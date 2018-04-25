TE Connectivity Announces Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018

Second Quarter Highlights

Net sales were $3.7 billion , up 16 percent, as reported, and 7 percent, organically, over the second quarter of 2017

, up 16 percent, as reported, and 7 percent, organically, over the second quarter of 2017 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $1.39 , up 23 percent from the second quarter of 2017, and adjusted EPS were $1.42 , growth of 19 percent over the same period in 2017

, up 23 percent from the second quarter of 2017, and adjusted EPS were , growth of 19 percent over the same period in 2017 Cash flow from continuing operating activities was $377 million and free cash flow was $234 million , with $309 million returned to shareholders

and free cash flow was , with returned to shareholders Orders, excluding the company's SubCom business, were $3.7 billion in the quarter, up 6 percent organically from the second quarter of 2017

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter, the company reported net sales of $3.7 billion, with diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.39, and adjusted EPS of $1.42. Cash flow from continuing operating activities was $377 million and free cash flow was $234 million. Excluding SubCom, total orders were $3.7 billion, up 6 percent organically over the second quarter of 2017, and the book-to-bill ratio was 1.03.

"Our strong second quarter results and growth across all segments were driven by our industrial technology leadership and positive secular trends in our markets. We continue to capitalize on our leading market positions, global teams co-creating with our customers, and successful execution of our business model," said TE Connectivity Chief Executive Officer Terrence Curtin. "TE's strategic focus aligns with long-term global growth trends in the areas of electric and autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, sensor proliferation, advanced medical devices and cloud computing and continues to enable us to create a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future."



2018 Outlook

For the fiscal third quarter of 2018, the company expects net sales of $3.65 billion to $3.7 billion, reflecting an increase of 9 percent on an actual basis and 5 percent on an organic basis year-over-year at the mid-point. Diluted EPS from continuing operations are expected to be $1.13 to $1.15, including net restructuring and acquisition-related charges of $0.22. The company expects adjusted EPS of $1.35 to $1.37 which represents a 10 percent improvement at the mid-point versus the third quarter of 2017.

For the full year, the company expects net sales of $14.5 to $14.7 billion, reflecting 11 percent actual and 6 percent organic growth at the mid-point versus the prior year. Diluted EPS from continuing operations are expected to be $3.70 to $3.76, including net restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges of $0.40, and a tax-related charge of $1.42. The company expects adjusted EPS of $5.52 to $5.58, reflecting 15 percent growth at the mid-point compared to fiscal year 2017.

Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:



Organic Net Sales Growth – represents net sales growth (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin – represent operating income and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition related charges, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these measures to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Adjusted Other Income (Expense), Net – represents net other income (expense) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other items, if any.

Adjusted Income Tax Expense and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate – represent income tax expense and effective tax rate, respectively (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition related charges, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.



Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations – represents income from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition related charges, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share – represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition related charges, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Free Cash Flow (FCF) – is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by continuing operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations.



Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by continuing operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including net payments related to pre-separation tax matters and cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross currency swaps, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments.



In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.



Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have no intention and are under no obligation to update or alter (and expressly disclaim any such intention or obligation to do so) our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements addressing our future financial condition and operating results. Examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others, business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, such as conditions affecting demand for products, particularly in the automotive and data and devices industries; competition and pricing pressure; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; natural disasters and political, economic and military instability in countries in which we operate; developments in the credit markets; future goodwill impairment; compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; and the possible effects on us of changes in tax laws, tax treaties and other legislation, including the effects of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in TE Connectivity Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept. 29, 2017 as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

































For the Quarters Ended

For the Six Months Ended

March 30,

March 31,

March 30,

March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(in millions, except per share data) Net sales $ 3,745

$ 3,227

$ 7,225

$ 6,290 Cost of sales 2,502

2,117

4,805

4,113 Gross margin 1,243

1,110

2,420

2,177 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 428

407

811

774 Research, development, and engineering expenses 182

161

358

317 Acquisition and integration costs 3

2

5

4 Restructuring and other charges, net 6

59

41

106 Operating income 624

481

1,205

976 Interest income 4

6

8

11 Interest expense (29)

(32)

(55)

(63) Other income (expense), net 1

(10)

3

(19) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 600

445

1,161

905 Income tax expense (108)

(39)

(708)

(93) Income from continuing operations 492

406

453

812 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (2)

(1)

(3)

2 Net income $ 490

$ 405

$ 450

$ 814















Basic earnings per share:













Income from continuing operations $ 1.40

$ 1.14

$ 1.29

$ 2.28 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (0.01)

-

(0.01)

0.01 Net income 1.40

1.14

1.28

2.29















Diluted earnings per share:













Income from continuing operations $ 1.39

$ 1.13

$ 1.28

$ 2.26 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (0.01)

-

(0.01)

0.01 Net income 1.38

1.13

1.27

2.27















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.40

$ 0.37

$ 0.80

$ 0.74















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 351

356

351

356 Diluted 354

359

355

359

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

















March 30,

September 29,

2018

2017

(in millions, except share data) Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 559

$ 1,218 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $22 and $21, respectively 2,643

2,290 Inventories 2,045

1,813 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 713

605 Total current assets 5,960

5,926 Property, plant, and equipment, net 3,676

3,400 Goodwill 5,730

5,651 Intangible assets, net 1,786

1,841 Deferred income taxes 1,631

2,141 Other assets 464

444 Total Assets $ 19,247

$ 19,403







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 675

$ 710 Accounts payable 1,613

1,436 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,729

1,626 Deferred revenue 147

75 Total current liabilities 4,164

3,847 Long-term debt 3,335

3,634 Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities 1,149

1,160 Deferred income taxes 238

236 Income taxes 302

293 Other liabilities 579

482 Total Liabilities 9,767

9,652 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 357,069,981 shares authorized and issued 157

157 Accumulated earnings 9,957

10,175 Treasury shares, at cost, 6,444,345 and 5,356,369 shares, respectively (585)

(421) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (49)

(160) Total Shareholders' Equity 9,480

9,751 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 19,247

$ 19,403

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)











For the Quarters Ended

For the Six Months Ended

March 30,

March 31,

March 30,

March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(in millions) Cash Flows From Operating Activities:













Net income $ 490

$ 405

$ 450

$ 814 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 2

1

3

(2) Income from continuing operations 492

406

453

812 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to













net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 173

152

341

312 Deferred income taxes (12)

(49)

499

(118) Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories 8

5

23

9 Share-based compensation expense 23

23

52

47 Other (11)

8

(17)

12 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:













Accounts receivable, net (248)

(185)

(337)

(215) Inventories (59)

(10)

(244)

(69) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (64)

1

(107)

32 Accounts payable 38

84

187

148 Accrued and other current liabilities 26

83

(224)

13 Deferred revenue 20

(24)

72

(83) Income taxes (5)

5

2

33 Other (4)

22

27

(8) Net cash provided by operating activities 377

521

727

925 Cash Flows From Investing Activities:













Capital expenditures (206)

(159)

(447)

(289) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 7

4

7

8 Other (2)

12

(2)

(16) Net cash used in investing activities (201)

(143)

(442)

(297) Cash Flows From Financing Activities:













Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper (16)

(172)

225

(162) Proceeds from the issuance of debt -

89

119

89 Repayment of debt -

-

(708)

- Proceeds from exercise of share options 40

39

94

64 Repurchase of common shares (214)

(105)

(381)

(198) Payment of common share dividends to shareholders (140)

(131)

(281)

(263) Other -

(3)

(32)

(22) Net cash used in financing activities (330)

(283)

(964)

(492) Effect of currency translation on cash 9

13

20

(10) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (145)

108

(659)

126 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 704

665

1,218

647 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 559

$ 773

$ 559

$ 773















Supplemental Cash Flow Information:













Interest paid $ 38

$ 26

$ 79

$ 66 Income taxes paid, net of refunds 126

81

208

177

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

































For the Quarters Ended

For the Six Months Ended

March 30,

March 31,

March 30,

March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(in millions) Net cash provided by continuing operating activities $ 377

$ 521

$ 727

$ 925 Excluding:













Receipts related to pre-separation U.S. tax matters, net (5)

-

(5)

- Cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related













to cross currency swaps 61

21

79

(39) Capital expenditures, net (199)

(155)

(440)

(281) Free cash flow (1) $ 234

$ 387

$ 361

$ 605















(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.









TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Six Months Ended

March 30,

March 31,

March 30,

March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

($ in millions)

Net Sales



Net Sales



Net Sales



Net Sales

Transportation Solutions $ 2,134



$ 1,755



$ 4,166



$ 3,430

Industrial Solutions 972



853



1,854



1,648

Communications Solutions 639



619



1,205



1,212

Total $ 3,745



$ 3,227



$ 7,225



$ 6,290



















































Operating Operating

Operating Operating

Operating Operating

Operating Operating

Income Margin

Income Margin

Income Margin

Income Margin Transportation Solutions $ 428 20.1%

$ 305 17.4%

$ 848 20.4%

$ 653 19.0% Industrial Solutions 126 13.0

88 10.3

228 12.3

158 9.6 Communications Solutions 70 11.0

88 14.2

129 10.7

165 13.6 Total $ 624 16.7%

$ 481 14.9%

$ 1,205 16.7%

$ 976 15.5%

















































Adjusted Adjusted

Adjusted Adjusted

Adjusted Adjusted

Adjusted Adjusted

Operating Operating

Operating Operating

Operating Operating

Operating Operating

Income (1) Margin (1)

Income (1) Margin (1)

Income (1) Margin (1)

Income (1) Margin (1) Transportation Solutions $ 428 20.1%

$ 338 19.3%

$ 857 20.6%

$ 711 20.7% Industrial Solutions 135 13.9

110 12.9

262 14.1

203 12.3 Communications Solutions 72 11.3

95 15.3

139 11.5

174 14.4 Total $ 635 17.0%

$ 543 16.8%

$ 1,258 17.4%

$ 1,088 17.3%























(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (UNAUDITED)









































Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended March 30, 2018

versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2017

Net

Organic Net









Sales Growth

Sales Growth (1)

Translation (2)

Acquisitions

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions(3):

















Automotive $ 262 20.0%

$ 91 7.0%

$ 118

$ 53 Commercial transportation 85 34.3

61 24.4

24

- Sensors 32 16.2

15 7.6

17

- Total 379 21.6

167 9.5

159

53 Industrial Solutions (3):

















Industrial equipment 78 18.7

38 9.1

31

9 Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas 30 11.2

14 5.1

16

- Energy 11 6.6

(2) (1.2)

13

- Total 119 14.0

50 5.9

60

9 Communications Solutions (3):

















Data and devices 25 10.7

17 7.4

8

- Subsea communications (38) (17.2)

(38) (17.2)

-

- Appliances 33 20.0

25 14.4

8

- Total 20 3.2

4 0.6

16

- Total $ 518 16.1%

$ 221 6.9%

$ 235

$ 62









































Change in Net Sales for the Six Months Ended March 30, 2018

versus Net Sales for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2017

Net

Organic Net









Sales Growth

Sales Growth (1)

Translation (2)

Acquisitions

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions(3):

















Automotive $ 504 19.5%

$ 222 8.6%

$ 175

$ 107 Commercial transportation 172 37.3

133 28.9

39

- Sensors 60 15.6

35 9.0

25

- Total 736 21.5

390 11.4

239

107 Industrial Solutions (3):

















Industrial equipment 166 20.7

105 12.8

44

17 Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas 32 6.2

8 1.6

24

- Energy 8 2.4

(12) (3.6)

20

- Total 206 12.5

101 6.1

88

17 Communications Solutions (3):

















Data and devices 33 7.1

22 4.7

11

- Subsea communications (109) (25.1)

(109) (25.1)

-

- Appliances 69 22.0

57 17.9

12

- Total (7) (0.6)

(30) (2.5)

23

- Total $ 935 14.9%

$ 461 7.4%

$ 350

$ 124



















(1) Organic net sales growth is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. (3) Industry end market information is presented consistently with our internal management reporting and may be periodically revised as management deems necessary.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Quarter Ended March 30, 2018 (UNAUDITED)





































Adjustments







Acquisition

Restructuring









Related

and Other

Adjusted

U.S. GAAP

Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

(Non-GAAP) (2)

($ in millions, except per share data) Operating Income:













Transportation Solutions $ 428

$ 2

$ (2)

$ 428 Industrial Solutions 126

3

6

135 Communications Solutions 70

-

2

72 Total $ 624

$ 5

$ 6

$ 635















Operating Margin 16.7%









17.0%















Other Income, Net $ 1

$ -

$ -

$ 1















Income Tax Expense $ (108)

$ -

$ -

$ (108)















Effective Tax Rate 18.0%









17.7%















Income from Continuing Operations $ 492

$ 5

$ 6

$ 503















Diluted Earnings per Share from













Continuing Operations $ 1.39

$ 0.01

$ 0.02

$ 1.42















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2017 (UNAUDITED)













































Adjustments









Acquisition

Restructuring













Related

and Other

Tax

Adjusted

U.S. GAAP

Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Items(2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)

($ in millions, except per share data) Operating Income:

















Transportation Solutions $ 305

$ -

$ 33

$ -

$ 338 Industrial Solutions 88

3

19

-

110 Communications Solutions 88

-

7

-

95 Total $ 481

$ 3

$ 59

$ -

$ 543



















Operating Margin 14.9%













16.8%



















Other Expense, Net $ (10)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (10)



















Income Tax Expense $ (39)

$ -

$ (17)

$ (22)

$ (78)



















Effective Tax Rate 8.8%













15.4%



















Income from Continuing Operations $ 406

$ 3

$ 42

$ (22)

$ 429



















Diluted Earnings per Share from

















Continuing Operations $ 1.13

$ 0.01

$ 0.12

$ (0.06)

$ 1.19



















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) Income tax benefits associated with the tax impacts of certain intercompany transactions. (3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Six Months Ended March 30, 2018 (UNAUDITED)













































Adjustments









Acquisition

Restructuring













Related

and Other

Tax

Adjusted

U.S. GAAP

Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Items(2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)

($ in millions, except per share data) Operating Income:

















Transportation Solutions $ 848

$ 7

$ 2

$ -

$ 857 Industrial Solutions 228

5

29

-

262 Communications Solutions 129

-

10

-

139 Total $ 1,205

$ 12

$ 41

$ -

$ 1,258



















Operating Margin 16.7%













17.4%



















Other Income, Net $ 3

$ -

$ -

$ (1)

$ 2



















Income Tax Expense $ (708)

$ (2)

$ (8)

$ 506

$ (212)



















Effective Tax Rate 61.0%













17.5%



















Income from Continuing Operations $ 453

$ 10

$ 33

$ 505

$ 1,001



















Diluted Earnings per Share from

















Continuing Operations $ 1.28

$ 0.03

$ 0.09

$ 1.42

$ 2.82



















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) Includes $567 million of income tax expense related to the tax impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and a $61 million income tax benefit related to certain legal entity restructurings. (3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2017 (UNAUDITED)













































Adjustments









Acquisition

Restructuring













Related

and Other

Tax

Adjusted

U.S. GAAP

Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Items(2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)

($ in millions, except per share data) Operating Income:

















Transportation Solutions $ 653

$ 1

$ 57

$ -

$ 711 Industrial Solutions 158

5

40

-

203 Communications Solutions 165

-

9

-

174 Total $ 976

$ 6

$ 106

$ -

$ 1,088



















Operating Margin 15.5%













17.3%



















Other Expense, Net $ (19)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (19)



















Income Tax Expense $ (93)

$ (1)

$ (30)

$ (52)

$ (176)



















Effective Tax Rate 10.3%













17.3%



















Income from Continuing Operations $ 812

$ 5

$ 76

$ (52)

$ 841



















Diluted Earnings per Share from

















Continuing Operations $ 2.26

$ 0.01

$ 0.21

$ (0.14)

$ 2.34



















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) Income tax benefits associated with the tax impacts of certain intercompany transactions and the corresponding reduction in the valuation allowance for U.S. tax loss carryforwards. (3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2017 (UNAUDITED)













































Adjustments









Acquisition

Restructuring













Related

and Other

Tax

Adjusted

U.S. GAAP

Charges (1)

Charges, Net(1)

Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)

($ in millions, except per share data) Operating Income:

















Transportation Solutions $ 333

$ 1

$ 3

$ -

$ 337 Industrial Solutions 100

3

14

-

117 Communications Solutions 111

-

2

-

113 Total $ 544

$ 4

$ 19

$ -

$ 567



















Operating Margin 16.2%













16.8%



















Other Expense, Net $ (12)

$ -

$ -

$ 7

$ (5)



















Income Tax Expense $ (71)

$ (1)

$ (3)

$ (14)

$ (89)



















Effective Tax Rate 14.1%













16.7%



















Income from Continuing Operations $ 432

$ 3

$ 16

$ (7)

$ 444



















Diluted Earnings per Share from

















Continuing Operations $ 1.21

$ 0.01

$ 0.04

$ (0.02)

$ 1.24



















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) Income tax benefits associated with pre-separation tax matters and the related impact to other expense pursuant to the tax sharing agreement with Tyco International and Covidien. (3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Year Ended September 29, 2017 (UNAUDITED)













































Adjustments









Acquisition

Restructuring













Related

and Other

Tax

Adjusted

U.S. GAAP

Charges (1)

Charges, Net(1)

Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)

($ in millions, except per share data) Operating Income:

















Transportation Solutions $ 1,307

$ 3

$ 67

$ -

$ 1,377 Industrial Solutions 369

8

73

-

450 Communications Solutions 385

-

8

-

393 Total $ 2,061

$ 11

$ 148

$ -

$ 2,220



















Operating Margin 15.7%













16.9%



















Other Expense, Net $ (23)

$ -

$ -

$ 7

$ (16)



















Income Tax Expense $ (255)

$ (3)

$ (40)

$ (66)

$ (364)



















Effective Tax Rate 13.2%













17.4%



















Income from Continuing Operations $ 1,673

$ 8

$ 108

$ (59)

$ 1,730



















Diluted Earnings per Share from

















Continuing Operations $ 4.67

$ 0.02

$ 0.30

$ (0.16)

$ 4.83



















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) Includes income tax benefits associated with the tax impacts of certain intercompany transactions and the corresponding reduction in the valuation allowance for U.S. tax loss carryforwards. Also includes income tax benefits associated with pre-separation tax matters and the related impact to other expense pursuant to the tax sharing agreement with Tyco International and Covidien. (3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES As of April 25, 2018 (UNAUDITED)









Outlook for





Quarter Ending





June 29,

Outlook for

2018

Fiscal 2018 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (GAAP) $1.13 - $1.15

$3.70 - $3.76 Restructuring and other charges, net 0.20

0.34 Acquisition related charges 0.02

0.06 Tax Items -

1.42 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (non-GAAP) (1) $1.35 - $1.37

$5.52 - $5.58















Net sales growth (GAAP) 8 - 10%

10 - 12% Translation (3)

(4) (Acquisitions) divestitures, net (1)

(1) Organic net sales growth (non-GAAP) (1) 4 - 6%

5 - 7%















(1) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.





