TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector

TE's waterproof USB Type-C connector provides industry leading IPX8 water ingression performance, with added EMI protection and enhanced board retention. TE's portfolio of USB Type-C connectors are rated for USB 3.1 performace and are capable of transmitting 10 Gbps data rates and 100W of power at 5A. As a next-generation solution for current and future USB applications, TE's USB Type-C connectors are designed to meet industry standards that provides a slim design, small enough for handheld devices and robust enough for industrial applications.

"It's a true game changer" said Barbara Grzegorzewska, Director of Product Management at TE Connectivity. "We have always designed our USB connectors to set the standard for reliability and high performance. Now, with our new industry-leading IPX8 USB Type-C portfolio we offer a future of high speed performance in harsh environment applications."

The waterproof USB Type-C connector features a reversible mating interface; the receptacle is designed to accept a plug in two directions, enabling easy andreliable mating. This connector supports a variety of different protocols, and with the use of adaptors, it is backwards compatible to HDMI, VGA, DisplayPort, and other types of connections from the single USB Type-C port.

To learn more about TE's new waterproof USB Type-C connectors, click here.



