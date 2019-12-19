TE Connectivity enabling next-gen architectures at DesignCon 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in innovative connectivity solutions for high-speed computing and networking applications, will showcase a broad range of industry-leading high-speed data communications connectivity solutions at the DesignCon 2020 expo on Jan. 28-30, 2020, to be held at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California. TE offers a vast spectrum of powerful, ultra-compact solutions engineered to help optimize the latest data center innovations, delivering the speed, scalability, space-savings, improved thermals, power and reach that may be needed in an industry moving toward higher data rates.

TE's featured live demos will include:

Octal Small Form-Factor Pluggable (OSFP), Quad Small Form-Factor Pluggable Double Density (QSFP-DD), Quad Small Form-Factor Pluggable (QSFP), Small Form-Factor Pluggable Double Density (SFP-DD), thermal bridge and other high-speed input/output (I/O) solutions for thermal management, disaggregation, density, improved channels, co-packaging, 5G and power delivery.

solutions for thermal management, disaggregation, density, improved channels, co-packaging, 5G and power delivery. Sliver internal connectors and cable assemblies , which have not only received industry recognition, but have been identified as the standard product across several industry forums and organizations like COBO, Gen-Z Consortium, EDSFF and Open Compute Project (OCP) for today and next-gen server and storage designs.

, which have not only received industry recognition, but have been identified as the standard product across several industry forums and organizations like COBO, Gen-Z Consortium, EDSFF and Open Compute Project (OCP) for today and next-gen server and storage designs. Industry-leading STRADA Whisper high speed backplane connectors , with a continuously expanding range of configurations including direct plug orthogonal, mezzanine and cables all delivering at 56 Gbps, 112 Gbps and beyond.

, with a continuously expanding range of configurations including direct plug orthogonal, mezzanine and cables all delivering at 56 Gbps, 112 Gbps and beyond. ERFV coax connectors, enabling next-generation 5G wireless designs by implementing antenna and radio board-to-board and board-to-filter connections at a lower cost with a one-piece design.

Nathan Tracy, TE Connectivity technologist and industry standards manager and OIF president, will be a guest speaker at the 112G OIF panel. The panel, titled "Enabling New Architectures: An Update on OIF's CEI-112G Electrical Interfaces," will be held Wednesday, January 28 at 3:45 p.m.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , WeChat and Twitter .

Sliver, STRADA Whisper, ERFV, TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks owned or licensed by the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies. Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

