TE Connectivity introduces Extra Large Array (XLA) socket technology for next-gen data centers

The utilization of printed circuit board (PCB) substrates versus other plastic materials results in minimal warpage and enables TE to design the industry's largest one-piece socket with sizes up to 110mm x 110mm and a 10,000+ position count capability. Because of such large capacity, these sockets are capable of extremely fast data rates up to 56Gbps.



"TE's XLA socket technology provides the ability to scale to extremely high pin counts, staying ahead of market demand for next-generation switches and servers," says Erin Byrne, Vice President, Engineering and Chief Technical Officer for Data & Devices at TE Connectivity. "The XLA socket will enable the expansion in scale and performance needed for future high-performance computing and processing."

XLA socket technology also offers 33 percent improved true position on the solder ball and contact, low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) mismatch to motherboard, and mitigates SMT risks during customer application. Two versions are available: the hybrid land grid array/ball grid array (LGA/BGA) and the dual compression LGA/BGA.

To learn more about TE's new XLA socket technology, click here.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.



TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks of the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.

Other products, logos, and/or company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.





View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/te-connectivity-introduces-extra-large-array-xla-socket-technology-for-next-gen-data-centers-300672153.html

SOURCE TE Connectivity

Related Links

http://www.te.com

