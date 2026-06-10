TE Connectivity declares quarterly dividend

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TE Connectivity plc

Jun 10, 2026, 06:30 ET

GALWAY, Ireland, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.78 per ordinary share, payable on September 11, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2026.

About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. As a trusted innovation partner, our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers enabling artificial intelligence, and more. Our more than 90,000 employees, including 10,000 engineers, work alongside customers in approximately 130 countries. In a world that is racing ahead, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Instagram.

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