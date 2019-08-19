TE Connectivity earns No. 4 ranking on 2019 FORTUNE Change the World list

The annual list recognizes companies that make positive social or environmental change a core part of their business strategy. Companies with annual revenues of $1 billion or more are evaluated on four factors: measurable social impact, scale of business results, degree of innovation and level of corporate integration.

TE was selected for the many ways in which its technology makes the world a safer place, with FORTUNE specifically highlighting TE's contribution to medical devices used for minimally invasive procedures.

Every minute, 120 patients around the world are being treated with a medical device containing TE technology. TE works closely with medical device manufacturers to design minute precision engineered devices that navigate the body's complex arterial systems. As one example, TE guide wires, microcatheters and delivery systems are vital in saving and improving lives as part of devices that are used to treat stroke victims by removing a blood clot, restoring blood flow and minimizing the risk of further strokes. More than a quarter of stroke patients in the U.S. last year were treated with these devices, a number that is expected to grow as more clinicians are trained in their use.

"TE's purpose of building a safer, sustainable, connected and productive future helps drive the products that we design and make to support our customers," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "FORTUNE featured our medical business, where our employees are developing innovations that directly impact the health and wellness of millions of people. I'm proud of the work they're doing and the commitment of all of our teams throughout TE who partner with our customers to make the world a better place."

When FORTUNE included TE in its Change the World list last year, the publication focused on TE's efforts to advance sustainable electric and autonomous vehicle technology, creating cleaner energy modes of transportation. TE was also included among FORTUNE's 2019 list of the World's Most Admired Companies and has repeatedly been recognized as a Top 100 Global Innovator by Clarivate Analytics.

