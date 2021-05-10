TE Connectivity earns spot on Forbes list of America's Best Employers for Diversity

The external recognition comes as TE continues to focus its efforts to ensure inclusivity and diversity are core to every aspect of its business, from its workplace to its community involvement to its business partnerships.

"TE Connectivity is deeply committed to ensuring our global workforce and the partners with which we work reflect the diverse markets and customers of the world we serve," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "By creating an environment in which we want all of our team members to feel welcome, we are building a better company that empowers everyone to contribute to a collaborative culture. We're proud to receive this recognition from Forbes."

TE's inclusion and diversity efforts have been recognized around the world. The Human Rights Campaign regularly honors TE as a Best Place to Work for LQBTQ Equality in the United States and Mexico. The Top Employer Institute has included TE in its annual workplace ranking in Germany for the past 12 years.

Learn more about inclusion and diversity at TE here.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , WeChat and Twitter .

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.te.com

