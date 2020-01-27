TE Connectivity earns fourth annual recognition as Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

By adopting policies ensuring antidiscrimination, equal medical benefits, internal training and education and more, TE earned a perfect 100 percent ranking on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on workplace equality administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, since 2017.

"We have worked hard to create a work environment in which everyone feels that they belong," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "An inclusive environment allows everyone to feel more comfortable sharing their ideas and that collaboration only serves to foster innovation, which is key to the future growth of our company."

This year, 686 of the largest businesses operating in America earned the highest ranking and designation as a Best Place to Work.

"These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do – it is also the best business decision," said HRC President Alphonso David.

In December, TE also received a perfect score in the HRC Equality MX survey, earning the distinction as a "Best Place to Work for the LGBT Community" in Mexico for the third year in a row.

TE is committed to engaging with its employees around the world – and making TE a great place to work – by emphasizing development and training, creating a safe work environment, embracing diversity and inclusion, and supporting uncompromising values. Learn more about career opportunities at TE.

