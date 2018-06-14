TE Connectivity debuts first right angle cabled backplane connectors

The right angle cabled STRADA Whisper backplane connectors open up another avenue of options for system architects when designing equipment for high-density applications such as artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. At the same time, these new connectors continue to offer the same best-in-class electrical and signal integrity (SI) performance as the rest of the STRADA Whisper family. These products can support 56 Gigabits per second (Gbps) PAM-4 with future expansion to 112 Gbps PAM-4.

"Our industry first right angle cabled STRADA Whisper backplane connectors help designers improve the overall efficiency of their network equipment designs," said Jim Gula, STRADA Whisper product manager at TE Connectivity. "As part of our STRADA Whisper portfolio, our right angle cabled STRADA Whisper connectors provide increased flexibility for system architects when interior enclosure space is limited. The STRADA Whisper products continue to help our customers design smarter and improve high-density connectivity."

To learn more about TE's new right angle cabled STRADA Whisper backplane connectors, visit www.te.com/products/stradawhisper.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

STRADA Whisper, TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks of the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.

Other products, logos, and/or company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/te-connectivity-debuts-first-right-angle-cabled-backplane-connectors-300662685.html

SOURCE TE Connectivity

Related Links

http://www.te.com

