TE Connectivity details sustainability progress in corporate responsibility report

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, has made significant strides over the past year in meeting its sustainability and social ambitions, as detailed today in its annual corporate responsibility report.

"TE's One Connected World strategy guides our sustainability journey," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "I am proud of what we have accomplished so far and our smart path forward to reach our 2030 goals, which not only address carbon reduction, but also drive innovation, making sustainability a business enabler."

TE has reduced absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions directly generated by the company by 72% since 2020. Additionally, TE has committed to reduce indirect Scope 3 emissions, resulting from its value chain, by 30% by 2032 (against a 2022 baseline).

Some of the additional achievements highlighted in this year's report include:

77% of TE's electricity now comes from renewable sources

46% reduction in hazardous waste disposal since 2021

11% reduction in water withdrawal at 30 targeted water-stressed sites since 2021, against a 15% goal

Impacted 4.2 million people through its support of STEM programs since 2020

Increased women in leadership roles to 28%

Created its inaugural inclusion and diversity report

TE's greenhouse gas goals have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as strong enough to help limit global warming enough to avoid the most damaging impacts of climate change. The SBTi is a collaboration among CDP (formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project), the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature that develops standards and defines best practices for emissions reductions in line with climate science.

Visit te.com/sustainability to view the full Connecting Our World report.

