taxes 2,776

2,144 Other assets 454

1,158 Total assets $ 19,694

$ 20,386







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 570

$ 963 Accounts payable 1,357

1,548 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,613

1,711 Liabilities held for sale -

188 Total current liabilities 3,540

4,410 Long-term debt 3,395

3,037 Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities 1,367

1,102 Deferred income taxes 156

207 Income taxes 239

312 Other liabilities 427

487 Total liabilities 9,124

9,555 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 350,951,381 shares authorized and issued,





and 357,069,981 shares authorized and issued, respectively 154

157 Accumulated earnings 12,256

12,114 Treasury shares, at cost, 15,862,337 and 12,279,603 shares, respectively (1,337)

(1,134) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (503)

(306) Total shareholders' equity 10,570

10,831 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 19,694

$ 20,386

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

































For the Quarters Ended

For the Years Ended

September 27,

September 28,

September 27,

September 28,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 372

$ 1,661

$ 1,844

$ 2,565 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 4

13

102

19 Income from continuing operations 376

1,674

1,946

2,584 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash













provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 175

171

690

667 Deferred income taxes 72

(1,233)

(218)

(791) Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories 7

1

43

30 Share-based compensation expense 19

24

75

95 Other 25

17

51

5 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions













and divestitures:













Accounts receivable, net 136

110

31

(269) Inventories 123

(30)

64

(247) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35

(13)

144

(63) Accounts payable (92)

24

(178)

201 Accrued and other current liabilities 132

148

(15)

5 Income taxes (72)

30

(135)

54 Other (57)

(1)

(44)

30 Net cash provided by continuing operating activities 879

922

2,454

2,301 Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operating activities (1)

2

(32)

150 Net cash provided by operating activities 878

924

2,422

2,451 Cash flows from investing activities:













Capital expenditures (179)

(262)

(749)

(935) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 27

4

43

23 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired -

(153)

(283)

(153) Proceeds from divestiture of discontinued operation, net of cash













retained by sold operation -

-

297

- Other (1)

-

2

(8) Net cash used in continuing investing activities (153)

(411)

(690)

(1,073) Net cash used in discontinued investing activities -

(8)

(2)

(21) Net cash used in investing activities (153)

(419)

(692)

(1,094) Cash flows from financing activities:













Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper 219

(1)

(51)

270 Proceeds from issuance of debt -

-

746

119 Repayment of debt (250)

-

(691)

(708) Proceeds from exercise of share options 30

4

85

100 Repurchase of common shares (178)

(268)

(1,091)

(879) Payment of common share dividends to shareholders (154)

(153)

(608)

(588) Transfers (to) from discontinued operations (1)

(6)

(34)

129 Other (1)

(2)

(33)

(36) Net cash used in continuing financing activities (335)

(426)

(1,677)

(1,593) Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued financing activities 1

6

34

(129) Net cash used in financing activities (334)

(420)

(1,643)

(1,722) Effect of currency translation on cash (10)

(7)

(8)

(5) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 381

78

79

(370) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 546

770

848

1,218 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 927

$ 848

$ 927

$ 848















Supplemental cash flow information:













Interest paid on debt, net $ 19

$ 30

$ 75

$ 127 Income taxes paid, net of refunds 61

76

338

393

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

































For the Quarters Ended

For the Years Ended

September 27,

September 28,

September 27,

September 28,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in millions) Net cash provided by continuing operating activities $ 879

$ 922

$ 2,454

$ 2,301 Excluding:













Receipts related to pre-separation U.S. tax matters, net -

-

-

(5) Cash (collected) paid pursuant to collateral requirements related













to cross-currency swap contracts (39)

6

(132)

16 Capital expenditures, net (152)

(258)

(706)

(912) Free cash flow (1) $ 688

$ 670

$ 1,616

$ 1,400















(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Years Ended

September 27,

September 28,

September 27,

September 28,

2019

2018

2019

2018

($ in millions)

Net Sales



Net Sales



Net Sales



Net Sales

Transportation Solutions $ 1,896



$ 2,012



$ 7,821



$ 8,290

Industrial Solutions 1,014



1,014



3,954



3,856

Communications Solutions 390



483



1,673



1,842

Total $ 3,300



$ 3,509



$ 13,448



$ 13,988



















































Operating Operating

Operating Operating

Operating Operating

Operating Operating

Income Margin

Income Margin

Income Margin

Income Margin Transportation Solutions $ 270 14.2%

$ 341 16.9%

$ 1,226 15.7%

$ 1,578 19.0% Industrial Solutions 150 14.8

146 14.4

543 13.7

465 12.1 Communications Solutions 24 6.2

83 17.2

209 12.5

288 15.6 Total $ 444 13.5%

$ 570 16.2%

$ 1,978 14.7%

$ 2,331 16.7%

















































Adjusted Adjusted

Adjusted Adjusted

Adjusted Adjusted

Adjusted Adjusted

Operating Operating

Operating Operating

Operating Operating

Operating Operating

Income (1) Margin (1)

Income (1) Margin (1)

Income (1) Margin (1)

Income (1) Margin (1) Transportation Solutions $ 334 17.6%

$ 364 18.1%

$ 1,401 17.9%

$ 1,623 19.6% Industrial Solutions 157 15.5

152 15.0

621 15.7

555 14.4 Communications Solutions 47 12.1

81 16.8

258 15.4

301 16.3 Total $ 538 16.3%

$ 597 17.0%

$ 2,280 17.0%

$ 2,479 17.7%























(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (UNAUDITED)









































Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended September 27, 2019

versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended September 28, 2018

Net

Organic Net









Sales Growth

Sales Growth (1)

Translation (2)

Acquisitions

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions (3):

















Automotive $ (89) (6.1)%

$ (59) (4.1)%

$ (30)

$ - Commercial transportation (29) (9.3)

(41) (13.6)

(7)

19 Sensors 2 0.8

1 0.4

(4)

5 Total (116) (5.8)

(99) (4.9)

(41)

24 Industrial Solutions (3):

















Industrial equipment (35) (6.8)

(40) (7.9)

(5)

10 Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas 38 12.3

42 13.2

(4)

- Energy (3) (1.6)

4 2.0

(7)

- Total - -

6 0.6

(16)

10 Communications Solutions (3):

















Data and devices (54) (18.4)

(53) (18.0)

(1)

- Appliances (39) (20.6)

(34) (18.3)

(5)

- Total (93) (19.3)

(87) (18.0)

(6)

- Total $ (209) (6.0)%

$ (180) (5.1)%

$ (63)

$ 34









































Change in Net Sales for the Year Ended September 27, 2019

versus Net Sales for the Year Ended September 28, 2018

Net

Organic Net









Sales Growth

Sales Growth (1)

Translation (2)

Acquisitions

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions (3):

















Automotive $ (406) (6.7)%

$ (198) (3.3)%

$ (208)

$ - Commercial transportation (59) (4.6)

(48) (3.9)

(40)

29 Sensors (4) (0.4)

14 1.4

(26)

8 Total (469) (5.7)

(232) (2.8)

(274)

37 Industrial Solutions (3):

















Industrial equipment (38) (1.9)

(66) (3.4)

(45)

73 Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas 149 12.9

165 14.1

(16)

- Energy (13) (1.8)

21 2.7

(34)

- Total 98 2.5

120 3.1

(95)

73 Communications Solutions (3):

















Data and devices (75) (7.0)

(58) (5.4)

(17)

- Appliances (94) (12.1)

(71) (9.3)

(23)

- Total (169) (9.2)

(129) (7.0)

(40)

- Total $ (540) (3.9)%

$ (241) (1.7)%

$ (409)

$ 110



















(1) Organic net sales growth is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. (3) Industry end market information is presented consistently with our internal management reporting and may be periodically revised as management deems necessary.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Quarter Ended September 27, 2019 (UNAUDITED)













































Adjustments









Acquisition-

















Related Charges

Restructuring













and Other

and Other

Tax

Adjusted

U.S. GAAP

Items (1)(2)

Charges, Net (1)

Items

(Non-GAAP) (3)

($ in millions, except per share data) Operating income:

















Transportation Solutions $ 270

$ 18

$ 46

$ -

$ 334 Industrial Solutions 150

4

3

-

157 Communications Solutions 24

1

22

-

47 Total $ 444

$ 23

$ 71

$ -

$ 538



















Operating margin 13.5%













16.3%



















Income tax expense $ (61)

$ (5)

$ (15)

$ 1

$ (80)



















Effective tax rate 14.0%













15.1%



















Income from continuing operations $ 376

$ 18

$ 56

$ 1

$ 451



















Diluted earnings per share from

















continuing operations $ 1.11

$ 0.05

$ 0.17

$ -

$ 1.33



















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) Includes acquisition-related charges of $6 million and a write-off of spare parts of $17 million. (3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.