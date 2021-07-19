TE Connectivity encourages diversity in tech with $3.5M African Heritage Scholarship Program

Rising sophomores are eligible to apply for the program, which would begin with a paid internship the summer after their sophomore year at one of several TE sites throughout the United States. Students who successfully complete the internship would receive a scholarship of up to $22,500, based on need and educational costs, and be invited back for a second internship the following summer. The scholarship would then be eligible for renewal for their senior year. TE expects a new cohort of students will join the African Heritage Scholarship Program each year for the next five years.

"We are excited to invest in the TE Connectivity African Heritage Scholarship to help attract diverse talent to our company's pipeline of potential future employees and the STEM industry as a whole," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "We believe that a more inclusive and diverse workforce fosters innovation and I look forward to the new ideas this group of interns will bring to TE for years to come."

For the first summer of the program in 2022, internships are available in engineering, product management, supply chain, operations and sales at TE sites in six different states. TE's internship program is designed to fill the company's leadership development programs and early career roles. In addition to real world job experience with a global impact, TE's interns experience a wide range of professional development workshops covering financial literacy, corporate communications and personal branding. Other programming includes global networking events, community involvement opportunities and executive exposure.

Students entering their sophomore year in the 2021-2022 academic year may learn more about the TE Connectivity African Heritage Scholarship at te.com/scholarships.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.te.com

