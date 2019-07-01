TE Connectivity Foundation continues global effort to increase access to STEM education

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The TE Connectivity Foundation today announced it will continue its support of three nonprofit organizations that advance its mission of connecting and strengthening global communities through access to technology and engineering for all, with a focus on women and underserved populations, by providing $1.3 million in grants.

The TE Connectivity Foundation is committed to connecting and strengthening global communities through access to technology and engineering for all, with a focus on women and underserved populations.

Karen Leggio, chair of the TE Foundation Board of Trustees and a senior vice president at TE Connectivity, a global leader in sensors and connectors, said: "We initiated our support of this work last year, and were thrilled not only with what these organizations achieved, but with how they plan to evolve their work going forward. Each one of them took our mandate to impact underserved populations by providing access to education and careers in engineering and technology very seriously, and is focusing even more keenly on our shared goals as they look to the future."

Girl Up, a global leadership development initiative started by the United Nations Foundation, now seeks to incorporate STEM into its overall leadership development programming – an evolution from the TE Foundation's first grant which provided support for separate STEM activities. Girl Up plans to use the TE Foundation's grant to bring its STEM for Social Good program to scale, reaching more diverse girls through rural and urban outreach and the creation of partnerships with schools and local organizations. More specifically, the TE Foundation's grant will provide funding for three STEM for Social Good tour stops in new underserved U.S. rural and urban markets and two STEM for Social Good events in new international markets. It will also allow Girl Up to translate the STEM for Social Good Toolkit into other languages to help mobilize leaders in more countries (Spanish and French in 2019 with additional languages to come in 2020), and support building partnerships with national and international school and teacher networks.

Anna Blue, co-executive director of Girl Up, looks forward to continued collaboration with the TE Foundation: "We believe both that impact starts with access, and also that girls are the most powerful force for change. With the support of the TE Foundation, we are connecting girls globally to how they can make their mark on the world through STEM, igniting their confidence to use their unique perspective to create solutions for social good in their communities and the world."

SMASH has a stated goal of providing access to technology and engineering for underserved students of color and has a proven track record of success. Its free, multi-year college prep program, SMASH Academy, currently operates in several regions in the U.S. The initial TE Foundation grant not only enabled the organization to open a program at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, but also supported an expanded platform to house an alumni network. Going forward, the TE Foundation grant will support the completion of the three-year cycle for the inaugural class of students at Wharton, as well as enable the next two cohorts to begin. The TE Foundation has also worked with SMASH to create a TE Fellows Fund at SMASH/Wharton to provide direct financial support to those students.

TE Foundation funding will also continue to expand the SMASH alumni network, focusing on outreach, programming and conference attendance to help support those who have gone through the program as they move into college and beyond, thereby increasing the likelihood that these students will engage in STEM careers.

"TE Connectivity has catalyzed the innovation and growth of SMASH. Their funding and support of our programming allows us to expose hundreds of our young people to cutting edge STEM and business education in partnership with Wharton, grow our internship program for SMASH Alumni, and pilot a new program that will ensure our scholars can participate in SMASH and meet the financial needs of their families. TE's commitment to SMASH and increasing STEM access overall is undeniable," said Eli Kennedy, CEO of SMASH.

FIRST Global runs high-profile, international robotics competitions designed around solving major global challenges with high school aged participants who are ethnically, socio-economically and gender diverse, inspiring not only those who participate, but also those who watch and follow these events around the world. The TE Foundation grant will help extend the competition to additional nations where girls are not typically given the opportunity to partake in education or STEM opportunities and help provide the kits needed for the competition. The grant will also support the development of a website forum for participants to stay connected with the long-term goal of creating a formal Alumni Network as a potential avenue for future support.

"FIRST Global is creating opportunities and inspiring students around the world, thus giving them the necessary tools to solve the global challenges we are all faced with," said Dean Kamen, founder of FIRST Global. "We are so grateful for our partners, like the TE Foundation, that strongly believe in this mission and support what we are doing to create a better and brighter future.

TE Connectivity's corporate philanthropy also supports education and technology initiatives, as well as causes supporting health and human services. In fiscal year 2018, TE Connectivity donated $4.1 million in charitable grants to support these causes in the communities where TE employees live and work around the world.

ABOUT THE TE CONNECTIVITY FOUNDATION

The TE Connectivity Foundation is a U.S.-based, private charitable foundation. Established in 1977 by TE Connectivity, the TE Foundation is funded entirely by TE Connectivity. The TE Foundation seeks to connect and strengthen communities around the world through access to technology and engineering for all, with a focus on women and underserved populations.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , WeChat and Twitter .

ABOUT GIRL UP

Girl Up is "by girls, for girls" – girl-led and girl-driven - and engages girls to take action to achieve global gender equality and change our world. Through its leadership development programs, Girl Up inspires, convenes, trains and connects girls globally, helping to position them as leaders and changemakers. With more than 700,000 supporters, Girl Up leaders are a proven force for social good.

Girl Up's leadership training and skill development programs have created a generation of current and future girl leaders who have helped Girl Up leaders increase their confidence in their own leadership abilities, raise millions of dollars for United Nations programs, and advocated for global policies to stop child marriage, ensure that girls are registered at birth, and help refugee girls have access to education. Girls are the future, and through their work with Girl Up, girls have shown their schools, friends and communities the true power of girls.

Girl Up is hosted at the United Nations Foundation, working across a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide. Learn more at GirlUp.org.

ABOUT SMASH

SMASH is the signature education program of the Kapor Center. Founded in 2004 by Freada Kapor Klein, our SMASH Academy and supporting SMASH programs weave together science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education, mentorship, social justice curriculum and workforce opportunities, helping scholars hone their knowledge while building the networks and life skills necessary for a career in technology and entrepreneurship. We're committed to eliminating the barriers faced by underrepresented people of color in STEM and fostering their untapped talent for the advancement of our nation.

ABOUT FIRST GLOBAL

FIRST Global's mission is to inspire science and technology leadership and innovation in young people from all nations in order to increase understanding, instill the importance of cooperation, address the world's most pressing issues, and improve the quality of life for all. By showing the youth of the world that if they communicate, cooperate, and work together – even in a competition – using the tools of science and engineering to find solutions to the world's greatest challenges, they will be able to accomplish great things and become part of a truly global community. www.first.global

TE Connectivity, the TE connectivity logo, the TE Connectivity Foundation and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks. Other company and/or product names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

