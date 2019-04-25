TE Connectivity Announces SFF-TA-1002 compliant Sliver Card Edge Connectors

The SFF-TA-1002 pinout supports EDSFF, PCIe, OCP NIC and other standards. TE's SFF-TA-1002 compliant connector features consolidate fragmented technology pinouts and speeds, enabling ease of design-in as well as multi-sourcing. Sliver connectors for SFF-TA-1002 support high speeds through PCIe Gen 5, with a roadmap to 112G. The connectors' dense, 0.6mm pitch also supports next-generation silicon PCIe lane counts, whereas current products in the market begin hit their limits at these lane counts.

"TE's Sliver card edge connectors for SFF-TA-1002 deliver the highest performance in the industry by enabling 28G NRZ / 56G PAM-4 with a roadmap to 56G NRZ / 112G PAM-4," said Lucas Benson, product manager at TE Connectivity. "We are proud that our new card edge connectors have been selected as the basis for the standard for SFF-TA-1002."

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

